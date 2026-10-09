FSU XC Invitational 2026 results: Jacksonville State men, Tampa women win team titles

Jacksonville State men and Tampa women win team titles with Shadrack Kipkurgat and Mercy Sergon lead the rainy 2026 FSU XC Invitational in Tallahassee.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Shadrack Kipkurgat led a sweep of the top three places as Jacksonville State won the men’s team title, while Tampa captured the women’s crown in less-than-ideal conditions on Friday (9) at the 2026 FSU XC Invitational at Apalachee Regional Park.

Jacksonville State also produced the women’s individual winner, with freshman Mercy Sergon taking the 6-kilometer race in 20 minutes, 53.5 seconds. Rain made for less-than-ideal conditions at the meet.

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Kipkurgat, a freshman, won the men’s 8-kilometer race in 24:19.7. Teammates Mark Roper, a junior, and Linus Chepkochei, a sophomore, followed in 24:48.4 and 24:50.6, respectively.

Jacksonville State finished with 23 points, comfortably ahead of runner-up Flagler’s 78. Host Florida State placed third with 83, followed by North Alabama with 92 and Troy with 128.

Miguel Angel Del Rosario finished eighth in 25:47.2 and Augusto Caceres placed 11th in 26:02.3 to complete Jacksonville State’s five scoring runners.

Embry-Riddle senior Nick Scarangelli finished fourth individually in 24:56.9. Florida State freshman Josh Hicks was fifth in 25:12.4, leading three Seminoles into the top nine. Alan Gallardo-Lopez placed seventh in 25:39.8, and Wyatt Falkowski was ninth in 25:49.2.

Tampa’s depth delivers women’s title

Tampa placed all five scoring runners among the first 12 finishers to win the women’s team title with 37 points. Jacksonville State rounded out a very positive day for the Gamecocks, finishing second with 46, followed by Florida State with 83, Florida Atlantic with 85, and Flagler with 149.

Freshman Lilah Yoder led Tampa with a third-place finish in 21:56.3, while Camryn Sattler placed fifth in 22:08.3, and Alaina Williams finished sixth in 22:16.7. Mary Richmond was 11th in 22:37.9, followed by Julia McKenna in 12th at 22:39.8.

Individually, Mercy Sergon finished 43.2 seconds ahead of Jacksonville State teammate Viola Jepleting, who took second in 21:36.7. Jepkirui Kurgoi placed eighth in 22:29.6, giving Jacksonville State three runners in the top eight, but Tampa’s tighter scoring group secured the team victory.

Florida State senior Ella Menke finished fourth in 22:07.1. Seminoles teammate Avery Evans placed 10th in 22:33.2, while Florida A&M’s Rose Muturi finished seventh in 22:26.4 and Florida Atlantic’s Kate Drummond was ninth in 22:31.7.

FSU XC Invitational 2026 Results

Men’s 8K results

Place Name School Time 1 Shadrack Kipkurgat Jacksonville State 24:19.7 2 Mark Roper Jacksonville State 24:48.4 3 Linus Chepkochei Jacksonville State 24:50.6 4 Nick Scarangelli Embry-Riddle 24:56.9 5 Josh Hicks Florida State 25:12.4 6 Brian Bett North Alabama 25:29.5 7 Alan Gallardo-Lopez Florida State 25:39.8 8 Miguel Angel Del Rosario Jacksonville State 25:47.2 9 Wyatt Falkowski Florida State 25:49.2 10 Kaleb Hollins Flagler 26:02.2 11 Augusto Caceres Jacksonville State 26:02.3 12 Vincent Chepkwony North Alabama 26:03.7 13 Hayden Clark Daytona State College 26:05.2 14 Axel Dabe Flagler 26:17.4 15 Andy Munnik Flagler 26:18.2 16 Riley Treadaway Troy 26:21.5 17 Pai Wynyard Jacksonville State 26:22.9 18 Stephen Billman Jacksonville State 26:23.2 19 Corban Cazier Tampa 26:23.8 20 Luke Thomas Flagler 26:24.2 21 Nathan Buckeridge North Alabama 26:25.6 22 William Hernandez Daytona State College 26:28.9 23 Caden Blackman Troy 26:29.7 24 Jack Waters Flagler 26:30.6 25 Thomas Dewey Jacksonville State 26:33.1 26 Jack Gruber North Alabama 26:34.4 27 Patterson Graham Troy 26:35.2 28 Lane Watson Troy 26:36.8 29 Miles Nutt Flagler 26:39.1 30 Nicolas Waddell Valdosta State 26:42.9

Men’s team standings

Place School Points 1 Jacksonville State 23 2 Flagler 78 3 Florida State 83 4 North Alabama 92 5 Troy 128 6 Tampa 159 7 Daytona State College 193 8 Valdosta State 198 9 Florida Atlantic 262 10 Eastern Florida 292 11 Florida College 325 12 Alabama State 355

Women’s 6K results

Top 30 finishers. Times are listed in minutes and seconds.

Place Name School Time 1 Mercy Sergon Jacksonville State 20:53.5 2 Viola Jepleting Jacksonville State 21:36.7 3 Lilah Yoder Tampa 21:56.3 4 Ella Menke Florida State 22:07.1 5 Camryn Sattler Tampa 22:08.3 6 Alaina Williams Tampa 22:16.7 7 Rose Muturi Florida A&M 22:26.4 8 Jepkirui Kurgoi Jacksonville State 22:29.6 9 Kate Drummond Florida Atlantic 22:31.7 10 Avery Evans Florida State 22:33.2 11 Mary Richmond Tampa 22:37.9 12 Julia McKenna Tampa 22:39.8 13 Maggie Bartlow Florida State 22:42.9 14 Anabell Reumann Florida Atlantic 22:46.3 15 Isabella Noreika Tampa 22:48.6 16 Kara Bergeron Tampa 22:49.8 17 Naum Kibiwott Jacksonville State 22:50.3 18 Selina Planken Jacksonville State 22:57.2 19 Gaby Castro Florida Atlantic 22:59.3 20 Madison Brown Florida Atlantic 23:06.6 21 Aliyah Williams Alabama State 23:12.1 22 Maddyn Conn Jacksonville State 23:12.7 23 Evie Lebrun Florida Atlantic 23:13.9 24 Ellis Vaughan Florida Atlantic 23:17.4 25 Izzy Harter Flagler 23:17.9 26 Hanna Warren Flagler 23:19.2 27 Olivia Niewald Florida State 23:19.3 28 Sophie Dethier Florida Atlantic 23:23.0 29 Ella Pasko Florida State 23:28.0 30 Kelsey Rehmel Tampa 23:32.4

Women’s team standings

Place School Points 1 Tampa 37 2 Jacksonville State 46 3 Florida State 83 4 Florida Atlantic 85 5 Flagler 149 6 Florida A&M 194 7 Troy 233 8 North Alabama 241 9 Albany State 302 10 Alabama State 314 11 Daytona State College 326 12 Jacksonville 328 13 Valdosta State 329 14 Eastern Florida 368 15 Gulf Coast State College 368 16 Central Florida 471

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