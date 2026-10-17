OSU sweeps Weis-Crockett Invitational again: results, team scores, winners

Oklahoma State swept team titles at the 2026 Weis-Crockett Invitational as Oral Roberts’ Abraham Chelangam and OSU’s Gentry Turner won individual races.

STILLWATER, Okla. — Abraham Chelangam of Oral Roberts won the men’s 8K in 24:20, but second-ranked Oklahoma State used a deep, reshuffled lineup to win the men’s team title Saturday at the fourth Weis-Crockett Invitational at the Greiner Family OSU Cross Country Course.

Oklahoma State’s Gentry Turner won the women’s 6K in 21:09.1 and led the eighth-ranked Cowgirls to the team championship, extending the hosts’ individual winning streak in the meet to four years.

Men’s 8K Race

On the men’s side, Chelangam, a senior, crossed 4.5 seconds ahead of Oklahoma State junior Henry Dover, who was second in 24:24.5. Cowboy freshman Noah Strohman followed in 24:28, and Oklahoma State placed five runners in the top six to dominate the team stats.

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The Cowboys scored 20 points to beat Kansas State’s 56 and Oral Roberts’ 61. Oklahoma State entered the race this weekend as the No. 2 nationally ranked team and ran a secondary lineup but still won the team title with ease.

Henry Dover’s Cowboys teammates Noah Strohman (24:28.0), Will Conway (24:32.0), Nate Stadtlander (24:36.1) and Keegan Thomas (24:39.9) completed the scoring five for the hosts.

Men’s 6K Race

Gentry Turner won the women’s race in 21:09, extending Oklahoma State’s streak of individual titles at the meet to four. She moved to the front alongside teammate Autumn Michalski after the 4K mark and pulled away late.

Michalski was second in 21:24, and Oral Roberts’ Ossly Murambidzi took third in 21:30.4. The No. 8 Cowgirls won the team title with 19 points, placing five runners among the top seven. Kansas State finished second with 53 points, Oral Roberts third at 72 and East Texas A&M fourth at 106.

The invitational honors former Oklahoma State coach Dick Weis and longtime volunteer assistant and professor Jerry Crockett. Oklahoma State individuals had won the previous three women’s races: Billah Jepkirui in 2022, Lauren Ping in 2024, and Maureen Rutoh in 2025.

2026 Weis-Crockett Invitational Results

Men’s 8K Results

Abraham Chelangam, Oral Roberts, 24:20.0 Henry Dover, Oklahoma State, 24:24.5 Noah Strohman, Oklahoma State, 24:28.0 Will Conway, Oklahoma State, 24:32.0 Nate Stadtlander, Oklahoma State, 24:36.1 Keegan Thomas, Oklahoma State, 24:39.9 Charles Barrett, Oklahoma State, 24:41.5 Max Larson, Kansas State, 24:43.1 Daniel Enriquez, Oklahoma State, 24:51.5 Jackson Esquibel, Kansas State, 24:54.7 Alex Riley, Oklahoma State, 24:56.4 Brock Olsen, Kansas State, 25:03.6 Andrew Smithwick, Oral Roberts, 25:13.9 Dylan Plath, Kansas State, 25:21.0 Logan Beckman, Kansas State, 25:24.1 Matthew Thomas, Oklahoma State, 25:25.2 Artwell Magake, Oral Roberts, 25:40.6 Sinry Mendoza, Oklahoma State, 25:47.4 Luke Sievers, Tulsa, 25:54.8 Sibonokuhle Thwala, Oral Roberts, 25:56.5 Ishmael Acheampong, Oral Roberts, 26:05.3 Vance Krudwig, Kansas State, 26:12.1 Hamish Hart, Oklahoma State, 26:30.6 David Mora, Oklahoma State, 26:40.9 Jackson Cook, Oral Roberts, 26:42.4 Wilson Schmidt, Oklahoma State, 27:19.4 Jaxson Brooks, Oral Roberts, 27:28.1 Lucas Espinosa, Oral Roberts, 27:32.4 Jacob Norris, Kansas State, 27:37.6 Cornelius Kipkogei, Oral Roberts, 27:45.5 Braden Belew, Oral Roberts, 28:34.5

DNF: Carter Smith, Oklahoma State.

Men’s Team Scores

Oklahoma State, 20 Kansas State, 56 Oral Roberts, 61

Women’s 6K Results

Gentry Turner, Oklahoma State, 21:09.1 Autumn Michalski, Oklahoma State, 21:24.7 Ossly Murambidzi, Oral Roberts, 21:30.4 Mandeep Sangha, Oklahoma State, 21:35.3 Adelynn Rodriguez, Oklahoma State, 21:40.2 Joyce Kiptabut, Kansas State, 21:53.9 Paige Stuart, Oklahoma State, 21:56.9 Lauren Ping, Oklahoma State, 22:05.7 Payton Fink, Kansas State, 22:09.3 Payton Hinkle, Oklahoma State, 22:11.1 Christine Jerono, Kansas State, 22:19.9 Anete Randma, East Texas A&M, 22:22.8 Aubrey O’Connell, Oklahoma State, 22:26.2 Bella Nelson, Oklahoma State, 22:35.8 Brooke Beck, Oklahoma State, 22:38.4 Kenli Atwood, Oklahoma State, 22:38.7 Paige Baker, Kansas State, 22:41.7 McKenna Montgomery, Kansas State, 22:57.2 Elyse Wilmes, Oklahoma State, 23:00.3 Madeline Cabana, Oral Roberts, 23:01.3 Baylee Rae Woodrich, Oral Roberts, 23:02.4 Hanna Keltner, Kansas State, 23:10.1 Lillian Woolery, Oral Roberts, 23:20.8 Bree Allen, Kansas State, 23:23.0 Sydney Lister, Oral Roberts, 23:24.7 Sage Siegrist, Kansas State, 23:47.6 Mareva Heck, East Texas A&M, 23:55.8 Edith Martinez, East Texas A&M, 24:29.0 Hannah Claytor, Oral Roberts, 24:43.3 Helen Hesselgren, Oral Roberts, 24:57.4 Emelia Hesselgren, Oral Roberts, 25:27.6 Riley Roberts, East Texas A&M, 25:42.0 Kaat De Staercke, East Texas A&M, 25:42.6 Hannah Stuart, East Texas A&M, 26:07.3 Morgan Lawrence, Oral Roberts, 26:51.6

Women’s Team Scores