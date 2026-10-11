Rachael Rudel wins Boston 10K for Women in 31:12

Rachael Rudel wins the 2026 Boston 10K for Women in 31:12, ahead of Maggie Donahue and Amy Davis-Green. See the race report and all 44 listed results.

BOSTON — Rachael Rudel won the Boston 10K for Women on Saturday, finishing the race in 31:12 and was the only competitor to dip under 32 minutes on the picturesque course on Saturday (10). The race, celebrating its 50th running. started on Beacon Street and ran through Boston’s Back Bay, across and along the Charles River. Rudel’s winning time ranks second only to the course record of 31:05 set by Emily Sisson in 2025 among the fastest times in the event’s history.

Maggie Donahue finished second in 32:03, 51 seconds behind Rudel, and Amy Davis-Green took third in 32:11 on the flat and fast course. Elly Henes placed fourth in 32:19, eight seconds behind Davis-Green, while Eva Jess rounded out the top five in 32:24, holding a three-second advantage over sixth-place finisher Jessie Cardin.

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Great Britain’s Lisa Hart was the first non-American to cross the finish line, placing 12th in 33:53. Eloise Doherty of Australia ran 37:13, and Lizmarie Sanchez of Puerto Rico posted 37:15.

For her dominant effort, Rudel earned $10,000 USD, while Donahue collected $7,000 and Davis-Green earned $5,000. The top five finishers secured prize money.

2026 Boston 10K for Women results

Boston — Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026

Women’s 10 kilometers road — Final

Rachael Rudel, USA, 31:12 Maggie Donahue, USA, 32:03 Amy Davis-Green, USA, 32:11 Elly Henes, USA, 32:19 Eva Jess, USA, 32:24 Jessie Cardin, USA, 32:27 Rosina Machu, USA, 32:37 Brianna Robles, USA, 32:49 Annamaria Kostarellis, USA, 33:01 Madelyn Wilson, USA, 33:35 Megan Sailor, USA, 33:36 Lisa Hart, GBR, 33:53 Ruby Krasnow, USA, 33:59 Ainsley Pressl, USA, 34:40 Stephanie Rouse, USA, 34:55 Bethanie Brown, USA, 35:16 Alexis Wilbert, USA, 35:39 Margaret Donovan, USA, 36:28 Bethany Sachtleben, USA, 36:33 Chloe Connor, USA, 36:40 Claire Quinn, USA, 36:41 Isabelle Fleuette, USA, 36:51 Caitlin Murphy, USA, 36:55 Jennifer Markham, USA, 36:57 Mary Eccles, USA, 36:58 Eloise Doherty, AUS, 37:13 Lizmarie Sanchez, PUR, 37:15

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