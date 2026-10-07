How much prize money did the 2026 USATF 10K Championships pay out?

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Emily Venters and Aidan Troutner each earned $8,000 after winning national titles in championship-record times at the USATF 10K Championships on Saturday, Oct. 3. The following is the 2026 USATF 10K Championships prize money and top earners.
Venters led from start to finish to win the women’s race in 31 minutes, 9 seconds, a personal best. Troutner used a late kick to claim the men’s title in 27:40, also a personal best, at the 2026 event, part of the World Athletics Label Road Race program.
Read More: 2026 USATF 10K Championship results: Aidan Troutner, Emily Venters win titles in Minneapolis
Troutner finished one second ahead of Dillon Maggard, who ran a personal-best 27:41 and earned $5,000. Ryan Ford placed third in a personal-best 27:42 for $3,000. Reid Buchanan followed in a personal-best 27:43 to collect $2,000, while Creed Thompson finished fifth in 27:44 and earned $1,000.
Venters finished 48 seconds ahead of Kassie Parker, who clocked a personal-best 31:57 and received $5,000. Allie Ostrander took third in a personal-best 32:02 for $3,000. Amanda Vestri earned $2,000 for fourth in 32:16, and Amy Davis-Green collected $1,000 for fifth in a personal-best 32:20.
Finishers placing sixth through 10th received $500 each in both championship races.
2026 USATF 10K Championships prize money
Men’s results and prize money
- Aidan Troutner, 27:40, $8,000
- Dillon Maggard, 27:41, $5,000
- Ryan Ford, 27:42, $3,000
- Reid Buchanan, 27:43, $2,000
- Creed Thompson, 27:44, $1,000
- Joel Reichow, 27:45, $500
- Merga Gemeda, 27:51, $500
- Wesley Kiptoo, 28:08, $500
- Robert Miranda, 28:08, $500
- Alec Basten, 28:12, $500
Women’s results and prize money
- Emily Venters, 31:09, $8,000
- Kassie Parker, 31:57, $5,000
- Allie Ostrander, 32:02, $3,000
- Amanda Vestri, 32:16, $2,000
- Amy Davis-Green, 32:20, $1,000
- Cailie Logue Hughes, 32:30, $500
- Olivia Borowiak, 32:33, $500
- Jessie Cardin, 32:36, $500
- Eva Jess, 32:45, $500
- Sara Hall, 32:48, $500