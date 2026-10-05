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Köln Marathon Results: Kenya sweeps titles as Koech, Chepngeno win

Kenya swept the 2026 Generali Köln Marathon as Bernard Kiprop Koech won in 2:06:10 and Jackline Chepngeno took the women’s title in 2:21:34.

By Mellissa Henry
Bernard Kiprop Koech of Kenya wins at the Generali Köln Marathon 2026
Bernard Kiprop Koech of Kenya wins at the Generali Köln Marathon 2026

KÖLN, Germany (World-Track) — Bernard Kiprop Koech and Jackline Chepngeno completed a Kenyan sweep of the men’s and women’s titles Sunday (4) at the Generali Köln Marathon, a World Athletics Label road race.

Koech won the men’s race in 2 hours, 6 minutes, 10 seconds, pulling clear of Ethiopia’s Habtamu Birlew, who finished second in 2:06:30. Kenya’s Raymond Kipchumba Choge was third in 2:07:20.

Uganda’s Victor Kiplangat placed fourth in 2:07:57, followed by Kenya’s Charles Yosey Mneria in 2:08:03. Onesmus Kiplagat Kiplimo made it three Kenyans in the top six with a time of 2:08:48.

Read More: Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon 2026 results: Chebii shatters course record

Jackline Chepngeno won the women’s race in 2:21:34, finishing nearly three minutes ahead of Ethiopia’s Fantu Shugi, who was second in 2:24:26. Ethiopia’s Ayantu Kumela took third in 2:25:53.

Kenya’s Faith Chepkoech was fourth in 2:26:18, followed by Ethiopia’s Aamelmal Tagel in 2:27:07 and Kenya’s Deborah Samum in 2:27:12.

Florian Bochert was the top German man, placing 11th in 2:20:59. Maike Drieb-Schön led the German women, finishing 12th in 2:50:18.

Results

Men

  1. Bernard Kiprop Koech, Kenya, 2:06:10
  2. Habtamu Birlew, Ethiopia, 2:06:30
  3. Raymond Kipchumba Choge, Kenya, 2:07:20
  4. Victor Kiplangat, Uganda, 2:07:57
  5. Charles Yosey Mneria, Kenya, 2:08:03
  6. Onesmus Kiplagat Kiplimo, Kenya, 2:08:48
  7. Boniface Kibiwott, Kenya, 2:10:13
  8. Thabang Mosiako, South Africa, 2:11:59
  9. Brian Kwemoi, Kenya, 2:13:49
  10. Vasiliy Leminskii, Russia, 2:20:11
  11. Florian Bochert, Germany, 2:20:59
  12. Charles Sandison, Great Britain, 2:21:42
  13. Marco Fasel, Switzerland, 2:23:48
  14. Jerome Furer, Switzerland, 2:23:49
  15. Jaakko Järvi, Finland, 2:24:26
  16. Gregor Buchholz, Germany, 2:26:37
  17. Joey Schmidt, Germany, 2:27:25
  18. Philipp Schuster, Germany, 2:28:28
  19. Florian Koch, Austria, 2:28:44
  20. Mike Mannz, Germany, 2:30:13
  21. Gabriel Kusserow, Germany, 2:30:47
  22. Thaler Noe, Italy, 2:31:39
  23. Sebastian Leins, Germany, 2:32:08
  24. Peer Niklas Preilowski, Germany, 2:32:20
  25. Marius Trompetter, Germany, 2:32:44
  26. Dominik Schüßler, Germany, 2:32:46
  27. Tobias Paszkiet, Germany, 2:34:11
  28. Holger Körner, Germany, 2:34:58
  29. Ignace Buelens, Belgium, 2:35:12
  30. Jeroen Vrouwenvelder, Netherlands, 2:35:20
  31. Leonard Gol, Germany, 2:36:10
  32. Tommy Stelzer, Germany, 2:36:20
  33. Lucas Ohmscheiper, Germany, 2:36:57

Women

  1. Jackline Chepngeno, Kenya, 2:21:34
  2. Fantu Shugi, Ethiopia, 2:24:26
  3. Ayantu Kumela, Ethiopia, 2:25:53
  4. Faith Chepkoech, Kenya, 2:26:18
  5. Aamelmal Tagel, Ethiopia, 2:27:07
  6. Deborah Samum, Kenya, 2:27:12
  7. Agnes Keino, Kenya, 2:27:22
  8. Cynthia Kosgei, Kenya, 2:28:20
  9. Alemtsehay Mekuria, Ethiopia, 2:30:43
  10. Naomi Tuei, Kenya, 2:31:12
  11. Tigist Worku, Ethiopia, 2:32:12
  12. Maike Drieb-Schön, Germany, 2:50:18
  13. Annika Blaskowski, Germany, 2:50:33
  14. Margarita Geistdörfer, Germany, 2:53:11
  15. Anika Klein, Germany, 2:54:07
  16. Lisa Gerß, Germany, 2:54:16
  17. Dana Friedrichs, Germany, 2:55:53
  18. Vanessa Magdolen, Germany, 2:56:58
  19. Carina Bösing, Germany, 2:56:58
  20. Anna Gehring, Germany, 2:57:34
  21. Marie Miroslaw, Germany, 2:57:34
  22. Aline Pesser, Belgium, 2:57:47
  23. Laura Kuhn, Germany, 2:58:06
  24. Judith Mein, Germany, 2:58:37
  25. Rébecca Dubois, Belgium, 2:59:06
  26. Stella Becker, Germany, 3:00:02
  27. Jana Echterhoff, Germany, 3:00:59
  28. Vanessa Wilkins, United States, 3:01:42
  29. Romy Streppel, Germany, 3:03:20
  30. Johanna Leefken, Germany, 3:03:23
  31. Romina Siebentritt, Germany, 3:03:36
  32. Sarah Duns, Great Britain, 3:04:37
  33. Aline Eggel, Germany, 3:05:01
  34. Emily Prejac, Great Britain, 3:05:16

Click for complete results

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