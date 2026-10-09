FSU XC Invitational 2026 results: Jacksonville State men, Tampa women win team titles

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Shadrack Kipkurgat led a sweep of the top three places as Jacksonville State won the men’s team title, while Tampa captured the women’s crown in less-than-ideal conditions on Friday (9) at the 2026 FSU XC Invitational at Apalachee Regional Park.
Jacksonville State also produced the women’s individual winner, with freshman Mercy Sergon taking the 6-kilometer race in 20 minutes, 53.5 seconds. Rain made for less-than-ideal conditions at the meet.
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Kipkurgat, a freshman, won the men’s 8-kilometer race in 24:19.7. Teammates Mark Roper, a junior, and Linus Chepkochei, a sophomore, followed in 24:48.4 and 24:50.6, respectively.
Jacksonville State finished with 23 points, comfortably ahead of runner-up Flagler’s 78. Host Florida State placed third with 83, followed by North Alabama with 92 and Troy with 128.
Miguel Angel Del Rosario finished eighth in 25:47.2 and Augusto Caceres placed 11th in 26:02.3 to complete Jacksonville State’s five scoring runners.
Embry-Riddle senior Nick Scarangelli finished fourth individually in 24:56.9. Florida State freshman Josh Hicks was fifth in 25:12.4, leading three Seminoles into the top nine. Alan Gallardo-Lopez placed seventh in 25:39.8, and Wyatt Falkowski was ninth in 25:49.2.
Tampa’s depth delivers women’s title
Tampa placed all five scoring runners among the first 12 finishers to win the women’s team title with 37 points. Jacksonville State rounded out a very positive day for the Gamecocks, finishing second with 46, followed by Florida State with 83, Florida Atlantic with 85, and Flagler with 149.
Freshman Lilah Yoder led Tampa with a third-place finish in 21:56.3, while Camryn Sattler placed fifth in 22:08.3, and Alaina Williams finished sixth in 22:16.7. Mary Richmond was 11th in 22:37.9, followed by Julia McKenna in 12th at 22:39.8.
Individually, Mercy Sergon finished 43.2 seconds ahead of Jacksonville State teammate Viola Jepleting, who took second in 21:36.7. Jepkirui Kurgoi placed eighth in 22:29.6, giving Jacksonville State three runners in the top eight, but Tampa’s tighter scoring group secured the team victory.
Florida State senior Ella Menke finished fourth in 22:07.1. Seminoles teammate Avery Evans placed 10th in 22:33.2, while Florida A&M’s Rose Muturi finished seventh in 22:26.4 and Florida Atlantic’s Kate Drummond was ninth in 22:31.7.
FSU XC Invitational 2026 Results
Men’s 8K results
|Place
|Name
|School
|Time
|1
|Shadrack Kipkurgat
|Jacksonville State
|24:19.7
|2
|Mark Roper
|Jacksonville State
|24:48.4
|3
|Linus Chepkochei
|Jacksonville State
|24:50.6
|4
|Nick Scarangelli
|Embry-Riddle
|24:56.9
|5
|Josh Hicks
|Florida State
|25:12.4
|6
|Brian Bett
|North Alabama
|25:29.5
|7
|Alan Gallardo-Lopez
|Florida State
|25:39.8
|8
|Miguel Angel Del Rosario
|Jacksonville State
|25:47.2
|9
|Wyatt Falkowski
|Florida State
|25:49.2
|10
|Kaleb Hollins
|Flagler
|26:02.2
|11
|Augusto Caceres
|Jacksonville State
|26:02.3
|12
|Vincent Chepkwony
|North Alabama
|26:03.7
|13
|Hayden Clark
|Daytona State College
|26:05.2
|14
|Axel Dabe
|Flagler
|26:17.4
|15
|Andy Munnik
|Flagler
|26:18.2
|16
|Riley Treadaway
|Troy
|26:21.5
|17
|Pai Wynyard
|Jacksonville State
|26:22.9
|18
|Stephen Billman
|Jacksonville State
|26:23.2
|19
|Corban Cazier
|Tampa
|26:23.8
|20
|Luke Thomas
|Flagler
|26:24.2
|21
|Nathan Buckeridge
|North Alabama
|26:25.6
|22
|William Hernandez
|Daytona State College
|26:28.9
|23
|Caden Blackman
|Troy
|26:29.7
|24
|Jack Waters
|Flagler
|26:30.6
|25
|Thomas Dewey
|Jacksonville State
|26:33.1
|26
|Jack Gruber
|North Alabama
|26:34.4
|27
|Patterson Graham
|Troy
|26:35.2
|28
|Lane Watson
|Troy
|26:36.8
|29
|Miles Nutt
|Flagler
|26:39.1
|30
|Nicolas Waddell
|Valdosta State
|26:42.9
Men’s team standings
|Place
|School
|Points
|1
|Jacksonville State
|23
|2
|Flagler
|78
|3
|Florida State
|83
|4
|North Alabama
|92
|5
|Troy
|128
|6
|Tampa
|159
|7
|Daytona State College
|193
|8
|Valdosta State
|198
|9
|Florida Atlantic
|262
|10
|Eastern Florida
|292
|11
|Florida College
|325
|12
|Alabama State
|355
Women’s 6K results
Top 30 finishers. Times are listed in minutes and seconds.
|Place
|Name
|School
|Time
|1
|Mercy Sergon
|Jacksonville State
|20:53.5
|2
|Viola Jepleting
|Jacksonville State
|21:36.7
|3
|Lilah Yoder
|Tampa
|21:56.3
|4
|Ella Menke
|Florida State
|22:07.1
|5
|Camryn Sattler
|Tampa
|22:08.3
|6
|Alaina Williams
|Tampa
|22:16.7
|7
|Rose Muturi
|Florida A&M
|22:26.4
|8
|Jepkirui Kurgoi
|Jacksonville State
|22:29.6
|9
|Kate Drummond
|Florida Atlantic
|22:31.7
|10
|Avery Evans
|Florida State
|22:33.2
|11
|Mary Richmond
|Tampa
|22:37.9
|12
|Julia McKenna
|Tampa
|22:39.8
|13
|Maggie Bartlow
|Florida State
|22:42.9
|14
|Anabell Reumann
|Florida Atlantic
|22:46.3
|15
|Isabella Noreika
|Tampa
|22:48.6
|16
|Kara Bergeron
|Tampa
|22:49.8
|17
|Naum Kibiwott
|Jacksonville State
|22:50.3
|18
|Selina Planken
|Jacksonville State
|22:57.2
|19
|Gaby Castro
|Florida Atlantic
|22:59.3
|20
|Madison Brown
|Florida Atlantic
|23:06.6
|21
|Aliyah Williams
|Alabama State
|23:12.1
|22
|Maddyn Conn
|Jacksonville State
|23:12.7
|23
|Evie Lebrun
|Florida Atlantic
|23:13.9
|24
|Ellis Vaughan
|Florida Atlantic
|23:17.4
|25
|Izzy Harter
|Flagler
|23:17.9
|26
|Hanna Warren
|Flagler
|23:19.2
|27
|Olivia Niewald
|Florida State
|23:19.3
|28
|Sophie Dethier
|Florida Atlantic
|23:23.0
|29
|Ella Pasko
|Florida State
|23:28.0
|30
|Kelsey Rehmel
|Tampa
|23:32.4
Women’s team standings
|Place
|School
|Points
|1
|Tampa
|37
|2
|Jacksonville State
|46
|3
|Florida State
|83
|4
|Florida Atlantic
|85
|5
|Flagler
|149
|6
|Florida A&M
|194
|7
|Troy
|233
|8
|North Alabama
|241
|9
|Albany State
|302
|10
|Alabama State
|314
|11
|Daytona State College
|326
|12
|Jacksonville
|328
|13
|Valdosta State
|329
|14
|Eastern Florida
|368
|15
|Gulf Coast State College
|368
|16
|Central Florida
|471
Click for complete results