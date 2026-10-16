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How to watch the 2026 Under Armour Pre-National Invitational?

Watch the 2026 Under Armour Pre-National Invitational live from Terre Haute, Ind., Friday: NCAA cross country’s top teams race at LaVern Gibson. You can watch live streaming on RunnerSpace.com.

By Steve Campbell
Under Armour Pre-National Invitational live streaming
Under Armour Pre-National Invitational. (Indiana State Athletics)

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Some of the nation’s top NCAA Division I cross country programs return Friday, October 16, to the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course for the 2026 Under Armour Pre-National Invitational, the sport’s premier regular-season preview of the NCAA Championships site. You can watch live streaming coverage of the event on RunnerSpace.com.

Indiana State hosts the meet with championship-level racing beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern. The course will again host the 2026 NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships later this season, giving teams an early look at the terrain that could decide national titles. No. 1 NC State and No. 2 BYU lead the entrants on the women’s side, which includes seven ranked teams. On the men’s side, No. 8 Syracuse, No. 14 Villanova and No. 15 Notre Dame lead the list of starting teams.

How to watch

RunnerSpace will stream the invitational live from Terre Haute. The broadcast and on-demand race videos require a RunnerSpace+ subscription.

Gates open at 8 a.m. Admission is $5, collected at the gates. PT Timing will provide live results.

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Race schedule

All times are Eastern.

TimeRace
9:40 a.m.Broadcast preview show
10 a.m.Women’s 6K — Blue Division
10:40 a.m.Men’s 8K — Blue Division
11:20 a.m.Women’s 6K — White Division
NoonMen’s 8K — White Division

For many programs, the meet is the final major regular-season test before conference championships and the NCAA postseason. Coaches can evaluate pack running, championship pacing and course management on the same Indiana course where the NCAA titles will be decided.

Who is racing

The field includes host Indiana State along with Arizona, Auburn (women), Ball State (women), Bellarmine, Boston College (women), Butler (women), BYU (women), California Baptist, Central Michigan, Clemson, Colorado State, Cornell, Dayton, Duke, Eastern Michigan, Evansville, Florida State, Illinois, Indiana, Iona, IU Indy, Kansas, Kentucky, Liberty, Lipscomb, Miami (Ohio), Michigan, Mississippi State (women), Montana State, Murray State, NC State, North Carolina, North Dakota, Notre Dame, Ohio, Oklahoma (women), Ole Miss, Penn, Penn State (men), Pitt, Portland (women), Purdue, Purdue Fort Wayne, Quinnipiac (women), Saint Louis, SMU (women), South Dakota State, Southern Illinois (women), Southern Indiana, Southern Utah, Stephen F. Austin (men), Syracuse, Toledo (men), UConn (women), UMass Lowell, UT Martin, Utah State, Utah Tech, Utah Valley, Valparaiso, Vanderbilt, Villanova, Western Michigan (women), Wichita State and Wyoming.

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