Köln Marathon Results: Kenya sweeps titles as Koech, Chepngeno win

KÖLN, Germany (World-Track) — Bernard Kiprop Koech and Jackline Chepngeno completed a Kenyan sweep of the men’s and women’s titles Sunday (4) at the Generali Köln Marathon, a World Athletics Label road race.
Koech won the men’s race in 2 hours, 6 minutes, 10 seconds, pulling clear of Ethiopia’s Habtamu Birlew, who finished second in 2:06:30. Kenya’s Raymond Kipchumba Choge was third in 2:07:20.
Uganda’s Victor Kiplangat placed fourth in 2:07:57, followed by Kenya’s Charles Yosey Mneria in 2:08:03. Onesmus Kiplagat Kiplimo made it three Kenyans in the top six with a time of 2:08:48.
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Jackline Chepngeno won the women’s race in 2:21:34, finishing nearly three minutes ahead of Ethiopia’s Fantu Shugi, who was second in 2:24:26. Ethiopia’s Ayantu Kumela took third in 2:25:53.
Kenya’s Faith Chepkoech was fourth in 2:26:18, followed by Ethiopia’s Aamelmal Tagel in 2:27:07 and Kenya’s Deborah Samum in 2:27:12.
Florian Bochert was the top German man, placing 11th in 2:20:59. Maike Drieb-Schön led the German women, finishing 12th in 2:50:18.
Results
Men
- Bernard Kiprop Koech, Kenya, 2:06:10
- Habtamu Birlew, Ethiopia, 2:06:30
- Raymond Kipchumba Choge, Kenya, 2:07:20
- Victor Kiplangat, Uganda, 2:07:57
- Charles Yosey Mneria, Kenya, 2:08:03
- Onesmus Kiplagat Kiplimo, Kenya, 2:08:48
- Boniface Kibiwott, Kenya, 2:10:13
- Thabang Mosiako, South Africa, 2:11:59
- Brian Kwemoi, Kenya, 2:13:49
- Vasiliy Leminskii, Russia, 2:20:11
- Florian Bochert, Germany, 2:20:59
- Charles Sandison, Great Britain, 2:21:42
- Marco Fasel, Switzerland, 2:23:48
- Jerome Furer, Switzerland, 2:23:49
- Jaakko Järvi, Finland, 2:24:26
- Gregor Buchholz, Germany, 2:26:37
- Joey Schmidt, Germany, 2:27:25
- Philipp Schuster, Germany, 2:28:28
- Florian Koch, Austria, 2:28:44
- Mike Mannz, Germany, 2:30:13
- Gabriel Kusserow, Germany, 2:30:47
- Thaler Noe, Italy, 2:31:39
- Sebastian Leins, Germany, 2:32:08
- Peer Niklas Preilowski, Germany, 2:32:20
- Marius Trompetter, Germany, 2:32:44
- Dominik Schüßler, Germany, 2:32:46
- Tobias Paszkiet, Germany, 2:34:11
- Holger Körner, Germany, 2:34:58
- Ignace Buelens, Belgium, 2:35:12
- Jeroen Vrouwenvelder, Netherlands, 2:35:20
- Leonard Gol, Germany, 2:36:10
- Tommy Stelzer, Germany, 2:36:20
- Lucas Ohmscheiper, Germany, 2:36:57
Women
- Jackline Chepngeno, Kenya, 2:21:34
- Fantu Shugi, Ethiopia, 2:24:26
- Ayantu Kumela, Ethiopia, 2:25:53
- Faith Chepkoech, Kenya, 2:26:18
- Aamelmal Tagel, Ethiopia, 2:27:07
- Deborah Samum, Kenya, 2:27:12
- Agnes Keino, Kenya, 2:27:22
- Cynthia Kosgei, Kenya, 2:28:20
- Alemtsehay Mekuria, Ethiopia, 2:30:43
- Naomi Tuei, Kenya, 2:31:12
- Tigist Worku, Ethiopia, 2:32:12
- Maike Drieb-Schön, Germany, 2:50:18
- Annika Blaskowski, Germany, 2:50:33
- Margarita Geistdörfer, Germany, 2:53:11
- Anika Klein, Germany, 2:54:07
- Lisa Gerß, Germany, 2:54:16
- Dana Friedrichs, Germany, 2:55:53
- Vanessa Magdolen, Germany, 2:56:58
- Carina Bösing, Germany, 2:56:58
- Anna Gehring, Germany, 2:57:34
- Marie Miroslaw, Germany, 2:57:34
- Aline Pesser, Belgium, 2:57:47
- Laura Kuhn, Germany, 2:58:06
- Judith Mein, Germany, 2:58:37
- Rébecca Dubois, Belgium, 2:59:06
- Stella Becker, Germany, 3:00:02
- Jana Echterhoff, Germany, 3:00:59
- Vanessa Wilkins, United States, 3:01:42
- Romy Streppel, Germany, 3:03:20
- Johanna Leefken, Germany, 3:03:23
- Romina Siebentritt, Germany, 3:03:36
- Sarah Duns, Great Britain, 3:04:37
- Aline Eggel, Germany, 3:05:01
- Emily Prejac, Great Britain, 3:05:16
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