Results: Alabama sweeps SEC cross country titles; Kiplagat, Cheruiyot win individual crowns

Alabama swept the 2026 SEC cross country team titles as Caren Kiplagat and Kelvin Cheruiyot earned the individual crowns Friday in Columbia, Missouri.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (World-Track) — Alabama swept the men’s and women’s team titles at the Southeastern Conference cross country championships Friday at Gans Creek Cross Country Course, with Caren Kiplagat winning the women’s race and Florida’s Kelvin Cheruiyot repeating as the men’s individual champion.

The fourth-ranked Crimson Tide men scored 37 points to win their second consecutive conference championship and sixth overall. Alabama’s ninth-ranked women finished with 48 points for their fifth SEC title and second in three years. Both programs have won three conference championships since 2022.

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The confident Caren Kiplagat covered the women’s 6-kilometer course in 18:46, finishing well clear of Arkansas’ Isca Chelangat, who finished second in 18:47, while South Carolina’s Salma Elbadra was third in 18:58.

Alabama placed four runners in the top 11 en route to securing the team crown. Cynthia Jemutai finished eighth in 19:08.1, Brenda Tuwei was 10th in 19:11.6, and Mildred Rono took 11th in 19:13.4. Milicent Wafula completed the Crimson Tide’s scoring in 18th place at 19:32.4.

Defending champion No. 4 Florida finished second with 80 points, led by Judy Chepkoech in fourth and Claire Stegall in sixth. No. 11 South Carolina was third with 110 points, followed by host No. 17 Missouri with 138 and No. 27 Arkansas with 161.

Kelvin Cheruiyot won the men’s 8-kilometer race in 22:03, finishing some six seconds ahead of Alabama’s Dismus Lokira, who covered the course in 22:09. Crimson Tide freshman Rodgers Minatum took third in 22:11, and teammate Dennis Kipruto finished fourth in 22:16.

Duncan Gituku placed 13th, and Bismack Kipchirchir finished 15th to round out Alabama’s five scoring runners, all of whom finished inside the top 15.

No. 7 Arkansas was second with 76 points, led by fifth-place finisher Nick Busienei and seventh-place finisher Ernest Cheruiyot. No. 9 Florida finished third with 82 points. Missouri took fourth with 145, three points ahead of No. 18 Tennessee (148 pts) to round out the top five teams.

SEC programs next compete in the NCAA regional championships Nov. 13.

SEC cross country championships results

Gans Creek Cross Country Course, Columbia, Mo.

Friday, Oct. 30, 2026

Women’s 6K — Top 30

Caren Kiplagat, Alabama, 18:46.5 Isca Chelangat, Arkansas, 18:47.9 Salma Elbadra, South Carolina, 18:58.0 Judy Chepkoech, Florida, 19:00.7 Ann Lemirisho, Kentucky, 19:01.0 Claire Stegall, Florida, 19:02.4 Monica Wanjiku, Missouri, 19:05.2 Cynthia Jemutai, Alabama, 19:08.1 Mary Ogwoka, Tennessee, 19:08.7 Brenda Tuwei, Alabama, 19:11.6 Mildred Rono, Alabama, 19:13.4 Doricah Minsari Isoe, Kentucky, 19:16.3 Domtila Cheruto, Oklahoma, 19:17.2 Faith Chelangat, Auburn, 19:17.9 Sanae Hassnaoui, Oklahoma, 19:19.4 Desma Chepkoech, Florida, 19:21.3 Kobi Walker, Missouri, 19:27.2 Milicent Wafula, Alabama, 19:32.4 Abir Reffas, South Carolina, 19:33.9 Paityn Noe, Arkansas, 19:38.2 Abigael Chemnagei, LSU, 19:47.3 Edna Chepkemoi, LSU, 19:49.9 Maggie McCormick, Florida, 19:50.4 Faith Chepchumba, Tennessee, 19:50.9 Debora Cherono, Texas A&M, 19:51.8 Anya Arroyo, South Carolina, 19:53.0 Teresa Cherotich, South Carolina, 19:53.8 Janet Jepkemboi Amimo, Kentucky, 19:53.9 Rahel Broemmel, Missouri, 19:54.7 Lily Kriegel, Vanderbilt, 19:57.9

Women’s team scores

Alabama, 48 Florida, 80 South Carolina, 110 Missouri, 138 Arkansas, 161 Kentucky, 180 Oklahoma, 195 Vanderbilt, 207 Tennessee, 232 LSU, 254 Auburn, 266 Georgia, 290 Texas A&M, 301 Ole Miss, 351 Mississippi State, 381 Texas, 464

Men’s 8K — Top 30

Kelvin Cheruiyot, Florida, 22:03.1 Dismus Lokira, Alabama, 22:09.0 Rodgers Minatum, Alabama, 22:11.5 Dennis Kipruto, Alabama, 22:16.3 Nick Busienei, Arkansas, 22:25.3 Nelson Setek, Tennessee, 22:29.4 Ernest Cheruiyot, Arkansas, 22:31.6 Jean Kipchumba, Missouri, 22:32.2 Zouhair Redouane, Tennessee, 22:33.9 Kidus Misgina, Ole Miss, 22:38.3 Eliud Muchiri, Florida, 22:40.5 Collins Kiprop Kipngok, Kentucky, 22:43.3 Duncan Gituku, Alabama, 22:44.6 Michael Moiben, Texas A&M, 22:46.5 Bismack Kipchirchir, Alabama, 22:47.2 Brian Masai, Arkansas, 22:48.6 Edward Bird, Kentucky, 22:49.5 Valentin Soca, Georgia, 22:52.1 Jack Johnston, Texas A&M, 22:52.8 Ezekiel Pitireng, Alabama, 22:58.1 James Sankei, Arkansas, 23:01.6 Josh Ruiz, Florida, 23:04.8 Geofrey Ronoh, Florida, 23:11.2 Ronald Ngetich, Oklahoma, 23:11.4 Oussama Allaoui, Florida, 23:13.1 Elijah Limo, Missouri, 23:13.2 Allen Bonnesen, Arkansas, 23:15.1 Ryan Olree, Georgia, 23:17.8 Raymond Kipkoech, Missouri, 23:18.5 Jonathan Leon, Florida, 23:20.4

Men’s team scores

Alabama, 37 Arkansas, 76 Florida, 82 Missouri, 145 Tennessee, 148 Ole Miss, 187 Kentucky, 199 Texas A&M, 215 Georgia, 226 Auburn, 250 Oklahoma, 271 Texas, 291 Vanderbilt, 320 LSU, 418

Full results found here