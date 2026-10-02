NOTRE DAME, Ind. (World-Track) — Hannah Gapes of NC State seized the individual title Friday and led a dominant Wolfpack performance at the Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational cross country meet.
Gapes, a senior, covered the Burke Golf Course in 15 minutes, 22.59 seconds. She finished 12.75 seconds ahead of Indiana freshman Katy Zang, who was second in 15:35.34. – Read Also: The 2026 Heart to Heart 5K results: Wins for Morgan Beadlescomb and Nigsti Molla
NC State put five runners among the top 13 and scored 39 points to win the women’s team championship. Host Notre Dame was second with 84 points, followed by South Carolina with 102.
Clemson freshman Nancy Cherop took third in 15:47.79, followed by teammate Silvia Jelelgo in fourth at 15:51.54. Akron sophomore Mercy Jebitok placed fifth in 15:53.49.
NC State’s Bethany Michalak was seventh in 15:57.75, Angelina Napoleon finished eighth in 16:01.86, and Brooke Rauber was 10th in 16:06.57. Emily Wisniewski completed the Wolfpack’s scoring five in 13th at 16:16.83.
Notre Dame placed five runners in the top 23, paced by Mary Bonner Dalton in 11th place at 16:09.87 and Amaya Aramini in 12th at 16:10.95. Gretchen Farley was 17th, Chloe Huyler 21st and Reagan Riley 23rd.
South Carolina was led by freshman Louise Bailly, who finished ninth in 16:03.42. Salma Elbadra was 16th, Teresa Cherotich 20th, Abir Reffas 27th and Anya Arroyo 30th for the Gamecocks.
Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational Women’s team scores
- NC State, 39
- Notre Dame, 84
- South Carolina, 102
- Clemson, 142
- Indiana, 159
- San Francisco, 209
- Bradley, 223
- Grand Valley State, 245
- Akron, 269
- Western Michigan, 277
- Illinois State, 291
- Saint Louis, 319
- Youngstown State, 351
- Butler, 362
- Indiana State, 400
- St. Thomas (Minn.), 401
- Dayton, 480
- Miami, 497
- Belmont, 509
- Texas State, 536
Women’s results
- Hannah Gapes, NC State, 15:22.59
- Katy Zang, Indiana, 15:35.34
- Nancy Cherop, Clemson, 15:47.79
- Silvia Jelelgo, Clemson, 15:51.54
- Mercy Jebitok, Akron, 15:53.49
- Judy Kosgei, Clemson, 15:56.85
- Bethany Michalak, NC State, 15:57.75
- Angelina Napoleon, NC State, 16:01.86
- Louise Bailly, South Carolina, 16:03.42
- Brooke Rauber, NC State, 16:06.57
- Mary Bonner Dalton, Notre Dame, 16:09.87
- Amaya Aramini, Notre Dame, 16:10.95
- Emily Wisniewski, NC State, 16:16.83
- Oliwia Wawrzyniak, Saint Louis, 16:17.43
- Megan Hipple, Akron, 16:19.80
- Salma Elbadra, South Carolina, 16:22.83
- Gretchen Farley, Notre Dame, 16:22.86
- Ellie Shea, NC State, 16:22.95
- Noelle Steines, Bradley, 16:23.49
- Teresa Cherotich, South Carolina, 16:26.07
- Chloe Huyler, Notre Dame, 16:26.97
- Briley Bickerstaff, NC State, 16:30.48
- Reagan Riley, Notre Dame, 16:32.91
- Lily Myers, Indiana, 16:35.28
- Faustine Chaboche, San Francisco, 16:36.63
- Lily Overton, Western Michigan, 16:37.20
- Abir Reffas, South Carolina, 16:41.34
- Rosie Mucharsky, Notre Dame, 16:44.85
- Isabel Allori, Notre Dame, 16:45.39
- Anya Arroyo, South Carolina, 16:46.98
- Allie Arnsman, Grand Valley State, 16:52.50
- Maddie Rocchio, Indiana, 16:52.95
- Sofia Urizar, San Francisco, 16:53.55
- Mallory Weller, NC State, 16:53.85
- Abigail White, South Carolina, 16:54.18
- Kaylie Armitage, NC State, 16:56.94
- McKinley Fielding, Youngstown State, 16:59.28
- Kate Putman, NC State, 17:00.96
- Elizabeth Ilanda, Clemson, 17:01.38
- Rhune Vanroose, Bradley, 17:02.44
- Brittney Burak, Indiana State, 17:02.73
- Emma Torbert, South Carolina, 17:03.24
- Ella Nighbor, South Carolina, 17:03.42
- Chloe Browne, San Francisco, 17:04.65
- Allie Matasich, South Carolina, 17:05.64
- Nora Brady, Illinois State, 17:07.98
- Ava Kurczewski, Western Michigan, 17:09.54
- Hannah Moore, Butler, 17:09.87
- Pauline Klessiek, Bradley, 17:10.08
- Isabella Harte, Belmont, 17:10.11