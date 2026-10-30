2026 Big Ten Cross Country Championships live preview: How to watch on BTN, start time, live results, team scores from Madison's Zimmer Course on Friday (30) with Oregon enters as the defending champion.

MADISON, Wis. — The 2026 Big Ten Cross Country Championships head to the Zimmer Championship Course in Madison, Wisconsin, on Friday morning, featuring 10 conference teams ranked in the national top 30 and a loaded field chasing defending champions Oregon.

The meet, set for Friday, Oct. 30, marks the first step toward a potential conference triple crown for the Ducks, who swept the Big Ten’s cross country and track and field team titles in 2025-26.

How to Watch and Follow 2026 Big Ten Cross Country Championships Live?

The 2026 Big Ten Cross Country Championships will air live Friday morning beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. CT on Big Ten Network (BTN). Live stream: Big Ten Network via BTN Plus, Fox Sports app, and B1G+ for authenticated subscribers. Check local listings.

Live results and team scores: Fans can follow live results, splits and team scores update throughout the morning at https://live.pttiming.com/xc-ptt.html?mid=9277 – the official live timing feed for the championships. This page will be updated with live results and team scores as races go final.

Read More: How to watch and follow the 2026 ACC Cross Country Championships?

Oregon is the Team to Beat?

Oregon enters with the top-ranked men’s and women’s teams in the Big Ten. The Duck men are No. 6 nationally and the women are No. 15 in the latest USTFCCCA polls.

Perhaps the biggest threat to Oregon’s reign, particularly on the men’s side, is host Wisconsin. Running on your home course always helps, and the Badgers will look to use that familiarity to their advantage at Zimmer. Former Oregon assistant coach Chris Solinsky will be looking to make a splash in his first season as the head man of Wisconsin Cross Country, following the retirement of legendary coach Mick Byrne.

Minnesota and Washington also boast men’s and women’s programs that are nationally ranked. Michigan State (22nd in men’s), Northwestern (23rd in women’s) and Penn State (26th in women’s) are also expected to be in the hunt Friday.

All-Time History at Big Ten Championships

Men – All-Time Winners

Wisconsin leads with 55 titles (1910-2024), followed by Indiana with 14 (1928-2013), Michigan State with 14 (1951-1971) and Michigan with 11 (1922-2017).

Women – All-Time Winners

Wisconsin leads with 13 titles (1983-2000), Michigan with 12 (1992-2018) and Michigan State with 10 (1981-2023).

Live updates: There will be a review with updated final team scores and individual results from the Zimmer Championship Course at the conclusion of the championships.

Who Will Be First to Cross the Finish Line?

Men’s championship – runners to watch:

The men’s championship race will have a new winner this year after the graduation of Oregon’s Abdel Laadjel.

Simeon Birnbaum, Oregon: The NCAA champion on the track and winner at the Bill Dellinger Invitational should be near the front with teammates Tayson Echohawk and Benjamin Balazs.

The NCAA champion on the track and winner at the Bill Dellinger Invitational should be near the front with teammates Tayson Echohawk and Benjamin Balazs. Grady Lenn, Wisconsin: Critical for the Badgers’ upset bid. He’s won Big Ten Freshman of the Week three times this season and set a personal best on the championship course at the Nuttycombe Invitational.

Critical for the Badgers’ upset bid. He’s won Big Ten Freshman of the Week three times this season and set a personal best on the championship course at the Nuttycombe Invitational. Nathan Lopez, Michigan: One of Michigan’s top finishers this season, he came in 11th in last year’s Big Ten Championships.

One of Michigan’s top finishers this season, he came in 11th in last year’s Big Ten Championships. Moses Osterink and Thomas Westphal, Michigan State: Osterink won the Spartan Invitational (tied with teammate Jasper Cane) and Westphal had the best finish of anyone in the Big Ten at the Nuttycombe Invitational, plus a third-place result at last year’s Big Ten Championships.

Osterink won the Spartan Invitational (tied with teammate Jasper Cane) and Westphal had the best finish of anyone in the Big Ten at the Nuttycombe Invitational, plus a third-place result at last year’s Big Ten Championships. Nick Sloff, Penn State: The senior was named USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week earlier this season after winning the 8K Gold Race at the Paul Short Run.

Women’s championship – runners to watch: