October 23, 2026
College

NAIA Appalachian Challenge 2026 results: Cumberlands men, Milligan women win titles

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University of the Cumberlands men's cross country team at the NAIA Appalachian Challenge results
University of the Cumberlands men's cross country team (Patriots Athletics)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Top-ranked University of the Cumberlands placed all seven of its scoring and displacement runners among the first 14 finishers to win the men’s title, while No. 3 Milligan easily won the women’s championship Friday (23) at the 2026 NAIA Appalachian Challenge cross country meeting.

Cumberlands finished with 22 points in the men’s 8-kilometer race, comfortably ahead of No. 8 Milligan with 71. No. 6 UT Southern was third with 74, followed by No. 16 Rio Grande with 126 and Montreat with 131.

Meanwhile, Milligan put three women in the top four and all five scorers in the top 13 to win the 5-kilometer race with 34 points. No. 25 Cumberlands was second with 77, and No. 13 Rio Grande took third with 90.

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UT Southern’s Frank Kipruto won the men’s individual title in 23:33.35, edging Cumberlands’ Luca Madeo by 0.37 seconds. Madeo finished in 23:33.72 to set a new program record, leading four consecutive Cumberlands finishers.

James Ndayishimiye placed third in 24:03.73, Noah Loser was fourth in 24:05.24 and Collin De Julio finished fifth in 24:08.23. Caleb Hershey completed Cumberlands’ scoring five in eighth place in 24:11.24.

Ryan Ehrler finished 11th and Casey Desilvey was 14th for Cumberlands. An eighth Cumberlands runner, Kyle Crady, placed 15th.

Spencer Head gave UT Southern a second runner in the top six, finishing sixth in 24:08.48. Caleb Greene led Milligan in seventh place in 24:09.98.

Cumberlands’ Lea Kunstmann won the women’s individual championship in 17:40.72, finishing 13.99 seconds ahead of Milligan’s Joanna Halterman.

Halterman ran 17:54.71, followed by teammates Kaylee Coll in third at 18:03.53 and Karly Wilhjelm in fourth at 18:13.13. Kerigan Lewis finished 12th and Anna Gisler was 13th to complete Milligan’s scoring.

Vera Henderly led Rio Grande in fifth place in 18:19.52. UT Southern’s Vera Maisaje was sixth in 18:22.26, and Cumberlands’ Jule Krauss finished seventh in 18:23.55.

Southeastern finished fourth in the women’s team standings with 151 points, followed by UT Southern with 176.

Men’s 8K results

NameSchoolTime
Frank KiprutoUT Southern23:33.35
Luca MadeoCumberlands23:33.72
James NdayishimiyeCumberlands24:03.73
Noah LoserCumberlands24:05.24
Collin De JulioCumberlands24:08.23
Spencer HeadUT Southern24:08.48
Caleb GreeneMilligan24:09.98
Caleb HersheyCumberlands24:11.24
Aaron GottliedMilligan24:13.49
Ryan StadeMontreat24:16.37
Ryan EhrlerCumberlands24:19.28
Ryder CrawfordRio Grande24:21.05
Marti MolinsMilligan24:33.23
Casey DesilveyCumberlands24:34.24
Kyle CradyCumberlands24:40.49
Carson MilnerMidway24:41.74
Vaclav HerbsSCAD24:43.81
Angel CruzMontreat24:46.24
Sean CradyCumberlands24:47.23
Giulio RomanoCumberlands24:50.21
Luke KennedyMilligan24:50.23
Bruno VillazonUT Southern24:51.98
Martin Van HammeUT Southern24:52.92
Karter JacksonIndiana Kokomo25:03.98
Ludvig HoeglundRio Grande25:06.98
Ronald WayMontreat25:08.49
Kevin McCurryMilligan25:08.75
Bryson LewisMilligan25:08.77
Evan HolbrookMilligan25:11.23
Barrett PoeFreed-Hardeman25:12.24

Men’s team scores

  1. Cumberlands, 22
  2. Milligan, 71
  3. UT Southern, 74
  4. Rio Grande, 126
  5. Montreat, 131
  6. Indiana Kokomo, 182
  7. St. Thomas (Fla.), 282
  8. Reinhardt, 294
  9. Southeastern U., 295
  10. Midway, 306
  11. Lindsey Wilson, 357
  12. Tennessee Wesleyan, 381
  13. Freed-Hardeman, 383
  14. Pikeville, 386
  15. Georgetown (Ky.), 400
  16. Bryan, 470
  17. Brescia, 484
  18. WVU Tech, 500
  19. Bethel (Tenn.), 505
  20. SCAD, 515
  21. Johnson University Tenn., 610
  22. Brewton-Parker, 613
  23. GSU – East Georgia, 677
  24. Spartanburg Methodist, 681

Women’s 5K results

NameSchoolTime
Lea KunstmannCumberlands17:40.72
Joanna HaltermanMilligan17:54.71
Kaylee CollMilligan18:03.53
Karly WilhjelmMilligan18:13.13
Vera HenderlyRio Grande18:19.52
Vera MaisajeUT Southern18:22.26
Jule KraussCumberlands18:23.55
Izzy ColebankSoutheastern U.18:32.58
Lindsey LopezSt. Thomas (Fla.)18:36.83
Carlyn BoboMontreat18:37.33
Maartje KeltjensRio Grande18:41.58
Kerigan LewisMilligan18:43.58
Anna GislerMilligan18:45.58
Mary PearceFreed-Hardeman18:46.33
Laura HammRio Grande18:50.58
Rylee FisherReinhardt18:52.57
Annabelle StewartMilligan18:59.58
Tigist BergmanCumberlands19:01.07
Kaycie AquilinoSt. Thomas (Fla.)19:01.57
Heather DurrantCumberlands19:03.58
Alyssa AndreaUT Southern19:05.83
Haley BlackburnIndiana Kokomo19:06.07
Lexus RalphMidway19:06.61
Ella HooverMilligan19:06.96
Joslyn ArmstrongSoutheastern U.19:09.33
Kylie GrayDalton State19:10.08
Camryn HuckRio Grande19:11.08
Elena FibraioMontreat19:11.57
Katelynn GaddisMidway19:17.34
Emily CatheyBryan19:18.83

Women’s team scores

  1. Milligan, 34
  2. Cumberlands, 77
  3. Rio Grande, 90
  4. Southeastern U., 151
  5. UT Southern, 176
  6. Montreat, 218
  7. St. Thomas (Fla.), 231
  8. Midway, 241
  9. Georgetown (Ky.), 264
  10. Reinhardt, 276
  11. Brenau, 293
  12. Indiana Kokomo, 313
  13. Freed-Hardeman, 332
  14. Dalton State, 342
  15. Lindsey Wilson, 369
  16. Bryan, 421
  17. Bethel (Tenn.), 492
  18. Spartanburg Methodist, 531
  19. Johnson University Tenn., 580
  20. Tennessee Wesleyan, 616

Complete results and scores

Covers meetings in the United States, including the USA Championships, meetings in Florida and Miami, as well as promoting on social media @worldtrack. Campbell discovered his writing ability at South Broward HS in Hollywood, FL, before graduating from Florida International University and continued to sharpen his skills.

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