How to watch the 2026 TCS New York City Marathon?

NEW YORK — Defending champions Hellen Obiri and Benson Kipruto return to the 2026 TCS New York City Marathon on Sunday, Nov. 1, headlining elite fields for the World Athletics Platinum Label road race. Several top Americans will face international rivals in the 26.2-mile race through the five boroughs.

Here is how to watch and follow live stream broadcast:

When: Sunday, Nov. 1. Wheelchair divisions start first, followed by professional runners and mass participation waves.

U.S. TV and streaming:

The national broadcast will air on ESPN2 and ESPN Unlimited from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. ET. Pre-race coverage will stream on ESPN Unlimited from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. ET, with continuing coverage from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET. Stay tuned to the New York Road Runners for highlights.

A Spanish-language broadcast will air live on ESPN Unlimited from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. ET. It will re-air on ESPN Deportes at 8 a.m. ET Monday, Nov. 2.

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In the New York area, ABC7/WABC-TV will air the race from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET, with pre-race coverage at 7 a.m. ET. The race will also stream on the ABC7 New York app. A dedicated finish-line camera will stream on the app and ABC7NY.com from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET.

ABC will air a national show, “Live from the TCS New York City Marathon,” from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

Broadcast team:

Six-time Emmy winner Sam Ryan of ABC7 and ESPN commentator John Anderson will lead coverage. Olympians Carrie Tollefson and Clayton Young and Paralympians Kurt Fearnley and Amanda McGrory will serve as analysts for the four professional races.

ABC News correspondents Will Reeve and Rhiannon Ally will co-host the national finish-line show. Reporters include Lewis Johnson, Becs Gentry, Ali Feller, Ryan Field, Kemberly Richardson, Pedro Rivera, Dani Beckstrom and Brittany Bell. Kara Goucher and Paul Swangard will call the international world feed.

The marathon’s first live national broadcast aired on ABC in 1981. ESPN2 and WABC have been broadcast partners since 2013. Produced with 45 Live and distributed by IMG, the broadcast won a New York Emmy Award for live sports program for the third consecutive year in September.

International:

IMG’s international partners include ESPN International in Mexico, Central and South America and the Caribbean, Eurosport in Europe, India and Southeast Asia, Fox Sports in Australia, TSN in Canada, SMG Great Sports in China, L’Equipe in France, Il Corriere dello Sport in Italy, TV Asahi in Japan, SuperSport in Sub-Saharan Africa, TVE and TV3 in Spain and SVT in Sweden.

2026 TCS New York City Marathon Race Day Schedule

Event Start time (ET)

Professional Men’s Wheelchair 8:00 a.m.

Professional Women’s Wheelchair 8:02 a.m.

Professional Women 8:35 a.m.

Professional Men 9:05 a.m.

Wave 1 9:10 a.m.

Wave 2 9:45 a.m.

Wave 3 10:20 a.m.

Wave 4 10:55 a.m.

Wave 5 11:30 a.m.