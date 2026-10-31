No. 3 Colorado Edges No. 2 Oklahoma State to Win 2026 Big 12 Men’s Cross Country Title

No. 3 Colorado edges No. 2 Oklahoma State 36-38 to win 2026 Big 12 men's 8K crown in Stillwater as Denis Kipngetich wins in 23:05 on Saturday (31) as the NCAA postseason begins.

STILLWATER, Okla. (World-Track) — No. 3 Colorado won the 2026 Big 12 Men’s Cross Country Championship on Saturday, edging defending champion and No. 2 Oklahoma State 36 to 38 on points at the Greiner Family OSU Cross Country Course to open the NCAA Division I postseason campaign.

Colorado took control in the middle stages to secure the team title at Oklahoma State’s home course. The Buffs were second at 2K before taking the lead at 3K, and never gave it back as they went on to win their first conference title since 2021, when the team competed in the Pac-12.

BYU led at 2K and finished third with 91 points, while defending champion Oklahoma State, which was fourth at 1K, rallied to finish second, though the Cowboys failed to win back-to-back titles and their fifth in six years. Colorado’s scoring showed its depth, with its first and fifth runners finishing 19.5 seconds apart.

Colorado placed five runners in the top 11 to win its first Big 12 men’s title since returning to the conference.

Individually, Oklahoma State senior Denis Kipngetich won the men’s 8K in 23:05, securing his first Big 12 title. Colorado junior Dominic Serem was second in 23:06.9, and Oklahoma State senior Brian Musau, a three-time defending Big 12 champion entering the race, was third in 23:08 after fading in the closing meters.

The championship, presented by Allstate, was hosted by Oklahoma State at the Greiner Family OSU Cross Country Course in Stillwater, Okla.

Read Also: Jane Hedengren dominates to lead No. 1 BYU to fourth straight Big 12 women’s cross country title

2026 Big 12 Cross Country Championships

At Greiner Family OSU Cross Country Course, Stillwater, Okla.

Saturday, Oct. 31 — Men’s 8K

Denis Kipngetich, Oklahoma State, 23:05.7 Dominic Serem, Colorado, 23:06.9 Brian Musau, Oklahoma State, 23:08.0 Meshack Kipruto, Colorado, 23:10.3 Titus Kimaru, Texas Tech, 23:12.0 Evans Tanui, Arizona, 23:17.8 James Corrigan, BYU, 23:20.2 Adisu Guadia, Oklahoma State, 23:22.7 Jack Graffeo, Colorado, 23:24.0 Isaiah Givens, Colorado, 23:24.6 Jake Liebert, Colorado, 23:26.4 Jacob Deacon, Oklahoma State, 23:33.1 Tayvon Kitchen, BYU, 23:34.5 Laban Kipkemboi, Oklahoma State, 23:34.8 Tanner Newkirk, Colorado, 23:35.4 Lukas Haug, Colorado, 23:37.9 Joash Ruto, Iowa State, 23:40.6 Dean Casey, Colorado, 23:43.4 Mikah Peters, Iowa State, 23:43.9 Chris Caudillo, Arizona State, 23:48.1

Team Scores — Men’s 8K Official

Colorado 36 (2-4-9-10-11) Oklahoma State 38 (1-3-8-12-14) BYU 91 Iowa State 104 Arizona 163 Kansas 212 Arizona State 224 Cincinnati 239 Houston 246 Kansas State 262 TCU 273 Texas Tech 333 Baylor 384

Check out complete results here