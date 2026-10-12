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Jessica Warner-Judd leads British women’s 2026 Chicago Marathon results

Jessica Warner-Judd leads Britain's women at the 2026 Bank of America Chicago Marathon in 2:30:07, finishing 17th as Ethiopia's Hawi Feysa runs personal-best 2:13:33.

By Miranda Mitchell
Jessica Warner-Judd of Great Britain in action
Jessica Warner-Judd of Great Britain in action. (Ian Robertson/ East Lothian)

CHICAGO — Jessica Warner-Judd led the Great Britain women’s finishers at the 2026 Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Sunday (11), finishing 17th overall in the women’s race in 2 hours, 30 minutes, 7 seconds. Warner-Judd reached halfway in 1:12:21 and finished 211th among all runners at the Oct. 11 World Athletics Platinum Road Race.

Charlie Thornton was the second British woman across the line, finishing 47th in the women’s race in 2:44:22. Sarah Hunter followed and was just outside the top 50 overall in 2:45:00, placing third among British women and 51st in the women’s standings.

Read More: Hawi Feysa repeats as Bank of America Chicago Marathon champion in personal-best 2:13:33

Thornton passed halfway in 1:19:16 and finished 988th among all runners. Hunter reached halfway in 1:22:08 and placed 1,044th overall.

Becky Briggs was the fourth British woman to finish, running 2:47:53 for 76th in the women’s race. Lizzie Mundell-Perkins completed the British top five in 2:50:52, placing 114th among women.

Of the top British women on the results list, 11 finished in less than three hours. Laura Dutton was the last of that group, clocking 2:59:51 for 312th in the overall women’s standings.

Ethiopia’s Hawi Feysa retained the women’s title in a personal-best 2:13:33. The performance moved her to fourth on the women’s world all-time list.

Great Britain women’s results

2026 Bank of America Chicago Marathon
Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 — Chicago, Illinois
World Athletics Platinum Road Race

British placeWomen’s placeOverall placeNameCountryTimeRaceYear
117211Jessica Warner-JuddGBR2:30:07Chicago Marathon2026
247988Charlie ThorntonGBR2:44:22Chicago Marathon2026
3511,044Sarah HunterGBR2:45:00Chicago Marathon2026
4761,388Becky BriggsGBR2:47:53Chicago Marathon2026
51141,780Lizzie Mundell-PerkinsGBR2:50:52Chicago Marathon2026
62172,694Amaani HussainGBR2:57:12Chicago Marathon2026
72532,919Hannah HawkenGBR2:58:16Chicago Marathon2026
82733,032Sarah WeavingGBR2:58:46Chicago Marathon2026
92783,055Kimberley LangfordGBR2:58:54Chicago Marathon2026
102913,174Alice Penn (Buchanan)GBR2:59:19Chicago Marathon2026
113123,311Laura DuttonGBR2:59:51Chicago Marathon2026
123203,369Joanne StanfieldGBR3:00:05Chicago Marathon2026
133263,418Rachel WalshGBR3:00:19Chicago Marathon2026
143433,479Emma BrownGBR3:00:42Chicago Marathon2026
153583,558Nicola WrightGBR3:01:14Chicago Marathon2026
163723,625Emma DalzellGBR3:01:38Chicago Marathon2026
173863,676Toni Clayton WoodsGBR3:01:58Chicago Marathon2026
184784,074Alice HandsGBR3:04:17Chicago Marathon2026
195124,252Chelsea CruickshankGBR3:05:18Chicago Marathon2026
205274,300Rachael DaltonGBR3:05:36Chicago Marathon2026
215554,434Paige DoyleGBR3:06:18Chicago Marathon2026
225654,481Rhea ShepherdGBR3:06:35Chicago Marathon2026
235704,491Caroline JaggardGBR3:06:39Chicago Marathon2026
245964,619Sarah FlahertyGBR3:07:18Chicago Marathon2026
256034,638Erica FoggGBR3:07:25Chicago Marathon2026
266234,693Gemma Ann SelbyGBR3:07:41Chicago Marathon2026
276364,725Noni CsogorGBR3:07:48Chicago Marathon2026
286554,801Brooke SmithGBR3:08:07Chicago Marathon2026
296584,815Anna WrightGBR3:08:11Chicago Marathon2026
306644,837Michelle HarrisonGBR3:08:17Chicago Marathon2026
317054,956Laura WaddiloveGBR3:08:52Chicago Marathon2026
327144,984Natalie KempGBR3:09:00Chicago Marathon2026
337225,021Rebecca WatsonGBR3:09:08Chicago Marathon2026
347645,141Samantha AldenGBR3:09:43Chicago Marathon2026
358065,285Helen WoodsGBR3:10:23Chicago Marathon2026
368275,336Neve PorteousGBR3:10:38Chicago Marathon2026
378335,369Tori BarryGBR3:10:45Chicago Marathon2026

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