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FSU XC Invitational 2026 results: Jacksonville State men, Tampa women win team titles

Jacksonville State men and Tampa women win team titles with Shadrack Kipkurgat and Mercy Sergon lead the rainy 2026 FSU XC Invitational in Tallahassee.

By Steve Campbell
Jacksonville State cross country at 2026 FSU XC Invitational
Jacksonville State cross country at 2026 FSU XC Invitational. (Jax State Athletics)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Shadrack Kipkurgat led a sweep of the top three places as Jacksonville State won the men’s team title, while Tampa captured the women’s crown in less-than-ideal conditions on Friday (9) at the 2026 FSU XC Invitational at Apalachee Regional Park.

Jacksonville State also produced the women’s individual winner, with freshman Mercy Sergon taking the 6-kilometer race in 20 minutes, 53.5 seconds. Rain made for less-than-ideal conditions at the meet.

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Kipkurgat, a freshman, won the men’s 8-kilometer race in 24:19.7. Teammates Mark Roper, a junior, and Linus Chepkochei, a sophomore, followed in 24:48.4 and 24:50.6, respectively.

Jacksonville State finished with 23 points, comfortably ahead of runner-up Flagler’s 78. Host Florida State placed third with 83, followed by North Alabama with 92 and Troy with 128.

Miguel Angel Del Rosario finished eighth in 25:47.2 and Augusto Caceres placed 11th in 26:02.3 to complete Jacksonville State’s five scoring runners.

Embry-Riddle senior Nick Scarangelli finished fourth individually in 24:56.9. Florida State freshman Josh Hicks was fifth in 25:12.4, leading three Seminoles into the top nine. Alan Gallardo-Lopez placed seventh in 25:39.8, and Wyatt Falkowski was ninth in 25:49.2.

Tampa’s depth delivers women’s title

Tampa placed all five scoring runners among the first 12 finishers to win the women’s team title with 37 points. Jacksonville State rounded out a very positive day for the Gamecocks, finishing second with 46, followed by Florida State with 83, Florida Atlantic with 85, and Flagler with 149.

Freshman Lilah Yoder led Tampa with a third-place finish in 21:56.3, while Camryn Sattler placed fifth in 22:08.3, and Alaina Williams finished sixth in 22:16.7. Mary Richmond was 11th in 22:37.9, followed by Julia McKenna in 12th at 22:39.8.

Individually, Mercy Sergon finished 43.2 seconds ahead of Jacksonville State teammate Viola Jepleting, who took second in 21:36.7. Jepkirui Kurgoi placed eighth in 22:29.6, giving Jacksonville State three runners in the top eight, but Tampa’s tighter scoring group secured the team victory.

Florida State senior Ella Menke finished fourth in 22:07.1. Seminoles teammate Avery Evans placed 10th in 22:33.2, while Florida A&M’s Rose Muturi finished seventh in 22:26.4 and Florida Atlantic’s Kate Drummond was ninth in 22:31.7.

FSU XC Invitational 2026 Results

Men’s 8K results

PlaceNameSchoolTime
1Shadrack KipkurgatJacksonville State24:19.7
2Mark RoperJacksonville State24:48.4
3Linus ChepkocheiJacksonville State24:50.6
4Nick ScarangelliEmbry-Riddle24:56.9
5Josh HicksFlorida State25:12.4
6Brian BettNorth Alabama25:29.5
7Alan Gallardo-LopezFlorida State25:39.8
8Miguel Angel Del RosarioJacksonville State25:47.2
9Wyatt FalkowskiFlorida State25:49.2
10Kaleb HollinsFlagler26:02.2
11Augusto CaceresJacksonville State26:02.3
12Vincent ChepkwonyNorth Alabama26:03.7
13Hayden ClarkDaytona State College26:05.2
14Axel DabeFlagler26:17.4
15Andy MunnikFlagler26:18.2
16Riley TreadawayTroy26:21.5
17Pai WynyardJacksonville State26:22.9
18Stephen BillmanJacksonville State26:23.2
19Corban CazierTampa26:23.8
20Luke ThomasFlagler26:24.2
21Nathan BuckeridgeNorth Alabama26:25.6
22William HernandezDaytona State College26:28.9
23Caden BlackmanTroy26:29.7
24Jack WatersFlagler26:30.6
25Thomas DeweyJacksonville State26:33.1
26Jack GruberNorth Alabama26:34.4
27Patterson GrahamTroy26:35.2
28Lane WatsonTroy26:36.8
29Miles NuttFlagler26:39.1
30Nicolas WaddellValdosta State26:42.9

Men’s team standings

PlaceSchoolPoints
1Jacksonville State23
2Flagler78
3Florida State83
4North Alabama92
5Troy128
6Tampa159
7Daytona State College193
8Valdosta State198
9Florida Atlantic262
10Eastern Florida292
11Florida College325
12Alabama State355

Women’s 6K results

Top 30 finishers. Times are listed in minutes and seconds.

PlaceNameSchoolTime
1Mercy SergonJacksonville State20:53.5
2Viola JepletingJacksonville State21:36.7
3Lilah YoderTampa21:56.3
4Ella MenkeFlorida State22:07.1
5Camryn SattlerTampa22:08.3
6Alaina WilliamsTampa22:16.7
7Rose MuturiFlorida A&M22:26.4
8Jepkirui KurgoiJacksonville State22:29.6
9Kate DrummondFlorida Atlantic22:31.7
10Avery EvansFlorida State22:33.2
11Mary RichmondTampa22:37.9
12Julia McKennaTampa22:39.8
13Maggie BartlowFlorida State22:42.9
14Anabell ReumannFlorida Atlantic22:46.3
15Isabella NoreikaTampa22:48.6
16Kara BergeronTampa22:49.8
17Naum KibiwottJacksonville State22:50.3
18Selina PlankenJacksonville State22:57.2
19Gaby CastroFlorida Atlantic22:59.3
20Madison BrownFlorida Atlantic23:06.6
21Aliyah WilliamsAlabama State23:12.1
22Maddyn ConnJacksonville State23:12.7
23Evie LebrunFlorida Atlantic23:13.9
24Ellis VaughanFlorida Atlantic23:17.4
25Izzy HarterFlagler23:17.9
26Hanna WarrenFlagler23:19.2
27Olivia NiewaldFlorida State23:19.3
28Sophie DethierFlorida Atlantic23:23.0
29Ella PaskoFlorida State23:28.0
30Kelsey RehmelTampa23:32.4

Women’s team standings

PlaceSchoolPoints
1Tampa37
2Jacksonville State46
3Florida State83
4Florida Atlantic85
5Flagler149
6Florida A&M194
7Troy233
8North Alabama241
9Albany State302
10Alabama State314
11Daytona State College326
12Jacksonville328
13Valdosta State329
14Eastern Florida368
15Gulf Coast State College368
16Central Florida471

Click for complete results

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