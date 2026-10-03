Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen sweeps 1500m and 5K at inaugural RunFest

SANDNES, Norway (World-Track/EA) — Olympic, world and European champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen opened the inaugural Runfest Norway by winning the street 1500 meters Friday night, then added the 5-kilometer title Saturday in his hometown.
Ingebrigtsen ran 3:40.7 in Friday’s 1500, pulling clear of former world under-20 3,000-meter champion Andreas Fjeld Halvorsen, who was second in 3:43.3. Norway’s Sigurd Tveit finished third in 3:47.8 and completed the sweep as the home athletes swept the top six positions.
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Jakob Ingebrigtsen returned Saturday to win the 5K in 13:26, two seconds ahead of Halvorsen. Ethiopia’s Abdreselam Worku was third in 13:29. Žan Rudolf of Slovenia was fourth in 14:10, while Germany’s David Scheller and Filip Ingebrigtsen shared fifth in 14:12.
According to the organizers, the events drew 273 runners, giving recreational competitors a rare chance to race alongside Ingebrigtsen, who is co-hosting the three-day distance-running festival with brothers Henrik and Filip Ingebrigtsen.
Ethiopia’s Biniyam Melak won the 10K in 27:29. Kenya’s Alex Columbas Lenalepisho took second in 28:25, and Ethiopia’s Birhane Mengistu was third in 28:45.
The Runfest Summit, featuring running experts sharing insights and experience, opened the event Thursday.
Selected Results
Runfest Norway
Friday, Oct. 2, 2026
Sandnes, Norway
Men’s street 1500 meters
- Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Norway, 3:40.7
- Andreas Fjeld Halvorsen, Norway, 3:43.3
- Sigurd Tveit, Norway, 3:47.8
- Tobias Grønstad, Norway, 3:49.0
- Moa Bollerød, Norway, 3:49.0
- Filip Ingebrigtsen, Norway, 3:53.0
- David Scheller, Germany, 3:54.0
- Conor McGuirk, Ireland, 4:01.0
- Hugo Martinez, France, 4:20.0
- Eoin McGuirk, Ireland, 4:20.0
- Håkon Ljones, Norway, 4:23.0
- Jakob Emil Eriksen, Norway, 4:24.0
- Bjørn Kåre Høie, Norway, 4:26.0
- Simon Dybdahl, Norway, 4:36.0
- Arne Gabriel Lindtner, Norway, 4:37.0
5 kilometers
- Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Norway, 13:26
- Andreas Fjeld Halvorsen, Norway, 13:28
- Abdreselam Worku, Ethiopia, 13:29
- Žan Rudolf, Slovenia, 14:10
- David Scheller, Germany, 14:12
- Filip Ingebrigtsen, Norway, 14:12
- Vincent Bierinckx, Belgium, 14:13
- Dennis Kvame Ravndal, Norway, 15:05
- Conor McGuirk, Ireland, 15:14
- Byron Roberts, Britain, 15:35
- Theor Helland, Norway, 15:40
- Theo Andersen, Norway, 15:41
10 kilometers
- Biniyam Melak, Ethiopia, 27:29
- Alex Columbas Lenalepisho, Kenya, 28:25
- Birhane Mengistu, Ethiopia, 28:45
Click for complete results