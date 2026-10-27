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How to watch the 2026 SWAC Cross Country Championships?

Preview the 2026 SWAC Cross Country Championships in Tallahassee, with race times, title contenders and how to watch both races on Oct. 27 on SWAC TV.

By World Track
SWAC Cross Country Championships 2026 live stream
SWAC Cross Country Championships 2026 live stream

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Alabama State’s women will chase a third consecutive conference title, while Bethune-Cookman’s men seek a repeat Tuesday (27) at the 2026 Southwestern Athletic Conference Cross Country Championships at Apalachee Regional Park.

The men’s 8-kilometer race starts at 8:00 a.m. Eastern on Oct. 27, followed by the women’s 5K at 9:00 a.m. Both races will stream live on SWAC TV, while live results, team scores, and updates will be available via PrimeTime Timing.

Tuesday, October 27
Time: 8 a.m. (Men’s) | 9 a.m. (Women’s)
Location: Tallahassee, FL. | Apalachee Regional Park
Watch Live Streaming: Click here
Live Results: Click here

The 2026 Southwestern Athletic Conference Cross Country Championships meet brings two defending champions back to Tallahassee here in Florida, with different targets: extending Alabama State’s run atop the women’s standings and securing a second straight men’s championship for Bethune-Cookman.

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Bethune-Cookman heads into its title defense with sophomore Jayden Santos-Gonzalez coming off an individual victory at the Ed Holloway Classic in Lakeland. Bethune-Cookman’s women, meanwhile, will look to improve on last season’s seventh-place finish.

Alabama State enters as the two-time defending women’s champion, making its bid for a third consecutive title a central storyline Tuesday.

The following are the teams that will feature at the 2026 SWAC Cross Country Championships: Alabama A&M, Alabama State, Alcorn State, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Bethune-Cookman, Florida A&M, Grambling, Jackson State, Mississippi Valley, Prairie View, Southern, Texas Southern.

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