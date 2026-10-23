NAIA Appalachian Challenge 2026 results: Cumberlands men, Milligan women win titles

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Top-ranked University of the Cumberlands placed all seven of its scoring and displacement runners among the first 14 finishers to win the men’s title, while No. 3 Milligan easily won the women’s championship Friday (23) at the 2026 NAIA Appalachian Challenge cross country meeting.
Cumberlands finished with 22 points in the men’s 8-kilometer race, comfortably ahead of No. 8 Milligan with 71. No. 6 UT Southern was third with 74, followed by No. 16 Rio Grande with 126 and Montreat with 131.
Meanwhile, Milligan put three women in the top four and all five scorers in the top 13 to win the 5-kilometer race with 34 points. No. 25 Cumberlands was second with 77, and No. 13 Rio Grande took third with 90.
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UT Southern’s Frank Kipruto won the men’s individual title in 23:33.35, edging Cumberlands’ Luca Madeo by 0.37 seconds. Madeo finished in 23:33.72 to set a new program record, leading four consecutive Cumberlands finishers.
James Ndayishimiye placed third in 24:03.73, Noah Loser was fourth in 24:05.24 and Collin De Julio finished fifth in 24:08.23. Caleb Hershey completed Cumberlands’ scoring five in eighth place in 24:11.24.
Ryan Ehrler finished 11th and Casey Desilvey was 14th for Cumberlands. An eighth Cumberlands runner, Kyle Crady, placed 15th.
Spencer Head gave UT Southern a second runner in the top six, finishing sixth in 24:08.48. Caleb Greene led Milligan in seventh place in 24:09.98.
Cumberlands’ Lea Kunstmann won the women’s individual championship in 17:40.72, finishing 13.99 seconds ahead of Milligan’s Joanna Halterman.
Halterman ran 17:54.71, followed by teammates Kaylee Coll in third at 18:03.53 and Karly Wilhjelm in fourth at 18:13.13. Kerigan Lewis finished 12th and Anna Gisler was 13th to complete Milligan’s scoring.
Vera Henderly led Rio Grande in fifth place in 18:19.52. UT Southern’s Vera Maisaje was sixth in 18:22.26, and Cumberlands’ Jule Krauss finished seventh in 18:23.55.
Southeastern finished fourth in the women’s team standings with 151 points, followed by UT Southern with 176.
Men’s 8K results
|Name
|School
|Time
|Frank Kipruto
|UT Southern
|23:33.35
|Luca Madeo
|Cumberlands
|23:33.72
|James Ndayishimiye
|Cumberlands
|24:03.73
|Noah Loser
|Cumberlands
|24:05.24
|Collin De Julio
|Cumberlands
|24:08.23
|Spencer Head
|UT Southern
|24:08.48
|Caleb Greene
|Milligan
|24:09.98
|Caleb Hershey
|Cumberlands
|24:11.24
|Aaron Gottlied
|Milligan
|24:13.49
|Ryan Stade
|Montreat
|24:16.37
|Ryan Ehrler
|Cumberlands
|24:19.28
|Ryder Crawford
|Rio Grande
|24:21.05
|Marti Molins
|Milligan
|24:33.23
|Casey Desilvey
|Cumberlands
|24:34.24
|Kyle Crady
|Cumberlands
|24:40.49
|Carson Milner
|Midway
|24:41.74
|Vaclav Herbs
|SCAD
|24:43.81
|Angel Cruz
|Montreat
|24:46.24
|Sean Crady
|Cumberlands
|24:47.23
|Giulio Romano
|Cumberlands
|24:50.21
|Luke Kennedy
|Milligan
|24:50.23
|Bruno Villazon
|UT Southern
|24:51.98
|Martin Van Hamme
|UT Southern
|24:52.92
|Karter Jackson
|Indiana Kokomo
|25:03.98
|Ludvig Hoeglund
|Rio Grande
|25:06.98
|Ronald Way
|Montreat
|25:08.49
|Kevin McCurry
|Milligan
|25:08.75
|Bryson Lewis
|Milligan
|25:08.77
|Evan Holbrook
|Milligan
|25:11.23
|Barrett Poe
|Freed-Hardeman
|25:12.24
Men’s team scores
- Cumberlands, 22
- Milligan, 71
- UT Southern, 74
- Rio Grande, 126
- Montreat, 131
- Indiana Kokomo, 182
- St. Thomas (Fla.), 282
- Reinhardt, 294
- Southeastern U., 295
- Midway, 306
- Lindsey Wilson, 357
- Tennessee Wesleyan, 381
- Freed-Hardeman, 383
- Pikeville, 386
- Georgetown (Ky.), 400
- Bryan, 470
- Brescia, 484
- WVU Tech, 500
- Bethel (Tenn.), 505
- SCAD, 515
- Johnson University Tenn., 610
- Brewton-Parker, 613
- GSU – East Georgia, 677
- Spartanburg Methodist, 681
Women’s 5K results
|Name
|School
|Time
|Lea Kunstmann
|Cumberlands
|17:40.72
|Joanna Halterman
|Milligan
|17:54.71
|Kaylee Coll
|Milligan
|18:03.53
|Karly Wilhjelm
|Milligan
|18:13.13
|Vera Henderly
|Rio Grande
|18:19.52
|Vera Maisaje
|UT Southern
|18:22.26
|Jule Krauss
|Cumberlands
|18:23.55
|Izzy Colebank
|Southeastern U.
|18:32.58
|Lindsey Lopez
|St. Thomas (Fla.)
|18:36.83
|Carlyn Bobo
|Montreat
|18:37.33
|Maartje Keltjens
|Rio Grande
|18:41.58
|Kerigan Lewis
|Milligan
|18:43.58
|Anna Gisler
|Milligan
|18:45.58
|Mary Pearce
|Freed-Hardeman
|18:46.33
|Laura Hamm
|Rio Grande
|18:50.58
|Rylee Fisher
|Reinhardt
|18:52.57
|Annabelle Stewart
|Milligan
|18:59.58
|Tigist Bergman
|Cumberlands
|19:01.07
|Kaycie Aquilino
|St. Thomas (Fla.)
|19:01.57
|Heather Durrant
|Cumberlands
|19:03.58
|Alyssa Andrea
|UT Southern
|19:05.83
|Haley Blackburn
|Indiana Kokomo
|19:06.07
|Lexus Ralph
|Midway
|19:06.61
|Ella Hoover
|Milligan
|19:06.96
|Joslyn Armstrong
|Southeastern U.
|19:09.33
|Kylie Gray
|Dalton State
|19:10.08
|Camryn Huck
|Rio Grande
|19:11.08
|Elena Fibraio
|Montreat
|19:11.57
|Katelynn Gaddis
|Midway
|19:17.34
|Emily Cathey
|Bryan
|19:18.83
Women’s team scores
- Milligan, 34
- Cumberlands, 77
- Rio Grande, 90
- Southeastern U., 151
- UT Southern, 176
- Montreat, 218
- St. Thomas (Fla.), 231
- Midway, 241
- Georgetown (Ky.), 264
- Reinhardt, 276
- Brenau, 293
- Indiana Kokomo, 313
- Freed-Hardeman, 332
- Dalton State, 342
- Lindsey Wilson, 369
- Bryan, 421
- Bethel (Tenn.), 492
- Spartanburg Methodist, 531
- Johnson University Tenn., 580
- Tennessee Wesleyan, 616
Complete results and scores