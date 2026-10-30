LIVE: 2026 Pac-12 Cross Country Championship Preview, Start Times and How to Watch From Boise

2026 Pac-12 Cross Country Championship in Boise today: preview, teams, start times, how to watch live stream and results from Warm Springs Golf Course.

BOISE, Idaho (World-Track/PAC 12) — The new Pac-12 era begins on dirt and grass.

The Pac-12 is set to host its first championship since its summer relaunch on Friday in Boise, Idaho, with the 2026 Pac-12 Cross Country Championship at Warm Springs Golf Course. Boise State is hosting the championship on Friday, Oct. 30, and the first trophy of the new Pac-12 era will be handed out that afternoon.

Here is your complete preview, field, course format and how to watch live. Read More: When are the 2026 BIG EAST Cross Country Championships and live stream?

2026 Pac-12 Cross Country Championship At A Glance

What: 2026 Pac-12 Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships

When: Friday, Oct. 30, 2026

Where: Warm Springs Golf Course, 2495 E Warm Springs Ave, Boise, ID

Host: Boise State University

Significance: First Pac-12 championship event since conference relaunch

Schedule and Start Times Today

The championship features two races on a tight morning window:

Women’s 6K: 10:30 a.m. MT / 9:30 a.m. PT

10:30 a.m. MT / 9:30 a.m. PT Men’s 8K: 11:30 a.m. MT / 10:30 a.m. PT

The women’s race is the first championship race in the rebuilt Pac-12, with the men scheduled to follow.

How to Watch: Live Stream

Where to Watch: The cross country championship will be streamed live on the league’s YouTube channel.

Official Live Stream Link: https://www.youtube.com/live/XcTDPn555Vo – Pac-12 YouTube Channel (Free)

Coverage begins at 10:15 a.m. MT with the starting line. No subscription or login required. Stream is available on mobile, desktop, Roku, Apple TV and smart TVs via YouTube.

Live Results and Updates

Live results for the races will be updated here at the official timing site:

Live Results: https://swtiming.anet.live/meets/79660

Results include team scores, individual splits every 2K, and final championship standings for NCAA regional qualifying.

Course Format at Warm Springs

The course layout at Warm Springs will be a 2,000 meter loop-course. The women will run it three times and the men four.

The loop design makes it extremely spectator-friendly and fast for live timing splits — expect lead packs to come through the main viewing area every 6-7 minutes.

The Field: Teams Competing

Nine women’s programs and seven men’s programs will contest the first titles.

Women: Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Gonzaga, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas State, Utah State, Washington State

Men: Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Gonzaga, Texas State, Utah State, Washington State

Boise State enters as host with momentum — the women’s team has not finished below second-place at the conference championships since 2022 and finished ranked No. 22 last season, while the men’s team has been consistently in the top five.

Fan Information If You’re Going

For any fans able to attend the 2026 Pac-12 Cross Country Championship, parking will be available for free in the West Stadium lot on campus. There will be a free shuttle in front of Bronco Gym to Warm Springs.