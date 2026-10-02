How to follow the 2026 Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational Live?

The 2026 Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational will have live results and updates, and you can follow all the team scores and individual results live on the PrimeTime Timing website.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The University of Notre Dame Cross Country team is hosting the 2026 Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational on Friday, October 2, and you can follow live results and updates from the event, which takes place at the Burke Golf Course.

The Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational was started by former Irish head coach Alex Wilson in 1956. In 1987, the women’s races were added to the invitational. The Notre Dame Invitational was renamed the Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational starting with the 2015 race to honor the long-time Irish cross country coach after his retirement ahead of the 2014 season. LIVE RESULTS HERE at PrimeTime Timing

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Live action will begin with the women’s Blue Division 5K event at 10:00 a.m. ET, followed by the men’s race over 8K at 10:40 a.m. ET. The No. 1 ranked North Carolina State leads the way on the women’s side, with the Wolfpack looking to build on a team victory at the Adidas XC Challenge in Cary on Sept. 18.

Among the other leading teams lining up against the host, Notre Dame and NC State, are Butler, Clemson, Dayton, Miami (FL), San Francisco, and South Carolina.

Schedule (all times listed in Eastern Time):

10:00 am Women’s Blue Division – 5,000 Meters

10:40 am Men’s Blue Division – 8,000 Meters

11:20 pm Women’s Open Division – 5,000 Meters / Men’s Open Division – 8,000 Meters

12:00 pm Women’s Gold Division – 5,000 Meters

12:40 pm Men’s Gold Division – 8,000 Meters

Participating Women’s Teams: Akron, Belmont, Bradley, Butler, Clemson, Dayton, Grand Valley, Illinois State, Indiana, Indiana State, Miami (FL), North Carolina State, Notre Dame, Saint Louis, San Francisco, South Carolina, St. Thomas (MN), Texas State, Western Michigan and Youngstown State.

Participating Men’s Teams: Akron, Belmont, Bradley, Central Michigan, Clemson, Eastern Michigan, Grand Valley, Illinois State, Indiana, Indiana State, IU-Indianapolis, Miami (FL), North Carolina State, Notre Dame, San Francisco, St. Thomas (MN), Texas-San Antonio and Youngstown State.