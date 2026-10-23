NAIA Appalachian Challenge 2026 results: Cumberlands men, Milligan women win titles

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Top-ranked University of the Cumberlands placed all seven of its scoring and displacement runners among the first 14 finishers to win the men’s title, while No. 3 Milligan easily won the women’s championship Friday (23) at the 2026 NAIA Appalachian Challenge cross country meeting.

Cumberlands finished with 22 points in the men’s 8-kilometer race, comfortably ahead of No. 8 Milligan with 71. No. 6 UT Southern was third with 74, followed by No. 16 Rio Grande with 126 and Montreat with 131.

Meanwhile, Milligan put three women in the top four and all five scorers in the top 13 to win the 5-kilometer race with 34 points. No. 25 Cumberlands was second with 77, and No. 13 Rio Grande took third with 90.

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UT Southern’s Frank Kipruto won the men’s individual title in 23:33.35, edging Cumberlands’ Luca Madeo by 0.37 seconds. Madeo finished in 23:33.72 to set a new program record, leading four consecutive Cumberlands finishers.

James Ndayishimiye placed third in 24:03.73, Noah Loser was fourth in 24:05.24 and Collin De Julio finished fifth in 24:08.23. Caleb Hershey completed Cumberlands’ scoring five in eighth place in 24:11.24.

Ryan Ehrler finished 11th and Casey Desilvey was 14th for Cumberlands. An eighth Cumberlands runner, Kyle Crady, placed 15th.

Spencer Head gave UT Southern a second runner in the top six, finishing sixth in 24:08.48. Caleb Greene led Milligan in seventh place in 24:09.98.

Cumberlands’ Lea Kunstmann won the women’s individual championship in 17:40.72, finishing 13.99 seconds ahead of Milligan’s Joanna Halterman.

Halterman ran 17:54.71, followed by teammates Kaylee Coll in third at 18:03.53 and Karly Wilhjelm in fourth at 18:13.13. Kerigan Lewis finished 12th and Anna Gisler was 13th to complete Milligan’s scoring.

Vera Henderly led Rio Grande in fifth place in 18:19.52. UT Southern’s Vera Maisaje was sixth in 18:22.26, and Cumberlands’ Jule Krauss finished seventh in 18:23.55.

Southeastern finished fourth in the women’s team standings with 151 points, followed by UT Southern with 176.

Men’s 8K results

Name School Time Frank Kipruto UT Southern 23:33.35 Luca Madeo Cumberlands 23:33.72 James Ndayishimiye Cumberlands 24:03.73 Noah Loser Cumberlands 24:05.24 Collin De Julio Cumberlands 24:08.23 Spencer Head UT Southern 24:08.48 Caleb Greene Milligan 24:09.98 Caleb Hershey Cumberlands 24:11.24 Aaron Gottlied Milligan 24:13.49 Ryan Stade Montreat 24:16.37 Ryan Ehrler Cumberlands 24:19.28 Ryder Crawford Rio Grande 24:21.05 Marti Molins Milligan 24:33.23 Casey Desilvey Cumberlands 24:34.24 Kyle Crady Cumberlands 24:40.49 Carson Milner Midway 24:41.74 Vaclav Herbs SCAD 24:43.81 Angel Cruz Montreat 24:46.24 Sean Crady Cumberlands 24:47.23 Giulio Romano Cumberlands 24:50.21 Luke Kennedy Milligan 24:50.23 Bruno Villazon UT Southern 24:51.98 Martin Van Hamme UT Southern 24:52.92 Karter Jackson Indiana Kokomo 25:03.98 Ludvig Hoeglund Rio Grande 25:06.98 Ronald Way Montreat 25:08.49 Kevin McCurry Milligan 25:08.75 Bryson Lewis Milligan 25:08.77 Evan Holbrook Milligan 25:11.23 Barrett Poe Freed-Hardeman 25:12.24

Men’s team scores

Cumberlands, 22 Milligan, 71 UT Southern, 74 Rio Grande, 126 Montreat, 131 Indiana Kokomo, 182 St. Thomas (Fla.), 282 Reinhardt, 294 Southeastern U., 295 Midway, 306 Lindsey Wilson, 357 Tennessee Wesleyan, 381 Freed-Hardeman, 383 Pikeville, 386 Georgetown (Ky.), 400 Bryan, 470 Brescia, 484 WVU Tech, 500 Bethel (Tenn.), 505 SCAD, 515 Johnson University Tenn., 610 Brewton-Parker, 613 GSU – East Georgia, 677 Spartanburg Methodist, 681

Women’s 5K results

Name School Time Lea Kunstmann Cumberlands 17:40.72 Joanna Halterman Milligan 17:54.71 Kaylee Coll Milligan 18:03.53 Karly Wilhjelm Milligan 18:13.13 Vera Henderly Rio Grande 18:19.52 Vera Maisaje UT Southern 18:22.26 Jule Krauss Cumberlands 18:23.55 Izzy Colebank Southeastern U. 18:32.58 Lindsey Lopez St. Thomas (Fla.) 18:36.83 Carlyn Bobo Montreat 18:37.33 Maartje Keltjens Rio Grande 18:41.58 Kerigan Lewis Milligan 18:43.58 Anna Gisler Milligan 18:45.58 Mary Pearce Freed-Hardeman 18:46.33 Laura Hamm Rio Grande 18:50.58 Rylee Fisher Reinhardt 18:52.57 Annabelle Stewart Milligan 18:59.58 Tigist Bergman Cumberlands 19:01.07 Kaycie Aquilino St. Thomas (Fla.) 19:01.57 Heather Durrant Cumberlands 19:03.58 Alyssa Andrea UT Southern 19:05.83 Haley Blackburn Indiana Kokomo 19:06.07 Lexus Ralph Midway 19:06.61 Ella Hoover Milligan 19:06.96 Joslyn Armstrong Southeastern U. 19:09.33 Kylie Gray Dalton State 19:10.08 Camryn Huck Rio Grande 19:11.08 Elena Fibraio Montreat 19:11.57 Katelynn Gaddis Midway 19:17.34 Emily Cathey Bryan 19:18.83

Women’s team scores

Milligan, 34 Cumberlands, 77 Rio Grande, 90 Southeastern U., 151 UT Southern, 176 Montreat, 218 St. Thomas (Fla.), 231 Midway, 241 Georgetown (Ky.), 264 Reinhardt, 276 Brenau, 293 Indiana Kokomo, 313 Freed-Hardeman, 332 Dalton State, 342 Lindsey Wilson, 369 Bryan, 421 Bethel (Tenn.), 492 Spartanburg Methodist, 531 Johnson University Tenn., 580 Tennessee Wesleyan, 616

Complete results and scores