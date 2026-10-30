MADISON, Wis. — The 2026 Big Ten Cross Country Championships head to the Zimmer Championship Course in Madison, Wisconsin, on Friday morning, featuring 10 conference teams ranked in the national top 30 and a loaded field chasing defending champions Oregon.
The meet, set for Friday, Oct. 30, marks the first step toward a potential conference triple crown for the Ducks, who swept the Big Ten’s cross country and track and field team titles in 2025-26.
How to Watch and Follow 2026 Big Ten Cross Country Championships Live?
The 2026 Big Ten Cross Country Championships will air live Friday morning beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. CT on Big Ten Network (BTN). Live stream: Big Ten Network via BTN Plus, Fox Sports app, and B1G+ for authenticated subscribers. Check local listings.
Live results and team scores: Fans can follow live results, splits and team scores update throughout the morning at https://live.pttiming.com/xc-ptt.html?mid=9277 – the official live timing feed for the championships. This page will be updated with live results and team scores as races go final.
Read More: How to watch and follow the 2026 ACC Cross Country Championships?
Oregon is the Team to Beat?
Oregon enters with the top-ranked men’s and women’s teams in the Big Ten. The Duck men are No. 6 nationally and the women are No. 15 in the latest USTFCCCA polls.
Perhaps the biggest threat to Oregon’s reign, particularly on the men’s side, is host Wisconsin. Running on your home course always helps, and the Badgers will look to use that familiarity to their advantage at Zimmer. Former Oregon assistant coach Chris Solinsky will be looking to make a splash in his first season as the head man of Wisconsin Cross Country, following the retirement of legendary coach Mick Byrne.
Minnesota and Washington also boast men’s and women’s programs that are nationally ranked. Michigan State (22nd in men’s), Northwestern (23rd in women’s) and Penn State (26th in women’s) are also expected to be in the hunt Friday.
All-Time History at Big Ten Championships
Men – All-Time Winners
Wisconsin leads with 55 titles (1910-2024), followed by Indiana with 14 (1928-2013), Michigan State with 14 (1951-1971) and Michigan with 11 (1922-2017).
Women – All-Time Winners
Wisconsin leads with 13 titles (1983-2000), Michigan with 12 (1992-2018) and Michigan State with 10 (1981-2023).
Live updates: There will be a review with updated final team scores and individual results from the Zimmer Championship Course at the conclusion of the championships.
Who Will Be First to Cross the Finish Line?
Men’s championship – runners to watch:
The men’s championship race will have a new winner this year after the graduation of Oregon’s Abdel Laadjel.
- Simeon Birnbaum, Oregon: The NCAA champion on the track and winner at the Bill Dellinger Invitational should be near the front with teammates Tayson Echohawk and Benjamin Balazs.
- Grady Lenn, Wisconsin: Critical for the Badgers’ upset bid. He’s won Big Ten Freshman of the Week three times this season and set a personal best on the championship course at the Nuttycombe Invitational.
- Nathan Lopez, Michigan: One of Michigan’s top finishers this season, he came in 11th in last year’s Big Ten Championships.
- Moses Osterink and Thomas Westphal, Michigan State: Osterink won the Spartan Invitational (tied with teammate Jasper Cane) and Westphal had the best finish of anyone in the Big Ten at the Nuttycombe Invitational, plus a third-place result at last year’s Big Ten Championships.
- Nick Sloff, Penn State: The senior was named USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week earlier this season after winning the 8K Gold Race at the Paul Short Run.
Women’s championship – runners to watch:
- Diana Cherotich, Oregon: The defending individual champion. The Oregon sophomore seems to be hitting her stride, winning the Bill Dellinger Invitational earlier this month.
- Juliet Cherubet, Oregon: Finished second last year behind her teammate and set the course and meet record at the Mike Johnson Classic in September.
- Katy Zang, Indiana: Stellar freshman campaign, winning Big Ten Runner of the Week three times and Freshman of the Week four times. Set the Sam Bell Invitational course record in September and finished top 10 at Pre-Nationals.
- Ali Weimer, Minnesota: The senior has two top-five finishes this season and was the top Big Ten finisher at the Nuttycombe Invitational.
- Taylor Pangburn, Michigan State: Narrowly missed winning the Spartan Invitational, finishing first among Spartan runners in that race and the John McNichols Invitational.