How to watch the 2026 Bank of America Chicago Marathon live?

Watch the 2026 Chicago Marathon live Oct. 11 on NBC Chicago, Peacock and Roku, among other platforms as Jacob Kiplimo and Hawi Feysa return to defend their titles on Sunday (11).

CHICAGO — The 2026 Bank of America Chicago Marathon will air live Sunday, Oct. 11, with television and streaming coverage beginning at 7 a.m. Central Time, or 8 a.m. Eastern, as Jacob Kiplimo and Hawi Feysa return to defend their titles.

NBC 5 Chicago, Telemundo Chicago and TeleXitos will broadcast the race from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Central, or 8:00 a.m. to noon Eastern. Viewers in the United States can also follow the action online, with extended finish-line coverage continuing until 3 p.m. local time.

The race’s 48th edition is a World Athletics Platinum Label road race. Kiplimo, of Uganda, and Feysa, of Ethiopia, face international fields that include Amos Kipruto and former women’s world record-holder Brigid Kosgei.

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How to watch the Chicago Marathon on television

Live coverage will be available on three Chicago television outlets:

NBC 5 Chicago: English-language coverage from 7 to 11 a.m. Central.

Telemundo Chicago: Spanish-language coverage from 7 to 11 a.m. Central.

TeleXitos: Live coverage during the same four-hour window.

2026 Chicago Marathon Race Day Schedule

**All Times Eastern**

8:20 a.m.: Marathon Wheelchair Start (Men)

8:21 a.m.: Marathon Wheelchair Start (Women)

8:23 a.m.: Marathon Handcycle Start

8:30 a.m.: Men’s and Women’s Professional Open Division and Wave 1 Start

Paul Swangard, Marion Brooks and Stefan Holt will lead the English-language broadcast, joined by analysts Kara Goucher, Ed Eyestone, Carrie Tollefson and Amanda McGrory.

Where to stream the Chicago Marathon live

U.S. viewers can watch the race on Peacock through the NBC Sports NOW and NBC Chicago channels. Coverage begins at 7:00 a.m. Central. The broadcast will also be available through NBC Chicago’s streaming channel on Roku.

The full race broadcast and four additional hours of finish-line coverage will be available from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Central, or 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern, on the following:

NBCChicago.com.

TelemundoChicago.com.

The NBC Chicago mobile app.

The Telemundo Chicago mobile app.

NBC Chicago also lists its YouTube channel among the viewing options. The extended finish-line stream gives viewers a way to watch friends and family complete the race after the elite competition ends. Availability may vary by location and platform.