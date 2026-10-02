No. 1 NC State Women Headline Joe Piane Invitational Field: Follow Live

No. 1 NC State women's cross country heads to the Joe Piane Invitational in Notre Dame, IN, after winning the Adidas XC Challenge to open the 2026 season.

The No. 1 ranked NC State women’s cross country team heads to Notre Dame, Indiana, this weekend for the Joe Piane Invitational at Burke Golf Course and Country Club — their second meet of the 2026 season.

The Wolfpack women enter ranked first nationally after winning the Adidas XC Challenge in Cary on Sept. 18, finishing first among 16 teams. – Also Read: How to follow the 2026 Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational Live?

The women’s 5K starts at 10 a.m., with the men’s 8K following at 10:40 a.m. Select NC State athletes will also run in open sections beginning at 11:20 a.m. Live results will be available on the official PrimeTime Timing website, which will also provide live race updates and team scores during and after the competition.

Twenty women’s teams are entered, including Indiana, Clemson, Notre Dame, South Carolina and Butler. The men’s field includes 18 teams.

The last time NC State competed at the Joe Piane Invitational was 2022, when the Wolfpack women won the team title with 55 points.

Women’s Teams: Akron, Belmont, Bradley, Butler, Clemson, Dayton, Grand Valley, Illinois State, Indiana, Indiana State, Miami (FL), North Carolina State, Notre Dame, Saint Louis, San Francisco, South Carolina, St. Thomas (MN), Texas State, Western Michigan and Youngstown State.

Men’s Teams: Akron, Belmont, Bradley, Central Michigan, Clemson, Eastern Michigan, Grand Valley, Illinois State, Indiana, Indiana State, IU-Indianapolis, Miami (FL), North Carolina State, Notre Dame, San Francisco, St. Thomas (MN), Texas-San Antonio and Youngstown State.