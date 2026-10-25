Great Britain Top Results: 2026 Valencia Half Marathon Trinidad Alfonso Zurich

VALENCIA, Spain (World-Track) — Samantha Harrison and Edward Buck paced the Great Britain contingent at the 2026 Valencia Half Marathon Trinidad Alfonso Zurich in Valencia, Spain, on Sunday, October 25, a World Athletics Gold Label road race known as the world’s fastest half marathon course.

On the women’s side, Harrison, contesting her fourth half marathon this season and the leading British woman on the elite list, finished 22nd overall in 1:08:45. Charlotte Dannatt was the next British woman to cross the finish line after she took 29th overall in 1:09:56. She improved on her previous lifetime mark of 1:10:42.

After the race, Harrison posted on her Instagram account: “Valencia Half Marathon done and dusted, and a successful start to this little racing block! 🏃🏼‍♀️🔥 I’ll be back here in 6 weeks, ready for race number 2 of the 3 races I have lined up over the next 12 weeks over in here in Valencia…”

Read More: 2026 Valencia Half Marathon USA Results: Emily Venters, Allie Ostrander, Chandler Gibbens impressed

Clara Evans posted 1:10:46 for 35th overall after entering with a personal best of 1:09:00, while Alice Wright clocked a personal best of 1:11:52 for 38th overall. Rose Harvey ran 1:11:53 for 40th, Louise Small ran 1:12:19 for 42nd, and Nancy Scott ran 1:12:39 for 47th to round out the British women inside the top 50.

On the men’s side, Edward Buck led the British men with a 41st place overall finish. He was rewarded with a personal best of 1:02:32, bettering his previous best of 1:04:04.

Max Abernethy and Chris Coulson both ran under 63 minutes with personal bests, finishing 47th in 1:02:51 and 48th in 1:02:52, respectively. Frederick Richardson finished fourth among British men in 57th overall in 1:03:05, followed by Charles Wheeler in 60th overall in 1:03:09. Wheeler entered with a personal best of 1:01:28 set at this event last year.

The overall race winners were Rodrigue Kwizera of Spain and Sheila Chepkirui of Kenya, who completed the world’s fastest half marathon course in impressive times. Kwizera broke away in the closing stages to win in 58:03, setting a Spanish national record and personal best. Chepkirui, the 2024 TCS New York City Marathon champion, won the women’s title in 1:03:51 in its 35th edition.

2026 Valencia Half Marathon Trinidad Alfonso Zurich – Great Britain Results

Men’s Great Britain Results:

41st overall, Edward Buck (Great Britain) — 1:02:32 — Finish — Personal Best

47th overall, Max Abernethy (Great Britain) — 1:02:51 — Finish — Personal Best

48th overall, Chris Coulson (Great Britain) — 1:02:52 — Finish — Personal Best

57th overall, Frederick Richardson (Great Britain) — 1:03:05 — Finish

60th overall, Charles Wheeler (Great Britain) — 1:03:09 — Finish

64th overall, Oliver Way (Great Britain) — 1:03:28 — Finish

86th overall, Andrew Fyfe (Great Britain) — 1:04:52 — Finish

89th overall, Carl Avery (Great Britain) — 1:05:12 — Finish

94th overall, Finn Brodie (Great Britain) — 1:05:22 — Finish

Women’s Great Britain Results:

22nd overall, Samantha Harrison (Great Britain) — 1:08:45 — Finish — listed in official results as Samantha Harrisson

29th overall, Charlotte Dannatt (Great Britain) — 1:09:56 — Finish — Personal Best

35th overall, Clara Evans (Great Britain) — 1:10:46 — Finish

38th overall, Alice Wright (Great Britain) — 1:11:52 — Finish — Personal Best

40th overall, Rose Harvey (Great Britain) — 1:11:53 — Finish

42nd overall, Louise Small (Great Britain) — 1:12:19 — Finish

47th overall, Nancy Scott (Great Britain) — 1:12:39 — Finish

Sarah Forbes-Smith (Great Britain) —

Click to review the Great Britain all-time half marathon times.

About the Race

The 21K Valencia Trinidad Alfonso Zurich is recognized as one of the best half marathons in the world and the first in Spain to receive the prestigious Gold Label Road Race distinction from World Athletics in 2016.

World Athletics Label Road Races – Gold – Oct. 25, 2026: