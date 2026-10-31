Jane Hedengren dominates to lead No. 1 BYU to fourth straight Big 12 Women’s Cross Country title

Jane Hedengren dominates 2026 Big 12 women's 6K in 19:28 to lead No. 1 BYU past West Virginia for fourth straight team title in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday morning (31).

STILLWATER, Okla. (World-Track) — Jane Hedengren dominated from gun to tape to lead No. 1 BYU to a fourth straight Big 12 women’s cross country title Saturday morning (31) at the Greiner Family OSU Cross Country Course.

Hedengren, a sophomore who missed Pre-Nationals in Indiana two weeks ago due to illness, built a big lead early and was never challenged. She won the women’s 6K with a time of 19:28, finishing a clear 10 seconds ahead of the next competitor and just four seconds shy of the course record. This performance demonstrates her improved fitness since being overtaken at the Cowboy Jamboree on the same course earlier this fall.

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It was BYU’s fourth consecutive women’s Big 12 Cross Country Championship since the university joined the conference in 2023. The title was presented by Allstate.

The Cougars packed well to finish with 56 points, seven clear of No. 3 West Virginia, which closed well to take second with 63 points. No. 7 Oklahoma State edged No. 10 Colorado by a single point for third, 116 to 117.

Oklahoma State’s Billah Jepkirui was second in 19:38, followed by Iowa State’s Betty Kipkore in third in 19:39. Oklahoma State’s Maureen Cherotich was fourth in 19:40.1, and West Virginia’s Mercy Kinyanjui rounded out the top five in 19:42.

Senior Taylor Rohatinsky was BYU’s second finisher, placing 11th in 19:53, with Lexi Goff (19:54), Taylor Lovell (20:03), Nelah Roberts (20:12), and Karrie Baloga (20:16) all finishing inside the top 20.

The championship opened postseason play for the Big 12 at Oklahoma State’s state-of-the-art Greiner Family course, which has hosted NCAA championships in 2020 and 2022.

2026 Big 12 Cross Country Championships

At Greiner Family OSU Cross Country Course, Stillwater, Okla.

Saturday, Oct. 31 — Women’s 6K

Jane Hedengren, BYU, 19:28.0 Billah Jepkirui, Oklahoma State, 19:38.0 Betty Kipkore, Iowa State, 19:39.9 Maureen Cherotich, Oklahoma State, 19:40.1 Mercy Kinyanjui, West Virginia, 19:42.7 Rosemary Longisa, Iowa State, 19:45.4 Joy Naukot, West Virginia, 19:46.0 Sheylah Kurgat, Colorado, 19:46.7 Mercy Chepkemoi, Arizona, 19:50.3 Sheila Chepkirui, West Virginia, 19:51.8 Taylor Rohatinsky, BYU, 19:53.9 Lexi Goff, BYU, 19:54.7 Ruth Kimeli, Baylor, 19:58.6 Erin Vringer, Utah, 20:00.5 Taylor Lovell, BYU, 20:03.0 Mercy Kibet, Iowa State, 20:07.0 Nelah Roberts, BYU, 20:12.6 Abbey Mathison, Colorado, 20:13.8 Karrie Baloga, BYU, 20:16.7 Emily Bryce, West Virginia, 20:18.8

Team Scores

BYU 56 West Virginia 63 Oklahoma State 116 Colorado 117 Utah 132 Iowa State 168 Arizona 219 Kansas 263 Cincinnati 287 Texas Tech 299 UCF 313 Arizona State 325 Houston 350 TCU 352 Kansas State 362 Baylor 364

Complete results and scores here