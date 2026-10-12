Jessica Warner-Judd leads British women’s 2026 Chicago Marathon results

Jessica Warner-Judd leads Britain's women at the 2026 Bank of America Chicago Marathon in 2:30:07, finishing 17th as Ethiopia's Hawi Feysa runs personal-best 2:13:33.

CHICAGO — Jessica Warner-Judd led the Great Britain women’s finishers at the 2026 Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Sunday (11), finishing 17th overall in the women’s race in 2 hours, 30 minutes, 7 seconds. Warner-Judd reached halfway in 1:12:21 and finished 211th among all runners at the Oct. 11 World Athletics Platinum Road Race.

Charlie Thornton was the second British woman across the line, finishing 47th in the women’s race in 2:44:22. Sarah Hunter followed and was just outside the top 50 overall in 2:45:00, placing third among British women and 51st in the women’s standings.

Read More: Hawi Feysa repeats as Bank of America Chicago Marathon champion in personal-best 2:13:33

Thornton passed halfway in 1:19:16 and finished 988th among all runners. Hunter reached halfway in 1:22:08 and placed 1,044th overall.

Becky Briggs was the fourth British woman to finish, running 2:47:53 for 76th in the women’s race. Lizzie Mundell-Perkins completed the British top five in 2:50:52, placing 114th among women.

Of the top British women on the results list, 11 finished in less than three hours. Laura Dutton was the last of that group, clocking 2:59:51 for 312th in the overall women’s standings.

Ethiopia’s Hawi Feysa retained the women’s title in a personal-best 2:13:33. The performance moved her to fourth on the women’s world all-time list.

Great Britain women’s results

2026 Bank of America Chicago Marathon

Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 — Chicago, Illinois

World Athletics Platinum Road Race

