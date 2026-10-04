Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon 2026 results: Chebii shatters course record

Lilian Chebii broke the course record and Victor Shitsama won the men’s title at the 2026 Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon in Minnesota on Sunday (4), closing a wonderful weekend for the locals and international athletes.

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Victor Shitsama of Kenya won the men’s title and Lilian Chebii broke a 25-year-old women’s course record Sunday (4) at the 2026 Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon, a World Athletics Label Road Race.

Shitsama, 28, finished the 26.2-mile course from downtown Minneapolis to the Minnesota State Capitol in 2 hours, 12 minutes, 20 seconds. Andrew Kaye was second in 2:12:36, 16 seconds behind, and Amanuel Tikue finished third in 2:12:58.

Chebii, 32, won the women’s race in 2:25:26, lowering the course record of 2:26:51 set by Russia’s Zinaida Semenova in 2001 and matched by Irina Permitina in 2004. Chebii, who won the 2025 Grandma’s Marathon in 2:25:14, finished 6 minutes, 38 seconds ahead of defending champion Jane Bareikis.

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Chebii received a $10,000 winner’s purse plus a $15,000 bonus for the course record. Shitsama earned $10,000 for the men’s victory.

The victory was Shitsama’s marathon debut. The Kenya-born runner competed in cross country at Oklahoma State and finished about two minutes faster than the winning time posted by Will Norris in 2025. Norris, the defending men’s champion, placed eighth Sunday in 2:17:27.

Bareikis was second in the women’s race in 2:32:04, followed by Caroline Hill in 2:33:26.

Organizers expected about 30,000 participants across the Twin Cities Marathon weekend, which also included 5K, 10K, 10-mile and half-marathon races. More than 10,000 runners were expected in the marathon.

The race marked the 45th running of the event, traditionally held on the first weekend in October. Organizers plan to shift the marathon to mid-October beginning in 2027 after several years of unseasonably warm race-day conditions.

Results

2026 Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon

Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026

Minneapolis to St. Paul, Minnesota

World Athletics Label Road Race

Men

Victor Shitsama, Kenya, 2:12:20 Andrew Kaye, United States, 2:12:36 Amanuel Tikue, Ethiopia, 2:12:58 Camren Todd, United States, 2:13:42 Medhane Woldu, Ethiopia, 2:14:26 Benjamin Olson, United States, 2:15:39 Cosmas Kiplimo, Kenya, 2:16:58 Will Norris, United States, 2:17:27 Matt Welch, United States, 2:20:07 Kevin Lewis, United States, 2:20:55

Women