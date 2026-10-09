How to the 2026 Bill Dellinger Invitational live stream?

You can watch live streaming coverage of the the 2026 Bill Dellinger Invitational at Pine Ridge Golf Club on RunnerSpace and follow live results through Athletic Timing on Friday (9).

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Oregon’s nationally ranked cross-country teams will get their final test before the postseason Friday, Oct. 9, when the Ducks host the 20th Bill Dellinger Invitational at Pine Ridge Golf Club. The men’s 8,000-meter race starts at 11:15 a.m. Pacific Time (2:15 pm. ET), followed by the women’s 6,000-meter race at noon, with live streaming on RunnerSpace and live results through Athletic Timing.

How to watch the 2026 Bill Dellinger Invitational live stream

RunnerSpace will provide the livestream from Springfield. Fans can open the 2026 Bill Dellinger Invitational webcast page to access the broadcast. The event is also listed among RunnerSpace+ offerings; viewers should check the webcast page for sign-in and subscription requirements before race time.

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Oregon enters the meet ranked No. 5 nationally on the men’s side and No. 7 on the women’s side. For both squads, Friday offers a final competitive checkpoint before the Big Ten Championships on Oct. 30 in Madison, Wisconsin.

How to follow live results

Fans can follow the meet through the Athletic Timing live results page. Oregon also says results will be available through Athletic Timing and GoDucks.com at the conclusion of the meet.

The Ducks return to competition for the first time since Sept. 26. Tayson Echohawk led Oregon’s men with an eighth-place finish at the Cowboy Jamboree, while Juliet Cherubet won the women’s individual title at the Mike Johnson Classic and helped the Ducks secure the team championship.

Who is competing at the 2026 Bill Dellinger Invitational?

The field includes 15 programs, with some entering only the men’s or women’s race. Alongside Oregon, the participating teams are Cal, Chico State, Idaho, Southern Utah, UC Irvine, UC Riverside, Victoria of British Columbia and Weber State.