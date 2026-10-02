Hannah Gapes won in 15:22.59 as NC State placed five runners in the top 13 to capture the women's Joe Piane Invitational team title.

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (World-Track) — Hannah Gapes of NC State seized the individual title Friday and led a dominant Wolfpack performance at the Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational cross country meet.

Gapes, a senior, covered the Burke Golf Course in 15 minutes, 22.59 seconds. She finished 12.75 seconds ahead of Indiana freshman Katy Zang, who was second in 15:35.34. – Read Also: The 2026 Heart to Heart 5K results: Wins for Morgan Beadlescomb and Nigsti Molla

NC State put five runners among the top 13 and scored 39 points to win the women’s team championship. Host Notre Dame was second with 84 points, followed by South Carolina with 102.

Clemson freshman Nancy Cherop took third in 15:47.79, followed by teammate Silvia Jelelgo in fourth at 15:51.54. Akron sophomore Mercy Jebitok placed fifth in 15:53.49.

NC State’s Bethany Michalak was seventh in 15:57.75, Angelina Napoleon finished eighth in 16:01.86, and Brooke Rauber was 10th in 16:06.57. Emily Wisniewski completed the Wolfpack’s scoring five in 13th at 16:16.83.

Notre Dame placed five runners in the top 23, paced by Mary Bonner Dalton in 11th place at 16:09.87 and Amaya Aramini in 12th at 16:10.95. Gretchen Farley was 17th, Chloe Huyler 21st and Reagan Riley 23rd.

South Carolina was led by freshman Louise Bailly, who finished ninth in 16:03.42. Salma Elbadra was 16th, Teresa Cherotich 20th, Abir Reffas 27th and Anya Arroyo 30th for the Gamecocks.

Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational Women’s team scores

NC State, 39 Notre Dame, 84 South Carolina, 102 Clemson, 142 Indiana, 159 San Francisco, 209 Bradley, 223 Grand Valley State, 245 Akron, 269 Western Michigan, 277 Illinois State, 291 Saint Louis, 319 Youngstown State, 351 Butler, 362 Indiana State, 400 St. Thomas (Minn.), 401 Dayton, 480 Miami, 497 Belmont, 509 Texas State, 536

Complete results

Women’s results