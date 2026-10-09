Follow the 2026 FSU XC Invitational live results

TALLAHASSEE –The Florida State cross country teams will host the FSU XC Invitational on Friday at Apalachee Regional Park, which will serve as the Seminole Heritage event. Live results, team scores, and up-to-date race information will be available throughout the contest.



Live action will begin early with the men’s 8k taking place at 7:40 a.m. ET, while the women’s 6k race will follow at approximately 8:20 a.m. ET. Admission and parking are free for all participating teams and spectators. Fans can follow the meet results through Pttiming FSU XC Invite.



There will be 23 combined teams on Friday, with 10 of those being based in Florida which includes crosstown opponent Florida A&M. Other teams competing include Alabama State, Florida College, West Florida, and Jacksonville.



The Seminoles competed at Apalachee Regional Park on September 18 to begin the season with the pre-regional meet where both programs swept the team and individual titles, marking the first time since 2017 that the Seminoles accomplished the feat. FSU was led by Rylee Blade and Hudson Betts who both picked up their first career win.

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Teams Competing:



Alabama State, Albany State, Central Florida, Coastal Alabama CC, Daytona State College, Eastern Florida, Flagler, Florida A&M, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Gulf Coast State College, Jacksonville, Jacksonville St., Lake-Sumter State, Loyola-New Orleans, Mobile, North Alabama, Tampa, Troy, Valdosta State, West Florida







