2026 Irish Life Dublin Marathon results: Wins for Ethiopians Jebesa and Lesa

Dublin Marathon 2026 results: Abay Alemu and Zenebu Fikadu win in wet conditions as Fikadu finishes just 13 seconds outside the women's course record.

DUBLIN — Ethiopia’s Zenebu Fikdau Jebesa finished just 13 seconds outside the women’s course record, while compatriot Abay Alemu Lesa won the men’s race by eight seconds at the Dublin Marathon on Sunday, Oct. 25. Jebesa, won in a personal-best 2 hours, 24 minutes, 26 seconds, while Lesa clocked a season-best 2:10:28 to beat Sweden’s Ebba Tulu Chala.

The 42.195-kilometer race, which produced several personal bests and season-best times, was part of the World Athletics Label Road Races elite category and had 18,880 finishers in cloudy, cold, and rainy conditions, according to the Race Results Weekly. That was an increase of 376 from the 18,504 finishers reported in 2025, which was also the 45th running of the race.

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Zenebu Fikdau Jebesa leads Ethiopian sweep of women’s podium

Jebesa, who improved her previous best by 17 seconds, led an Ethiopian sweep of the first three places, finishing 1 minute, 24 seconds ahead of Tenebeb Nega Ayinalem, who ran a personal-best 2:25:50. Sechale Delasa placed third in a season-best 2:27:22.

Jebesa’s winning time was 13 seconds slower than the course and Irish all-comers record of 2:24:13 set by Ethiopia’s Asmarech Nega in 2024.

“This is my first time in Ireland and I just want to thank everyone for a great day. I’m so happy and I want to come back next year to defend the title, that’s my plan now, and do so with a course record,” said Jebesa, according to Dublin Marathon.

Kenya’s Risper Chebet finished fourth in 2:27:37, followed by Ethiopia’s Wezam Tesfay in a personal-best 2:28:19, rounding out the top five.

Abay Alemu Lesa edges Chala in men’s race

Lesa finished in 2:10:28 to win the men’s contest, with Chala second in 2:10:36 and Ethiopia’s Sahlesilassie Nigussie third in 2:11:25. The 22-year-old Lesa was the youngest competitor in the international men’s field, organizers said.

“It was a very hard race and it was windy throughout but I pushed to the last and I was happy with my performance, and very happy to win,” Alemu said.

Kenya’s Enock Kipkemboi finished fourth in 2:12:17, three seconds ahead of Ethiopia’s Abebe Tilahun. Kenya’s Stephen Kimutai was sixth in a personal-best 2:12:27.

The men’s course and Irish all-comers record remained 2:06:52, set by Ethiopia’s Kemal Husen in 2023.

Dublin Marathon 2026 women’s results

Zenebu Fikadu, Ethiopia, 2:24:26 (PB). Tenebeb Nega Ayinalem, Ethiopia, 2:25:50 (PB). Sechale Delasa, Ethiopia, 2:27:22 (SB). Risper Chebet, Kenya, 2:27:37 (SB). Wezam Tesfay, Ethiopia, 2:28:19 (PB). Adawork Aberta, Ethiopia, 2:29:46. Damaris Areba, Kenya, 2:31:01 (SB). Asmare Beyene, Ethiopia, 2:34:00 (SB). Naomi Maiyo, Kenya, 2:34:55 (SB). Judith Storm, Ireland, 2:35:46 (PB). Sorcha Nic Dhomhnaill, Ireland, 2:35:58 (PB). Meghan Ryan, Ireland, 2:40:47 (SB). Aoibhe Richardson, Ireland, 2:44:04 (PB). Dee Grady, Ireland, 2:44:22 (PB). Fiona Stack, Ireland, 2:44:37 (SB). Ruby Wall, Ireland, 2:45:27 (PB). Pamela Kirk, Ireland, 2:46:30. Ciara Wilson, Ireland, 2:46:33 (SB). Rachel Birt, Ireland, 2:46:46 (SB). Ciara Foy, Ireland, 2:48:27 (PB). Carolyn Hayes, Ireland, 2:48:36 (PB). Ruth Murphy, Ireland, 2:49:19 (PB). Caroline MacNabb, Ireland, 2:49:47 (PB). Emily Dawson, Australia, 2:49:57 (PB). Alison Ziehl, United States, 2:52:43 (PB).

Dublin Marathon 2026 men’s results

Abay Alemu, Ethiopia, 2:10:28 (SB). Ebba Tulu Chala, Sweden, 2:10:36. Sahlesilassie Nigussie, Ethiopia, 2:11:25. Enock Kipkemboi, Kenya, 2:12:17 (SB). Abebe Tilahun, Ethiopia, 2:12:20. Stephen Kimutai, Kenya, 2:12:27 (PB). Kephar Namutala, Kenya, 2:14:41. Hugh Armstrong, Ireland, 2:14:51. Killian Mooney, Ireland, 2:15:44 (PB). Stephen McAuley, Ireland, 2:16:37 (SB). William Maunsell, Ireland, 2:18:15. Jamie Fallon, Ireland, 2:19:21. Seán Tobin, Ireland, 2:21:34 (PB). Michael Fox, Ireland, 2:23:35 (SB). Kane Collins, Ireland, 2:24:01 (SB). Jake O’Regan, Ireland, 2:24:51. Patrick McColl, Ireland, 2:25:20 (PB). Eddie O’Connor, Ireland, 2:25:38 (PB). Jack Keyes, Ireland, 2:25:56 (PB). Wayne Waldron, Ireland, 2:25:59 (PB). Karl Fitzmaurice, Ireland, 2:26:24 (SB). Eamonn Flannery, Ireland, 2:27:05 (PB). Barry Twohig, Ireland, 2:27:08 (PB). Gary O’Hanlon, Ireland, 2:27:33. James Hyland, Ireland, 2:28:06 (PB). Jamie Westerman, Ireland, 2:28:26 (PB). Shane Eades, Ireland, 2:28:28 (PB). Martin Hoare, Ireland, 2:28:35 (SB). Colm Deasy, Ireland, 2:28:50 (PB). Conor Kilkenny, Ireland, 2:29:00. Alexander Wallace, Ireland, 2:29:13. John Whelan, United States, 2:29:17 (PB).

Complete results can be found on World Athletics

Irish Life Dublin Marathon men’s podium. (Organizers)