Canada 2026 Valencia Half Marathon Trinidad Alfonso Zurich results: Hudson Grimshaw-Surette PB leads

VALENCIA, Spain (World-Track) — Hudson Grimshaw-Surette paced the Canadian finishers at the 2026 Valencia Half Marathon Trinidad Alfonso Zurich in Valencia, Spain, on Sunday, Oct. 25, on a flat and fast course recognized as the world’s fastest half marathon course.

Four Canadians battled against several of the world’s best, and three finished with new personal bests at the World Athletics Gold Label road race.

Grimshaw-Surette led the way with a personal-best 1:02:54 performance to finish 49th overall, improving his previous lifetime best of 1:03:20 set in Houston earlier this year. Ben Preisner was the next Canadian across the line, clocking 1:02:57 to finish 53rd overall. The former Tulsa University representative ran a new season best and just missed his personal best of 1:02:24.

Read More: Valencia Half Marathon Trinidad Alfonso Zurich results: Fast wins for Rodrigue Kwizera, Sheila Chepkirui

Alex Cyr finished 58th overall with a personal best of 1:03:06, while Miles Avalos was 79th overall with a personal best of 1:04:35.

The race is a World Athletics Gold Label road race known as the world’s fastest half marathon course and is recognized as the first in Spain to receive the prestigious Gold Label Road Race distinction from World Athletics in 2016.

Rodrigue Kwizera won the men’s race in a Spanish record of 58:03 on Sunday. Kwizera, a Burundian-born athlete who obtained Spanish citizenship earlier this year, broke the national record of 59:39 set by Carlos Mayo, also in Valencia, in 2023.

Sheila Chepkirui of Kenya won the women’s race in 1:03:51 to set the women’s world-leading mark for 2026, edging compatriot Diana Wanza by one second to claim the crown.

The 35th edition started at 8:25 a.m. local time on Sunday, Oct. 25.

Canadian Men’s Results — 2026 Valencia Half Marathon Trinidad Alfonso Zurich