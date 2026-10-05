Köln Marathon Results: Kenya sweeps titles as Koech, Chepngeno win

Kenya swept the 2026 Generali Köln Marathon as Bernard Kiprop Koech won in 2:06:10 and Jackline Chepngeno took the women’s title in 2:21:34.

KÖLN, Germany (World-Track) — Bernard Kiprop Koech and Jackline Chepngeno completed a Kenyan sweep of the men’s and women’s titles Sunday (4) at the Generali Köln Marathon, a World Athletics Label road race.

Koech won the men’s race in 2 hours, 6 minutes, 10 seconds, pulling clear of Ethiopia’s Habtamu Birlew, who finished second in 2:06:30. Kenya’s Raymond Kipchumba Choge was third in 2:07:20.

Uganda’s Victor Kiplangat placed fourth in 2:07:57, followed by Kenya’s Charles Yosey Mneria in 2:08:03. Onesmus Kiplagat Kiplimo made it three Kenyans in the top six with a time of 2:08:48.

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Jackline Chepngeno won the women’s race in 2:21:34, finishing nearly three minutes ahead of Ethiopia’s Fantu Shugi, who was second in 2:24:26. Ethiopia’s Ayantu Kumela took third in 2:25:53.

Kenya’s Faith Chepkoech was fourth in 2:26:18, followed by Ethiopia’s Aamelmal Tagel in 2:27:07 and Kenya’s Deborah Samum in 2:27:12.

Florian Bochert was the top German man, placing 11th in 2:20:59. Maike Drieb-Schön led the German women, finishing 12th in 2:50:18.

Results

Men

Bernard Kiprop Koech, Kenya, 2:06:10 Habtamu Birlew, Ethiopia, 2:06:30 Raymond Kipchumba Choge, Kenya, 2:07:20 Victor Kiplangat, Uganda, 2:07:57 Charles Yosey Mneria, Kenya, 2:08:03 Onesmus Kiplagat Kiplimo, Kenya, 2:08:48 Boniface Kibiwott, Kenya, 2:10:13 Thabang Mosiako, South Africa, 2:11:59 Brian Kwemoi, Kenya, 2:13:49 Vasiliy Leminskii, Russia, 2:20:11 Florian Bochert, Germany, 2:20:59 Charles Sandison, Great Britain, 2:21:42 Marco Fasel, Switzerland, 2:23:48 Jerome Furer, Switzerland, 2:23:49 Jaakko Järvi, Finland, 2:24:26 Gregor Buchholz, Germany, 2:26:37 Joey Schmidt, Germany, 2:27:25 Philipp Schuster, Germany, 2:28:28 Florian Koch, Austria, 2:28:44 Mike Mannz, Germany, 2:30:13 Gabriel Kusserow, Germany, 2:30:47 Thaler Noe, Italy, 2:31:39 Sebastian Leins, Germany, 2:32:08 Peer Niklas Preilowski, Germany, 2:32:20 Marius Trompetter, Germany, 2:32:44 Dominik Schüßler, Germany, 2:32:46 Tobias Paszkiet, Germany, 2:34:11 Holger Körner, Germany, 2:34:58 Ignace Buelens, Belgium, 2:35:12 Jeroen Vrouwenvelder, Netherlands, 2:35:20 Leonard Gol, Germany, 2:36:10 Tommy Stelzer, Germany, 2:36:20 Lucas Ohmscheiper, Germany, 2:36:57

Women

Jackline Chepngeno, Kenya, 2:21:34 Fantu Shugi, Ethiopia, 2:24:26 Ayantu Kumela, Ethiopia, 2:25:53 Faith Chepkoech, Kenya, 2:26:18 Aamelmal Tagel, Ethiopia, 2:27:07 Deborah Samum, Kenya, 2:27:12 Agnes Keino, Kenya, 2:27:22 Cynthia Kosgei, Kenya, 2:28:20 Alemtsehay Mekuria, Ethiopia, 2:30:43 Naomi Tuei, Kenya, 2:31:12 Tigist Worku, Ethiopia, 2:32:12 Maike Drieb-Schön, Germany, 2:50:18 Annika Blaskowski, Germany, 2:50:33 Margarita Geistdörfer, Germany, 2:53:11 Anika Klein, Germany, 2:54:07 Lisa Gerß, Germany, 2:54:16 Dana Friedrichs, Germany, 2:55:53 Vanessa Magdolen, Germany, 2:56:58 Carina Bösing, Germany, 2:56:58 Anna Gehring, Germany, 2:57:34 Marie Miroslaw, Germany, 2:57:34 Aline Pesser, Belgium, 2:57:47 Laura Kuhn, Germany, 2:58:06 Judith Mein, Germany, 2:58:37 Rébecca Dubois, Belgium, 2:59:06 Stella Becker, Germany, 3:00:02 Jana Echterhoff, Germany, 3:00:59 Vanessa Wilkins, United States, 3:01:42 Romy Streppel, Germany, 3:03:20 Johanna Leefken, Germany, 3:03:23 Romina Siebentritt, Germany, 3:03:36 Sarah Duns, Great Britain, 3:04:37 Aline Eggel, Germany, 3:05:01 Emily Prejac, Great Britain, 3:05:16

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