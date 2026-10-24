How to watch the 2026 Mainova Frankfurt Marathon live stream, preview, elite field

How to watch 2026 Mainova Frankfurt Marathon live: FloTrack at 4:25 a.m. ET, free on Runner's World YouTube. Start time, TV channel, elite field.

FRANKFURT, Germany (World-Track) — A strong field has been assembled for the 2026 Mainova Frankfurt Marathon on Sunday, Oct. 25, and viewers in the United States can watch live streaming coverage of the World Athletics Elite Label Road Race on FloTrack.

The elite field features Benard Biwott and Zeineba Yimer, along with a host of European challengers including German stars Amanal Petros, Samuel Fitwi and Richard Ringer.

How to Watch the 2026 Mainova Frankfurt Marathon: Live Stream, Start Time, TV Channel and Elite Field

The 2026 Mainova Frankfurt Marathon will be streamed live in the U.S. on FloTrack. Live worldwide free coverage is available on the Runner’s World YouTube channel. Additional television coverage will be available on hr-fernsehen (ARD) in Germany. Viewers in Poland can watch live on TVP Sport.

What time does the race start?

Live coverage on FloTrack will get underway at 4:25 a.m. Eastern time. Local race coverage begins at 9:25 a.m. Central European Time (GMT+1). The race is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 25. – Read More: Valencia Half Marathon 2026 top entries: Rodrigue Kwizera leads men’s field, Bekele entered

Men’s preview

Benard Biwott has a clear goal ahead of Sunday. “My aim is to win,” said the 24-year-old Kenyan.

Biwott started his marathon career in 2024 with a victory at the Mainova Frankfurt Marathon. He ran 2:05:54 in his debut, the seventh-fastest time ever run in the race. He won his second marathon in Paris in spring 2025 and improved his personal best to 2:05:25. His career record is three marathons and two victories.

“I am ready to run fast. A time of 2:04 should be possible. I will definitely be keeping up with the leading group,” Biwott said.

If Biwott wins, he would spoil the home race for Petros, Fitwi and Ringer. Petros leads the men’s start list with a personal best of 2:04:03.

Women’s preview

Zeineba Yimer tops the women’s start list with a personal best of 2:18:47. The 28-year-old Ethiopian is in strong form.

“I know the course in Frankfurt is fast. I want to make the most of that,” Yimer said.

Yimer set her personal best this spring with a third-place finish in Barcelona. She attempted to improve on that mark four weeks ago in Berlin but withdrew at the 33-kilometer mark due to stomach problems.

“I was in good form. Now I want to show what I am capable of in Frankfurt,” she said.

Men’s elite field

Top starters for the 2026 Mainova Frankfurt Marathon, listed with country and personal best:

Amanal Petros, Germany, 2:04:03

Andualem Belay, Ethiopia, 2:04:44

Samuel Fitwi, Germany, 2:04:45

Richard Ringer, Germany, 2:04:47

Benard Biwott, Kenya, 2:05:25

Haimro Alame, Israel, 2:06:04

Antenayehu Dagnachew, Ethiopia, 2:06:55

Jiregna Geleta, Ethiopia, 2:06:57

Derara Hurisa, Ethiopia, 2:08:09

Jirata Dinki, Ethiopia, 2:08:18

Abe Gashahun, Ethiopia, 2:08:35

Lemawork Ketema, Austria, 2:10:44

Women’s elite field