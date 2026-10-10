 Skip to content
College

Judy Chepkoech, Meshack Kipruto win Nuttycombe individual titles: Results and team scores

Judy Chepkoech and Meshack Kipruto win at the 2026 Nuttycombe Invitational as West Virginia women and New Mexico men take team titles in Madison, Wis.

By Gary Smith - Lead Content Manager
Judy Chepkoech and Betty Kipkore in action - Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational results
Judy Chepkoech and Betty Kipkore in action. (Captured Image)

MADISON, Wis. — Florida’s Judy Chepkoech edged Iowa State’s Betty Kipkore by one-tenth of a second, and Colorado’s Meshack Kipruto won with a late breakaway Friday at the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational.

Chepkoech finished the women’s 6-kilometer race in 19:19.5 at the Zimmer Championship Course, catching Kipkore after the Iowa State runner began celebrating before the finish. Kipkore clocked 19:19.6, and New Mexico’s Mercy Kirarei was third in 19:21.8.

The ninth-ranked West Virginia won the women’s team title with 66 points, placing five runners in the top 25. No. 13 Florida was second with 111 and No. 3 Northern Arizona third with 130.

Meshack Kipruto won the men’s 8-kilometer race in 22:30.1, ahead of New Mexico’s Pasanjo Kitonga in 22:30.8 and Louisville’s Elsingi Kipruto in 22:31.1.

No. 1-ranked New Mexico won the men’s team championship with 59 points, beating No. 6 Colorado, which finished second with 93 and No. 7 BYU third with 146.

Read Also: FSU XC Invitational 2026 results: Jacksonville State men, Tampa women win team titles

Women’s 6K results

PlaceAthleteSchoolTime
1Judy ChepkoechFlorida19:19.5
2Betty KipkoreIowa State19:19.6
3Mercy KirareiNew Mexico19:21.8
4Purity ChepkiruiToledo19:22.3
5Joy NaukotWest Virginia19:22.6
6Mercy KinyanjuiWest Virginia19:23.3
7Sheylah KurgatColorado19:24.3
8Mary OgwokaTennessee19:24.4
9Claire StegallFlorida19:24.6
10Rosemary LongisaIowa State19:24.7
11Sheila ChepkiruiWest Virginia19:26.3
12Desma ChepkoechFlorida19:30.3
13Pamela KosgeiNew Mexico19:35.3
14Elsa SundqvistNorthern Arizona19:36.8
15Eleanor VoykinNorthern Arizona19:38.8
16Adrianna BuitelaarColorado19:38.8
17Nancy ChepletingLouisville19:39.8
18Domtila CherutoOklahoma19:40.0
19Naomi KemboiWest Virginia19:40.5
20Monica WanjikuMissouri19:43.5
21Abbey MathisonColorado19:43.7
22Mercy KibetIowa State19:44.2
23Ava MitchellNorthern Arizona19:45.1
24Ali WeimerMinnesota19:46.9
25Alexis LambWest Virginia19:47.0
26Millie BiiWashington State19:50.2
27Julia FlynnStanford19:50.9
28Carmen CernjulNorthern Arizona19:56.5
29Erin VringerUtah19:57.1
30Anna GardinerProvidence19:59.6

Men’s 8K results

PlaceAthleteSchoolTime
1Meshack KiprutoColorado22:30.1
2Pasanjo KitongaNew Mexico22:30.8
3Elsingi KiprutoLouisville22:31.1
4Rocky HansenWake Forest22:31.4
5Tayvon KitchenBYU22:37.3
6Kelvin CheruiyotFlorida22:39.6
7Evans KiplagatNew Mexico22:40.7
8Collins KiprotichNew Mexico22:43.3
9Solomon KipchogeWashington State22:45.5
10Taha Er RaouyEastern Kentucky22:47.0
11Nelson SetekTennessee22:47.1
12Zouhair RedouaneTennessee22:49.7
13Evans KuruiWashington State22:50.0
14Isaiah GivensColorado22:52.2
15Ernest CheruiyotArkansas22:54.4
16Nick BusieneiArkansas22:55.4
17Nickson KogeiLouisville23:01.8
18James CorriganBYU23:02.2
19William ZegarskiButler23:02.5
20Vincent ChirchirNew Mexico23:03.2
21Jake LiebertColorado23:07.7
22Joshua AbrahamNew Mexico23:08.0
23Tam GavenasHarvard23:09.0
24Joe O’BrienGeorgetown23:09.1
25James DarganStanford23:12.1
26Lukas HaugColorado23:12.1
27Sam BurgessHarvard23:12.4
28Kidus MisginaOle Miss23:12.9
29Birhanu HarrimanGeorgetown23:13.3
30Jacob NenowPrinceton23:13.5

Women’s team standings

PlaceSchoolPoints
1West Virginia66
2Florida111
3Northern Arizona130
4New Mexico157
5Colorado166
6Toledo214
7Washington State263
8Utah277
9Missouri331
10Iowa State368
11Northwestern408
12Stanford417
13Minnesota421
14Penn State424
15Princeton428
16Washington431
17Providence443
18Oklahoma466
19Tennessee492
20Wake Forest493
21Louisville499
22Furman573
23Gonzaga580
24Oregon State588
25Boise State591
26Michigan State616
27UCLA627
28Nebraska694
29Air Force736
30Harvard767
31Georgetown803
32Georgia806
33Wisconsin810

Men’s team standings

PlaceSchoolPoints
1New Mexico59
2Colorado93
3BYU146
4Arkansas208
5Florida221
6Wake Forest222
7Georgetown315
8Stanford328
9Wisconsin356
10Harvard366
11Eastern Kentucky375
12Tennessee387
13Northern Arizona416
14Minnesota418
15Michigan State435
16Furman439
17Princeton484
18Butler493
19Iowa State514
20Tulsa521
21Louisville554
22UCLA559
23Washington State561
24Washington569
25Air Force612
26Ole Miss646
27Boise State652
28Georgia654
29Providence664
30Michigan696
31Missouri703
32Portland717
33Gonzaga717
34Lipscomb802
35Oklahoma912

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.