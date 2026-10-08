Feysa, Kosgei lead elite women’s field for Chicago Marathon 2026

Hawi Feysa and Brigid Kosgei lead an elite women's field for the 2026 Chicago Marathon on Oct. 11 with Sara Hall among the leading American contenders.

CHICAGO — Defending champion Hawi Feysa and two-time Chicago winner Brigid Kosgei headline the elite women’s field for the Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Sunday, Oct. 11.

Feysa, of Ethiopia, returns after running a personal-best 2 hours, 14 minutes, 57 seconds to win in Chicago last year. Kosgei, of Kenya, holds the fastest personal best in the announced field at 2:14:04, set in Chicago in 2019. She also won Olympic silver at the Tokyo Games held in 2021.

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The World Athletics Platinum Road Race features several other contenders positioned to challenge the leading pair, including Ethiopia’s Sutume Kebede and Megertu Alemu and Kenya’s Sharon Lokedi.

Kebede enters with a personal best of 2:15:55 from Tokyo in 2024. Alemu ran 2:16:34 in London that year, while Lokedi recorded her best of 2:17:22 in Boston in 2025.

Kenya’s Brillian Kipkoech also brings one of the field’s fastest marks, a 2:17:05 performance in Hamburg earlier this year. Ethiopia’s Degitu Azimeraw, whose best is 2:17:58, and Kenya’s Loice Chemnung, who ran 2:18:24 in Chicago last year, add depth to the field.

Sara Hall leads the American entries by personal best, having run 2:20:32 in Chandler, Arizona, in 2020. Susanna Sullivan, whose best of 2:21:56 came in Chicago in 2024, and Des Linden, who ran 2:22:38 in Boston in 2011, are also entered.

The U.S. contingent includes Sara Vaughn, Natosha Rogers, Molly Born, Dakotah Popehn, Gabriella Rooker, Elena Hayday, Lexie Thompson and Amanda Mosborg. Emma Grace Hurley is scheduled to make her marathon debut.

Mexico’s Laura Galvan and Britain’s Amy-Eloise Neale are also listed as debutants in the women’s field, which was updated Sept. 22.

Live results will be available here

2026 Bank of America Chicago Marathon women’s elite entry list

Sunday, Oct. 11 — Chicago