Melbourne Marathon 2026 results: Eliud Kipchoge wins in course record; French takes women’s title

MELBOURNE, Australia — Eliud Kipchoge won the Nike Melbourne Marathon in a course-record 2 hours, 9 minutes, 10 seconds Sunday, earning his 17th career marathon victory and his first since Berlin in 2023. The course included part of the Australian Formula One circuit at Albert Park before finishing inside the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The 41-year-old Kenyan, a two-time Olympic champion, who is ranked No. 5 on the all-time marathon world list, finished ahead of Australians Thomas Do Canto and Reece Edwards. Do Canto placed second in 2:10:35, and Edwards was third in 2:14:33. Bailey Murzecki-Hince, also of Australia, finished fourth with 2:15:06.

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New Zealand’s Camille French won the women’s race in 2:28:25, finishing ahead of Australia’s Sinead Diver, who posted 2:28:49 for second place. Ireland’s Nichola Sheridan took third in 2:29:13 to prevent an Australian sweep, as Rebecca Lowe ran 2:29:34 for fourth and Abigail Nordberg took fifth in 2:32:55 to place fourth home finishers in the top five.

Melbourne was the third leg of Kipchoge’s world tour, an effort to complete a marathon on all seven continents, including Antarctica, over two years.

Nike Melbourne Marathon results

Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia

Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026

Men

Eliud Kipchoge, Kenya, 2:09:10 Thomas Do Canto, Australia, 2:10:35 Reece Edwards, Australia, 2:14:33 Bailey Murzecki-Hince, Australia, 2:15:06 James Whelan, Australia, 2:17:03 Steven McKenna, Australia, 2:17:55 Thomas Bowers, Australia, 2:18:00 Benjamin James Beischer, Australia, 2:18:24 Ryan Gregson, Australia, 2:19:04 Abdi Dawidh Rhoble, Somalia, 2:19:10 Denyan Claxton, Australia, 2:19:19 Fraser Darcy, Australia, 2:19:37 Ian Worsfold, Australia, 2:20:23 Dion Finocchiaro, Australia, 2:22:09 Coen Harnischfeger, Australia, 2:22:14 Kei Tsuboi, Japan, 2:22:19 Adrian Potter, Australia, 2:22:22 James Currie, Australia, 2:23:01 Robert Killmier, Australia, 2:23:23 Keith MacPherson, Australia, 2:24:18 Patrick Stow, Australia, 2:24:21 Bayden Westerweller, Australia, 2:25:24 Zac Rosser, Australia, 2:25:53 Alexander Kuzminsky, Australia, 2:26:18 Dave Ridley, New Zealand, 2:26:27 Nikolas Jon Aarland, Norway, 2:26:28 James Penny, Australia, 2:26:31 Nick Jones, Britain, 2:26:34 Andres Cubides, Australia, 2:27:33 Leigh Gray, Australia, 2:27:42

Women

Camille French, New Zealand, 2:28:25 Sinead Diver, Australia, 2:28:49 Nichola Sheridan, Ireland, 2:29:13 Rebecca Lowe, Australia, 2:29:34 Abigail Nordberg, Australia, 2:32:55 Eloise Wellings, Australia, 2:36:18 Kate Mason, Australia, 2:37:08 Jennifer Clancy, Australia, 2:39:22 Georgina Torey, Australia, 2:39:24 Melanie Townsend, Australia, 2:41:47 Meriem Daoui, Australia, 2:41:49 Alice Daniel, Britain, 2:43:15 Lucinda Bartholomew, Australia, 2:43:40 Courtney Chappell, Australia, 2:44:17 Matilda Fraser, Australia, 2:44:44 Alexandria Anthony, Australia, 2:47:19 Laura Peill, Australia, 2:47:46 Eve Mure, Australia, 2:48:40 Stephanie Kondogonis, Australia, 2:48:43 Ella Mangan-Walker, New Zealand, 2:48:49 Victoria Cole, Australia, 2:49:26 Oscar Howard, Australia, 2:49:31 Lauren Marino, Australia, 2:49:33 Emily Sharpe, Australia, 2:51:16 Maddyson Mallet, Australia, 2:52:05 Cate Gifford, Australia, 2:52:32 Laura Carpenter, Australia, 2:52:40 Nicole Harnischfeger, Australia, 2:52:57 Michele Gunn, New Zealand, 2:53:10 Elizabeth Pittaway-Burnell, Australia, 2:54:49 Bronwyn Hager, Australia, 2:54:49

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