Hawi Feysa repeats as Bank of America Chicago Marathon champion in personal-best 2:13:33

Hawi Feysa wins the 2026 Chicago Marathon in a personal-best 2:13:33, beating Sharon Lokedi as Brigid Kosgei takes third. All women's results Chicago.

CHICAGO (World-Track) — Hawi Feysa pulled away from Sharon Lokedi in the closing miles Sunday (11) to win her second consecutive Bank of America Chicago Marathon women’s title in a personal-best 2 hours, 13 minutes, 33 seconds.

The Ethiopian and Lokedi remained locked in a duel into the final couple of miles before Feysa broke clear to finish 34 seconds ahead of the Kenyan at the World Athletics Platinum Label road race. Lokedi finished second in 2:14:07, and Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei, the Chicago champion in 2018 and 2019, placed third in 2:14:55.

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Feysa became the first woman to win consecutive Chicago titles since Ruth Chepngetich in 2021 and 2022. She entered Sunday’s race as the defending champion after winning in 2:14:57 last year, making her latest performance an improvement of 1 minute, 24 seconds.

Kenya’s Mary Ngugi-Cooper finished fourth in 2:17:23, followed by compatriot Joan Jepkosgei Kilimo in 2:18:39. Australia’s Isobel Batt-Doyle took sixth in 2:20:38.

Emma Grace Hurley led the American finishers in the supplied results, placing seventh in 2:20:47. Ethiopia’s Degitu Azimeraw finished eighth in 2:20:59, with Kenya’s Magdalyne Masai ninth in 2:21:11 and Loice Chemnung 10th in 2:21:18.

2026 Chicago Marathon women’s results