How to watch the 2026 Abbott Dash to the Finish Line 5K

Annie Rodenfels eyes fourth straight Abbott Dash to the Finish Line 5K title as World Athletics Label race kicks off NYC Marathon weekend on Halloween. Watch live streaming coverage for free on YouTube.

NEW YORK — Three-time defending champion Annie Rodenfels will bid for a fourth straight title and defending men’s champion Amon Kemboi returns to headline the 2026 Abbott Dash to the Finish Line 5K, a World Athletics Label Road Race, on Saturday (31).

The 3.1-mile course begins on Manhattan’s East Side by the United Nations and takes runners along 42nd Street past Grand Central Terminal and up Sixth Avenue before finishing at the iconic TCS New York City Marathon Finish Line in Central Park. With the race falling on Halloween, organizers are expecting extra festive energy on the streets of Midtown.

Fans can watch live streaming coverage for free on the New York Road Runners YouTube channel from 8:20 to 9 a.m. ET. Live, unofficial results will be available in the NYRR Racing App and at liveresults.nyrr.org during the event, with official results posted at results.nyrr.org after the conclusion.

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The women’s professional race is headlined by three-time defending champion Annie Rodenfels, Olympian Whittni Morgan, and U.S. champions Josette Andrews, Ednah Kurgat and Rachael Rudel.

Rodenfels has won the professional women’s race in each of the last three years, winning last year in 15:33 in a close finish over Weini Kelati. Her challengers include Josette Andrews, the 2025 U.S. 5K champion with a road best of 15:06, Ednah Kurgat, the 2023 U.S. cross-country champion, and newly crowned U.S. 20K champion Rachael Rudel.

Defending champion Amon Kemboi will face Olympic finalist Edwin Kurgat, Olympian Morgan McDonald and five-time NCAA champion Habtom Samuel in the men’s race.

Kemboi won the men’s race last year on his first visit, running 13:50 to edge Cole Sprout by a second in a finish so close that the first four men were covered by three seconds.

The 2026 Abbott Dash to the Finish Line 5K is in its 10th year of title sponsorship by Abbott and serves as the traditional kickoff to TCS New York City Marathon weekend. The highly anticipated marathon race will be run on Sunday, Nov. 1.