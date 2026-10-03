Joe Piane Invitational 2026 men’s results; Songo wins 8k, Tiffin takes men’s Gold title

Jesse Songo won the 2026 Joe Piane Invitational men’s Gold 8K as Tiffin captured the team title Friday at Burke Golf Course in Notre Dame on Friday, October 2.

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (World-Track) — Goshen freshman Jesse Songo won the men’s Gold 8-kilometer race Friday at the 2026 Joe Piane Invitational, covering Burke Golf Course in 23 minutes, 45.5 seconds.

Songo finished 6.1 seconds ahead of Wisconsin-Green Bay senior Noah Jahnke, who was second in 23:51.6. Illinois-Chicago senior Theodore Cunningham placed third in 24:02.7, just ahead of Marquette sophomore Dylan Riniker, who finished in 24:03.0.

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Meanwhile, Tiffin won the team championship with 120 points, paced by senior Isaac Houghton in seventh place, junior Liam Stone in 10th and junior Gauthier Simon in 20th. Western Ontario was second with 152 points, and Marquette finished third with 164.

Saint Louis placed fourth with 176 points, followed by Illinois-Chicago with 183. Southern Illinois was sixth with 188 points, Texas State seventh with 207 and Wisconsin-Green Bay eighth with 220.

Tiffin put five runners among the first 46 finishers, including junior Lilo Dalibon in 37th and freshman Nathan Eminian in 46th. Western Ontario’s top finisher was freshman Kirk Hallman, who placed 16th in 24:30.5. Marquette was led by Riniker, while Saint Louis had Manny Vela ninth in 24:21.9.

The Joe Piane Invitational was held Friday at Burke Golf Course in Notre Dame, Indiana.

Joe Piane Invitational 2026 Men’s Gold 8K results

Jesse Songo, Goshen, 23:45.5 Noah Jahnke, Wisconsin-Green Bay, 23:51.6 Theodore Cunningham, Illinois-Chicago, 24:02.7 Dylan Riniker, Marquette, 24:03.0 Alexander Das, Illinois-Chicago, 24:11.2 Mason Gates, Wisconsin-Green Bay, 24:12.2 Isaac Houghton, Tiffin, 24:15.8 Kamden Kramer, Dayton, 24:18.7 Manny Vela, Saint Louis, 24:21.9 Liam Stone, Tiffin, 24:22.2 Joey Yaros, Valparaiso, 24:24.5 Ryder Crawford, Rio Grande, 24:25.9 Jaxon Asbill, Texas State, 24:26.5 Ben Chance, Southern Illinois, 24:26.6 Sanju Patel, U. of Chicago, 24:29.7 Kirk Hallman, Western Ontario, 24:30.5 Anthony Sandavol, Texas State, 24:30.8 Michael Hanselman, Kent State, 24:31.6 Logan Goodman, Marquette, 24:32.2 Gauthier Simon, Tiffin, 24:32.7 Andreas Pardalis, Windsor, 24:33.4 Zachary Close, Illinois-Chicago, 24:33.8 Logan Arnold, Dayton, 24:36.8 Duncan Kogei, Goshen, 24:37.0 Jack Deelman, Texas State, 24:39.1 Nick Parrell, Marquette, 24:39.7 Brody Karg, Oakland, 24:39.8 Will Foltz, Southern Illinois, 24:40.2 Satveer Gill, Western Ontario, 24:42.2 Jameson Tenopir, Saint Louis, 24:42.3 Cullen Boyle, Milwaukee, 24:42.7 Ronnie Brown, Saint Louis, 24:43.7 Tom Boers, Western Ontario, 24:44.9 Isaac Cohen, U. of Chicago, 24:46.3 Robin Faricier, Western Ontario, 24:47.0 Braden Hoff, Valparaiso, 24:47.5 Lilo Dalibon, Tiffin, 24:48.9 Brady Faulkner, Southern Illinois, 24:49.6 Eitan Garfin-Udaskin, Western Ontario, 24:49.7 Max Fazecash, Windsor, 24:50.3 Noah McMullen, Saint Louis, 24:52.3 Drew Hogan, Goshen, 24:52.8 Orlando Hernandez, Illinois-Chicago, 24:53.3 Marcus Tortorella, Nova Southeastern, 24:53.6 Drew Twyman, Southern Illinois, 24:53.9 Nathan Eminian, Tiffin, 24:54.1 Ethan Onesti, Wisconsin-Green Bay, 24:54.2 James Wheeler, Windsor, 24:55.3 Jack Strong, Purdue Fort Wayne, 24:56.0 Simeon Gheysens, U. of Chicago, 24:56.2

Team scores