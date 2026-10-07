How much prize money did the 2026 USATF 10K Championships pay out?

Emily Venters and Aidan Troutner earned $8,000 each with record wins at the 2026 USATF 10K Championships on Oct. 3 in St. Paul, Minnesota. The following is the complete 2026 USATF 10K Championships prize money list.

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Emily Venters and Aidan Troutner each earned $8,000 after winning national titles in championship-record times at the USATF 10K Championships on Saturday, Oct. 3. The following is the 2026 USATF 10K Championships prize money and top earners.

Venters led from start to finish to win the women’s race in 31 minutes, 9 seconds, a personal best. Troutner used a late kick to claim the men’s title in 27:40, also a personal best, at the 2026 event, part of the World Athletics Label Road Race program.

Read More: 2026 USATF 10K Championship results: Aidan Troutner, Emily Venters win titles in Minneapolis

Troutner finished one second ahead of Dillon Maggard, who ran a personal-best 27:41 and earned $5,000. Ryan Ford placed third in a personal-best 27:42 for $3,000. Reid Buchanan followed in a personal-best 27:43 to collect $2,000, while Creed Thompson finished fifth in 27:44 and earned $1,000.

Venters finished 48 seconds ahead of Kassie Parker, who clocked a personal-best 31:57 and received $5,000. Allie Ostrander took third in a personal-best 32:02 for $3,000. Amanda Vestri earned $2,000 for fourth in 32:16, and Amy Davis-Green collected $1,000 for fifth in a personal-best 32:20.

Finishers placing sixth through 10th received $500 each in both championship races.

2026 USATF 10K Championships prize money

Men’s results and prize money

Aidan Troutner, 27:40, $8,000 Dillon Maggard, 27:41, $5,000 Ryan Ford, 27:42, $3,000 Reid Buchanan, 27:43, $2,000 Creed Thompson, 27:44, $1,000 Joel Reichow, 27:45, $500 Merga Gemeda, 27:51, $500 Wesley Kiptoo, 28:08, $500 Robert Miranda, 28:08, $500 Alec Basten, 28:12, $500

Women’s results and prize money