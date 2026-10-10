Judy Chepkoech, Meshack Kipruto win Nuttycombe individual titles: Results and team scores

Judy Chepkoech and Meshack Kipruto win at the 2026 Nuttycombe Invitational as West Virginia women and New Mexico men take team titles in Madison, Wis.

MADISON, Wis. — Florida’s Judy Chepkoech edged Iowa State’s Betty Kipkore by one-tenth of a second, and Colorado’s Meshack Kipruto won with a late breakaway Friday at the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational.

Chepkoech finished the women’s 6-kilometer race in 19:19.5 at the Zimmer Championship Course, catching Kipkore after the Iowa State runner began celebrating before the finish. Kipkore clocked 19:19.6, and New Mexico’s Mercy Kirarei was third in 19:21.8.

The ninth-ranked West Virginia won the women’s team title with 66 points, placing five runners in the top 25. No. 13 Florida was second with 111 and No. 3 Northern Arizona third with 130.

Meshack Kipruto won the men’s 8-kilometer race in 22:30.1, ahead of New Mexico’s Pasanjo Kitonga in 22:30.8 and Louisville’s Elsingi Kipruto in 22:31.1.

No. 1-ranked New Mexico won the men’s team championship with 59 points, beating No. 6 Colorado, which finished second with 93 and No. 7 BYU third with 146.

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Women’s 6K results

Place Athlete School Time 1 Judy Chepkoech Florida 19:19.5 2 Betty Kipkore Iowa State 19:19.6 3 Mercy Kirarei New Mexico 19:21.8 4 Purity Chepkirui Toledo 19:22.3 5 Joy Naukot West Virginia 19:22.6 6 Mercy Kinyanjui West Virginia 19:23.3 7 Sheylah Kurgat Colorado 19:24.3 8 Mary Ogwoka Tennessee 19:24.4 9 Claire Stegall Florida 19:24.6 10 Rosemary Longisa Iowa State 19:24.7 11 Sheila Chepkirui West Virginia 19:26.3 12 Desma Chepkoech Florida 19:30.3 13 Pamela Kosgei New Mexico 19:35.3 14 Elsa Sundqvist Northern Arizona 19:36.8 15 Eleanor Voykin Northern Arizona 19:38.8 16 Adrianna Buitelaar Colorado 19:38.8 17 Nancy Chepleting Louisville 19:39.8 18 Domtila Cheruto Oklahoma 19:40.0 19 Naomi Kemboi West Virginia 19:40.5 20 Monica Wanjiku Missouri 19:43.5 21 Abbey Mathison Colorado 19:43.7 22 Mercy Kibet Iowa State 19:44.2 23 Ava Mitchell Northern Arizona 19:45.1 24 Ali Weimer Minnesota 19:46.9 25 Alexis Lamb West Virginia 19:47.0 26 Millie Bii Washington State 19:50.2 27 Julia Flynn Stanford 19:50.9 28 Carmen Cernjul Northern Arizona 19:56.5 29 Erin Vringer Utah 19:57.1 30 Anna Gardiner Providence 19:59.6

Men’s 8K results

Place Athlete School Time 1 Meshack Kipruto Colorado 22:30.1 2 Pasanjo Kitonga New Mexico 22:30.8 3 Elsingi Kipruto Louisville 22:31.1 4 Rocky Hansen Wake Forest 22:31.4 5 Tayvon Kitchen BYU 22:37.3 6 Kelvin Cheruiyot Florida 22:39.6 7 Evans Kiplagat New Mexico 22:40.7 8 Collins Kiprotich New Mexico 22:43.3 9 Solomon Kipchoge Washington State 22:45.5 10 Taha Er Raouy Eastern Kentucky 22:47.0 11 Nelson Setek Tennessee 22:47.1 12 Zouhair Redouane Tennessee 22:49.7 13 Evans Kurui Washington State 22:50.0 14 Isaiah Givens Colorado 22:52.2 15 Ernest Cheruiyot Arkansas 22:54.4 16 Nick Busienei Arkansas 22:55.4 17 Nickson Kogei Louisville 23:01.8 18 James Corrigan BYU 23:02.2 19 William Zegarski Butler 23:02.5 20 Vincent Chirchir New Mexico 23:03.2 21 Jake Liebert Colorado 23:07.7 22 Joshua Abraham New Mexico 23:08.0 23 Tam Gavenas Harvard 23:09.0 24 Joe O’Brien Georgetown 23:09.1 25 James Dargan Stanford 23:12.1 26 Lukas Haug Colorado 23:12.1 27 Sam Burgess Harvard 23:12.4 28 Kidus Misgina Ole Miss 23:12.9 29 Birhanu Harriman Georgetown 23:13.3 30 Jacob Nenow Princeton 23:13.5

Women’s team standings

Place School Points 1 West Virginia 66 2 Florida 111 3 Northern Arizona 130 4 New Mexico 157 5 Colorado 166 6 Toledo 214 7 Washington State 263 8 Utah 277 9 Missouri 331 10 Iowa State 368 11 Northwestern 408 12 Stanford 417 13 Minnesota 421 14 Penn State 424 15 Princeton 428 16 Washington 431 17 Providence 443 18 Oklahoma 466 19 Tennessee 492 20 Wake Forest 493 21 Louisville 499 22 Furman 573 23 Gonzaga 580 24 Oregon State 588 25 Boise State 591 26 Michigan State 616 27 UCLA 627 28 Nebraska 694 29 Air Force 736 30 Harvard 767 31 Georgetown 803 32 Georgia 806 33 Wisconsin 810

Men’s team standings