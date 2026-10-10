Judy Chepkoech, Meshack Kipruto win Nuttycombe individual titles: Results and team scores

MADISON, Wis. — Florida’s Judy Chepkoech edged Iowa State’s Betty Kipkore by one-tenth of a second, and Colorado’s Meshack Kipruto won with a late breakaway Friday at the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational.
Chepkoech finished the women’s 6-kilometer race in 19:19.5 at the Zimmer Championship Course, catching Kipkore after the Iowa State runner began celebrating before the finish. Kipkore clocked 19:19.6, and New Mexico’s Mercy Kirarei was third in 19:21.8.
The ninth-ranked West Virginia won the women’s team title with 66 points, placing five runners in the top 25. No. 13 Florida was second with 111 and No. 3 Northern Arizona third with 130.
Meshack Kipruto won the men’s 8-kilometer race in 22:30.1, ahead of New Mexico’s Pasanjo Kitonga in 22:30.8 and Louisville’s Elsingi Kipruto in 22:31.1.
No. 1-ranked New Mexico won the men’s team championship with 59 points, beating No. 6 Colorado, which finished second with 93 and No. 7 BYU third with 146.
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Women’s 6K results
|Place
|Athlete
|School
|Time
|1
|Judy Chepkoech
|Florida
|19:19.5
|2
|Betty Kipkore
|Iowa State
|19:19.6
|3
|Mercy Kirarei
|New Mexico
|19:21.8
|4
|Purity Chepkirui
|Toledo
|19:22.3
|5
|Joy Naukot
|West Virginia
|19:22.6
|6
|Mercy Kinyanjui
|West Virginia
|19:23.3
|7
|Sheylah Kurgat
|Colorado
|19:24.3
|8
|Mary Ogwoka
|Tennessee
|19:24.4
|9
|Claire Stegall
|Florida
|19:24.6
|10
|Rosemary Longisa
|Iowa State
|19:24.7
|11
|Sheila Chepkirui
|West Virginia
|19:26.3
|12
|Desma Chepkoech
|Florida
|19:30.3
|13
|Pamela Kosgei
|New Mexico
|19:35.3
|14
|Elsa Sundqvist
|Northern Arizona
|19:36.8
|15
|Eleanor Voykin
|Northern Arizona
|19:38.8
|16
|Adrianna Buitelaar
|Colorado
|19:38.8
|17
|Nancy Chepleting
|Louisville
|19:39.8
|18
|Domtila Cheruto
|Oklahoma
|19:40.0
|19
|Naomi Kemboi
|West Virginia
|19:40.5
|20
|Monica Wanjiku
|Missouri
|19:43.5
|21
|Abbey Mathison
|Colorado
|19:43.7
|22
|Mercy Kibet
|Iowa State
|19:44.2
|23
|Ava Mitchell
|Northern Arizona
|19:45.1
|24
|Ali Weimer
|Minnesota
|19:46.9
|25
|Alexis Lamb
|West Virginia
|19:47.0
|26
|Millie Bii
|Washington State
|19:50.2
|27
|Julia Flynn
|Stanford
|19:50.9
|28
|Carmen Cernjul
|Northern Arizona
|19:56.5
|29
|Erin Vringer
|Utah
|19:57.1
|30
|Anna Gardiner
|Providence
|19:59.6
Men’s 8K results
|Place
|Athlete
|School
|Time
|1
|Meshack Kipruto
|Colorado
|22:30.1
|2
|Pasanjo Kitonga
|New Mexico
|22:30.8
|3
|Elsingi Kipruto
|Louisville
|22:31.1
|4
|Rocky Hansen
|Wake Forest
|22:31.4
|5
|Tayvon Kitchen
|BYU
|22:37.3
|6
|Kelvin Cheruiyot
|Florida
|22:39.6
|7
|Evans Kiplagat
|New Mexico
|22:40.7
|8
|Collins Kiprotich
|New Mexico
|22:43.3
|9
|Solomon Kipchoge
|Washington State
|22:45.5
|10
|Taha Er Raouy
|Eastern Kentucky
|22:47.0
|11
|Nelson Setek
|Tennessee
|22:47.1
|12
|Zouhair Redouane
|Tennessee
|22:49.7
|13
|Evans Kurui
|Washington State
|22:50.0
|14
|Isaiah Givens
|Colorado
|22:52.2
|15
|Ernest Cheruiyot
|Arkansas
|22:54.4
|16
|Nick Busienei
|Arkansas
|22:55.4
|17
|Nickson Kogei
|Louisville
|23:01.8
|18
|James Corrigan
|BYU
|23:02.2
|19
|William Zegarski
|Butler
|23:02.5
|20
|Vincent Chirchir
|New Mexico
|23:03.2
|21
|Jake Liebert
|Colorado
|23:07.7
|22
|Joshua Abraham
|New Mexico
|23:08.0
|23
|Tam Gavenas
|Harvard
|23:09.0
|24
|Joe O’Brien
|Georgetown
|23:09.1
|25
|James Dargan
|Stanford
|23:12.1
|26
|Lukas Haug
|Colorado
|23:12.1
|27
|Sam Burgess
|Harvard
|23:12.4
|28
|Kidus Misgina
|Ole Miss
|23:12.9
|29
|Birhanu Harriman
|Georgetown
|23:13.3
|30
|Jacob Nenow
|Princeton
|23:13.5
Women’s team standings
|Place
|School
|Points
|1
|West Virginia
|66
|2
|Florida
|111
|3
|Northern Arizona
|130
|4
|New Mexico
|157
|5
|Colorado
|166
|6
|Toledo
|214
|7
|Washington State
|263
|8
|Utah
|277
|9
|Missouri
|331
|10
|Iowa State
|368
|11
|Northwestern
|408
|12
|Stanford
|417
|13
|Minnesota
|421
|14
|Penn State
|424
|15
|Princeton
|428
|16
|Washington
|431
|17
|Providence
|443
|18
|Oklahoma
|466
|19
|Tennessee
|492
|20
|Wake Forest
|493
|21
|Louisville
|499
|22
|Furman
|573
|23
|Gonzaga
|580
|24
|Oregon State
|588
|25
|Boise State
|591
|26
|Michigan State
|616
|27
|UCLA
|627
|28
|Nebraska
|694
|29
|Air Force
|736
|30
|Harvard
|767
|31
|Georgetown
|803
|32
|Georgia
|806
|33
|Wisconsin
|810
Men’s team standings
|Place
|School
|Points
|1
|New Mexico
|59
|2
|Colorado
|93
|3
|BYU
|146
|4
|Arkansas
|208
|5
|Florida
|221
|6
|Wake Forest
|222
|7
|Georgetown
|315
|8
|Stanford
|328
|9
|Wisconsin
|356
|10
|Harvard
|366
|11
|Eastern Kentucky
|375
|12
|Tennessee
|387
|13
|Northern Arizona
|416
|14
|Minnesota
|418
|15
|Michigan State
|435
|16
|Furman
|439
|17
|Princeton
|484
|18
|Butler
|493
|19
|Iowa State
|514
|20
|Tulsa
|521
|21
|Louisville
|554
|22
|UCLA
|559
|23
|Washington State
|561
|24
|Washington
|569
|25
|Air Force
|612
|26
|Ole Miss
|646
|27
|Boise State
|652
|28
|Georgia
|654
|29
|Providence
|664
|30
|Michigan
|696
|31
|Missouri
|703
|32
|Portland
|717
|33
|Gonzaga
|717
|34
|Lipscomb
|802
|35
|Oklahoma
|912