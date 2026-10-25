Great Britain’s top results at the 2026 Mainova Frankfurt Marathon

FRANKFURT, Germany (World-Track) — Great Britain runners recorded a strong set of finishes at the 2026 Mainova Frankfurt Marathon, a World Athletics Elite Label road race held Sunday, Oct. 25, in Frankfurt, Germany.

The 2026 edition took place on Sunday, 25 October 2026, starting at 10:00 a.m. at Friedrich-Ebert-Anlage in Frankfurt am Main with the classic 42.195 km city course finishing on the iconic red carpet inside the Festhalle Frankfurt. The race was among the most-watched races on the circuit throughout the season, with a course that follows the River Main and finishes on the red carpet.

Read More: 2026 Mainova Frankfurt Marathon Results: Zeineba Yimer and Jirata Dinki Win

In the men’s race, Daniel Hamilton led the British contingent with a 17th-place overall finish in 2:17:58, followed by Sam Eglen in 18th in 2:18:17. James Turner, Joshua Burgess and Christopher Rainsford finished 29th through 31st within two seconds of each other to round out the top five British men in Frankfurt.

On the women’s side, meanwhile, Annabel Gummow was the top British finisher, placing 10th overall in the women’s marathon in 2:31:10. Tessa McCormick was 11th in 2:33:31, and Kate Estlea-Morris and Alice Braham placed 13th and 14th respectively to give Great Britain four women inside the top 15 overall.

Ethiopians Zeineba Yimer and Jirata Dinki were the overall winners at the Mainova Frankfurt Marathon, clocking 2:19:45 and 2:05:26, respectively, on Sunday.

Complete Great Britain finishers – 2026 Mainova Frankfurt Marathon – Frankfurt, Germany

Men’s Marathon – Great Britain (GBR)

17th – Daniel Hamilton (GBR) – 2:17:58

18th – Sam Eglen (GBR) – 2:18:17

29th – James Turner (GBR) – 2:21:07

30th – Joshua Burgess (GBR) – 2:21:08

31st – Christopher Rainsford (GBR) – 2:21:09

42nd – Oliver Fox (GBR) – 2:25:36

44th – Alex Pointon (GBR) – 2:25:45

45th – Nick Harris-Fry (GBR) – 2:26:05

48th – Andrew Miles (GBR) – 2:26:07

51st – Joseph Turner (GBR) – 2:26:27

93rd – Darlington Magalela (GBR) – 2:31:09

97th – Lee Gatland (GBR) – 2:31:31

105th – Christopher Ingram (GBR) – 2:32:02

112th – John Sharp (GBR) – 2:32:40

114th – Richard Kitto (GBR) – 2:32:57

127th – Kim Bowling (GBR) – 2:33:34

130th – Allan Christie (GBR) – 2:33:38

131st – Daniel Sutton (GBR) – 2:33:39

139th – Damian Lee (GBR) – 2:34:27

142nd – Tom Merry (GBR) – 2:34:31

145th – Dom Bousfield (GBR) – 2:34:33

155th – Luke Hornby (GBR) – 2:34:52

166th – William Radley (GBR) – 2:35:25

182nd – Mark Booth (GBR) – 2:36:27

Women’s Marathon – Great Britain (GBR)