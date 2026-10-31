Preview and how to watch and follow the 2026 Big 12 Cross Country Championships

You can watch 2026 Big 12 Cross Country Championships live on ESPN+ Oct. 31 from Stillwater's Greiner Family Course. Follow live stream, results, the schedule and team scores.

STILLWATER, Okla. — Postseason racing begins in the Big 12 Conference on Saturday (31) as Oklahoma State hosts the 2026 Big 12 Cross Country Championship presented by Allstate at the Greiner Family OSU Cross Country Course in Stillwater.

The meet brings together the league’s top distance programs for team and individual titles ahead of next month’s NCAA regionals and championships. Oklahoma State men and BYU women are the reigning champions, and both programs enter this weekend’s championships as the teams to beat again. No. 1 BYU leads the women’s lineup, while Oklahoma State men are ranked No. 2 nationally.

How to watch and follow the 2026 Big 12 Cross Country Championship

The 2026 Big 12 Cross Country Championship will be held Saturday, Oct. 31, at the Greiner Family OSU Cross Country Course in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Read Also: Results: Alabama sweeps SEC cross country titles; Kiplagat, Cheruiyot win individual crowns

Women’s 6K championship race: 10:00 a.m. CT

10:00 a.m. CT Men’s 8K championship race: 11:00 a.m. CT

11:00 a.m. CT Awards ceremony: Immediately following the men’s race, around noon CT

Immediately following the men’s race, around noon CT TV / Live Stream: ESPN+ — the entirety of the meet will be streamed live on ESPN+

ESPN+ — the entirety of the meet will be streamed live on ESPN+ Live Results: Available via PT Timing at live.pttiming.com — direct results link: https://live.pttiming.com/xc-ptt.html?mid=9285

Available via PT Timing at live.pttiming.com — direct results link: https://live.pttiming.com/xc-ptt.html?mid=9285 Course: Greiner Family OSU Cross Country Course, 1405 N. Walnut, Stillwater, OK 74075

Greiner Family OSU Cross Country Course, 1405 N. Walnut, Stillwater, OK 74075 Fan Information: Spectator parking is available at O’Brate Stadium with shuttles to the course beginning at 8:00 a.m. CT. The fan zone will feature food trucks and an alumni tent.

Oklahoma State opens postseason play on its home course, which is considered one of the top on-campus cross country facilities in the country. Since being built in 2019, the Greiner Family course has hosted the 2020 and 2022 NCAA Championships and the 2021 Big 12 Championship.

Men’s preview: Cowboys chase another title in loaded field

The No. 2 Oklahoma State Cowboys have won 14 of the last 18 Big 12 titles on the grass, including the 2025 championship with 20 points — the second-lowest score in conference history. Oklahoma State will face a loaded men’s field that includes No. 3 Colorado, No. 5 BYU and No. 20 Iowa State, all in contention for the team title.

Individually, Oklahoma State’s Brian Musau has won the previous three Big 12 individual titles and is looking to become the first man in Big 12 history to win four consecutive individual titles. A Cowboy has won each of the last four individual conference crowns. Musau is joined by All-American teammates Denis Kipngetich and Adisu Guadie among the top starters for the defending champion.

Women’s preview: No. 1 BYU looks to repeat

On the women’s side, the No. 1 BYU team has already shown how good it is after winning at the 2026 Cowboy Jamboree in September. The Cougars will welcome back Jane Hedengren after she missed the Pre-Nationals in Indiana two weeks ago. Expect Hedengren to battle with Oklahoma State’s lead runners Billah Jepkirui and Maureen Rutoh for the individual 6k title.

The No. 7 Cowgirls will look to return to the top of the Big 12 podium for the first time since 2022. Besides the top-ranked BYU, they face a deep field that also features No. 3 West Virginia, No. 10 Colorado, No. 16 Utah, and No. 18 Iowa State.

Oklahoma State will be led by Jepkirui and Rutoh, who will attempt to become just the second individual Cowgirls to win a Big 12 title since the league’s formation.

The 2026 Big 12 Cross Country Championship will serve as the final tune-up before NCAA Midwest Regionals.