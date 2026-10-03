Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen sweeps 1500m and 5K at inaugural RunFest

Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Runfest Norway’s street 1500m and 5K in Sandnes as Ethiopia’s Biniyam Melak takes the 10K title.

SANDNES, Norway (World-Track/EA) — Olympic, world and European champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen opened the inaugural Runfest Norway by winning the street 1500 meters Friday night, then added the 5-kilometer title Saturday in his hometown.

Ingebrigtsen ran 3:40.7 in Friday’s 1500, pulling clear of former world under-20 3,000-meter champion Andreas Fjeld Halvorsen, who was second in 3:43.3. Norway’s Sigurd Tveit finished third in 3:47.8 and completed the sweep as the home athletes swept the top six positions.

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Jakob Ingebrigtsen returned Saturday to win the 5K in 13:26, two seconds ahead of Halvorsen. Ethiopia’s Abdreselam Worku was third in 13:29. Žan Rudolf of Slovenia was fourth in 14:10, while Germany’s David Scheller and Filip Ingebrigtsen shared fifth in 14:12.

According to the organizers, the events drew 273 runners, giving recreational competitors a rare chance to race alongside Ingebrigtsen, who is co-hosting the three-day distance-running festival with brothers Henrik and Filip Ingebrigtsen.

Ethiopia’s Biniyam Melak won the 10K in 27:29. Kenya’s Alex Columbas Lenalepisho took second in 28:25, and Ethiopia’s Birhane Mengistu was third in 28:45.

The Runfest Summit, featuring running experts sharing insights and experience, opened the event Thursday.

Selected Results

Runfest Norway

Friday, Oct. 2, 2026

Sandnes, Norway

Men’s street 1500 meters

Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Norway, 3:40.7 Andreas Fjeld Halvorsen, Norway, 3:43.3 Sigurd Tveit, Norway, 3:47.8 Tobias Grønstad, Norway, 3:49.0 Moa Bollerød, Norway, 3:49.0 Filip Ingebrigtsen, Norway, 3:53.0 David Scheller, Germany, 3:54.0 Conor McGuirk, Ireland, 4:01.0 Hugo Martinez, France, 4:20.0 Eoin McGuirk, Ireland, 4:20.0 Håkon Ljones, Norway, 4:23.0 Jakob Emil Eriksen, Norway, 4:24.0 Bjørn Kåre Høie, Norway, 4:26.0 Simon Dybdahl, Norway, 4:36.0 Arne Gabriel Lindtner, Norway, 4:37.0

5 kilometers

Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Norway, 13:26 Andreas Fjeld Halvorsen, Norway, 13:28 Abdreselam Worku, Ethiopia, 13:29 Žan Rudolf, Slovenia, 14:10 David Scheller, Germany, 14:12 Filip Ingebrigtsen, Norway, 14:12 Vincent Bierinckx, Belgium, 14:13 Dennis Kvame Ravndal, Norway, 15:05 Conor McGuirk, Ireland, 15:14 Byron Roberts, Britain, 15:35 Theor Helland, Norway, 15:40 Theo Andersen, Norway, 15:41

10 kilometers

Biniyam Melak, Ethiopia, 27:29 Alex Columbas Lenalepisho, Kenya, 28:25 Birhane Mengistu, Ethiopia, 28:45

Click for complete results