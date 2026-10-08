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Feysa, Kosgei lead elite women’s field for Chicago Marathon 2026

Hawi Feysa and Brigid Kosgei lead an elite women's field for the 2026 Chicago Marathon on Oct. 11 with Sara Hall among the leading American contenders.

By Glen Andrews
Brigid Kosgei in action during a Marathon
Brigid Kosgei Third-Fastest Marathon In HISTORY At Tokyo Marathon (video captured image)

CHICAGO — Defending champion Hawi Feysa and two-time Chicago winner Brigid Kosgei headline the elite women’s field for the Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Sunday, Oct. 11.

Feysa, of Ethiopia, returns after running a personal-best 2 hours, 14 minutes, 57 seconds to win in Chicago last year. Kosgei, of Kenya, holds the fastest personal best in the announced field at 2:14:04, set in Chicago in 2019. She also won Olympic silver at the Tokyo Games held in 2021.

Read More: Köln Marathon Results: Kenya sweeps titles as Koech, Chepngeno win

The World Athletics Platinum Road Race features several other contenders positioned to challenge the leading pair, including Ethiopia’s Sutume Kebede and Megertu Alemu and Kenya’s Sharon Lokedi.

Kebede enters with a personal best of 2:15:55 from Tokyo in 2024. Alemu ran 2:16:34 in London that year, while Lokedi recorded her best of 2:17:22 in Boston in 2025.

Kenya’s Brillian Kipkoech also brings one of the field’s fastest marks, a 2:17:05 performance in Hamburg earlier this year. Ethiopia’s Degitu Azimeraw, whose best is 2:17:58, and Kenya’s Loice Chemnung, who ran 2:18:24 in Chicago last year, add depth to the field.

Sara Hall leads the American entries by personal best, having run 2:20:32 in Chandler, Arizona, in 2020. Susanna Sullivan, whose best of 2:21:56 came in Chicago in 2024, and Des Linden, who ran 2:22:38 in Boston in 2011, are also entered.

The U.S. contingent includes Sara Vaughn, Natosha Rogers, Molly Born, Dakotah Popehn, Gabriella Rooker, Elena Hayday, Lexie Thompson and Amanda Mosborg. Emma Grace Hurley is scheduled to make her marathon debut.

Mexico’s Laura Galvan and Britain’s Amy-Eloise Neale are also listed as debutants in the women’s field, which was updated Sept. 22.

Live results will be available here

2026 Bank of America Chicago Marathon women’s elite entry list

Sunday, Oct. 11 — Chicago

NameCountryTimeRaceYear
Brigid KosgeiKenya2:14:04Chicago2019
Hawi FeysaEthiopia2:14:57Chicago2025
Sutume KebedeEthiopia2:15:55Tokyo2024
Megertu AlemuEthiopia2:16:34London2024
Brillian KipkoechKenya2:17:05Hamburg2026
Sharon LokediKenya2:17:22Boston2025
Degitu AzimerawEthiopia2:17:58London2021
Loice ChemnungKenya2:18:24Chicago2025
Joan KilimoKenya2:18:40Barcelona2026
Magdalyne MasaiKenya2:18:58Frankfurt2024
Fantu WorkuEthiopia2:19:08Dubai2026
Mary Ngugi CooperKenya2:19:26Chicago2025
Sara HallUnited States2:20:32Chandler2020
Yuka AkasakiJapan2:21:33Osaka2025
Susanna SullivanUnited States2:21:56Chicago2024
Des LindenUnited States2:22:38Boston2011
Isobel Batt-DoyleAustralia2:22:59Valencia2024
Sara VaughnUnited States2:23:24Chicago2023
Natosha RogersUnited States2:23:28Chicago2025
Molly BornUnited States2:24:10Sacramento2025
Dakotah PopehnUnited States2:24:20Chicago2025
Gabriella RookerUnited States2:24:29Chicago2024
Elena HaydayUnited States2:24:45Boston2026
Jess Warner-JuddBritain2:24:45New York2025
Kristine Eikrem EngesetNorway2:28:57Tokyo2026
Lexie ThompsonUnited States2:30:37Philadelphia2021
Amanda MosborgUnited States2:32:01Indianapolis2025
Alexandra AldanaColombia2:40:41Cali2025
Laura GalvanMexicoDebut
Emma Grace HurleyUnited StatesDebut
Amy-Eloise NealeBritainDebut

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