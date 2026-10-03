Results and report: Liberty women, Wingate men win Paul Short Run gold races

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Maureen Cheruiyot of Pittsburgh and Nick Sloff of Penn State captured individual titles Friday, while Liberty’s women and Wingate’s men won the college gold team championships at the 2026 Paul Short Run at Goodman Campus Cross Country Course.

Cheruiyot, a Pittsburgh sophomore, won the women’s 6-kilometer race in 19 minutes, 47.7 seconds. LSU sophomores Edna Chepkemoi and Abigael Chemnagei finished second and third in 19:51.9 and 20:13.0, respectively.

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Liberty placed five runners among the first 42 finishers to take the women’s team title with 115 points. Penn was second with 144, followed by Yale with 144, UMass Amherst with 148 and Army West Point with 193. Penn’s tiebreaking fifth runner finished ahead of Yale’s fifth runner, placing the Quakers second.

Allie Zealand led Liberty with a fourth-place finish in 20:15.1. Rachel Hill was 19th, Ryann Aycock 24th and Kate Loescher 26th as Liberty built the winning score. Pittsburgh, led by Cheruiyot’s victory and Ella Cook’s 18th-place finish, was sixth with 208 points. LSU had three runners in the top seven but finished seventh with 225 points after its fourth and fifth scorers placed 74th and 139th.

Nick Sloff, a Penn State junior, won the men’s 8-kilometer race in 23:59.8, beating Charleston (West Virginia) freshman Matthew Meli by 1.5 seconds. Penn freshman Nicholas Mazzeo was third in 24:03.1, and Rhode Island senior Nick Martin placed fourth in 24:06.7.

Wingate put five runners in the top 19 and scored 58 points for a decisive men’s victory. Penn State was second with 129, Pittsburgh third with 151, Navy fourth with 193 and Penn fifth with 222.

Wingate’s scoring group was paced by Fikadu Gonzalez in seventh, Ewen Guilmois in eighth and Ylian Jacquin in ninth. Samuel Gilson placed 15th and Niels Peeters 19th, giving the Bulldogs three finishers in the top nine and all five scoring runners inside the top 20.

Penn State received Sloff’s winning performance and a 20th-place finish from Brian Dicola, but Wingate’s depth proved too much. Pittsburgh placed three runners in the first 21 — Nolan McGinn in 13th, Luke Simpson in 18th and Nick Steinfeldt in 21st — on its way to third.

Women’s College Gold 6K

Maureen Cheruiyot, Pittsburgh, 19:47.7 Edna Chepkemoi, LSU, 19:51.9 Abigael Chemnagei, LSU, 20:13.0 Allie Zealand, Liberty, 20:15.1 Allison Lee, Penn, 20:25.5 Virginia Kraus, Dartmouth, 20:42.0 Micaela Villarreal, LSU, 20:42.5 Mikayla Cheney, Army West Point, 20:45.0 Hebe Chadwick, Yale, 20:46.2 Rylee Shunney, UMass Amherst, 20:54.2 Lara Mannes Diaz De Cerio, UMass Amherst, 20:56.0 Lexi Panning, Bowling Green, 20:57.3 Mary-Kate Finn, UMass Lowell, 21:03.0 Izzy Rodriguez, Penn, 21:05.1 Rachael Hoover, Bowling Green, 21:06.2 Phoebe Benun, Yale, 21:07.9 Rylee Davis, UMass Amherst, 21:08.5 Ella Cook, Pittsburgh, 21:11.1 Rachel Hill, Liberty, 21:11.6 Kristen Sarnicola, Monmouth, 21:14.1 Lily Rogers, Charlotte, 21:14.9 Emily Simko, Monmouth, 21:15.2 Kaitlyn Highduch, Lehigh, 21:16.7 Ryann Aycock, Liberty, 21:18.5 Zoe Merryman, Quinnipiac, 21:20.0 Kate Loescher, Liberty, 21:21.1 Maddie Dischert, Rider, 21:21.8 Anna Prusak, Yale, 21:22.3 Jacqueline Sanchez, Wingate, 21:22.4 Payton Campbell, Monmouth, 21:22.8

Men’s College Gold 8K

Nick Sloff, Penn State, 23:59.8 Matthew Meli, Charleston (W.V.), 24:01.3 Nicholas Mazzeo, Penn, 24:03.1 Nick Martin, Rhode Island, 24:06.7 Clinton Kipruto, Norfolk State, 24:10.4 Collin Catherwood, UMass Amherst, 24:11.4 Fikadu Gonzalez, Wingate, 24:12.4 Ewen Guilmois, Wingate, 24:14.3 Ylian Jacquin, Wingate, 24:14.6 Dane Eike, Navy, 24:15.8 Ethan Green, Stony Brook, 24:17.1 Franklin Kipchirchir, Fayetteville State, 24:17.5 Nolan McGinn, Pittsburgh, 24:18.8 Ethan Pedersen, Liberty, 24:19.8 Samuel Gilson, Wingate, 24:20.9 Kelvin Kipchumba, Charleston (W.V.), 24:22.1 Martin Iriondo, Charleston Southern, 24:22.9 Luke Simpson, Pittsburgh, 24:24.4 Niels Peeters, Wingate, 24:30.0 Brian Dicola, Penn State, 24:31.3 Nick Steinfeldt, Pittsburgh, 24:31.8 Connor Foley, Dartmouth, 24:32.1 Maximus Haynia, Army West Point, 24:34.6 Henry Gartner, Stony Brook, 24:35.4 Regan Tuck, Wingate, 24:36.0 James Partlow, Navy, 24:37.9 Luke Bowlsby, Navy, 24:39.0 Ethan Pratt-Perez, Bucknell, 24:39.8 Logan Strawser, Penn State, 24:41.0 Griffin Gillespie, Charleston Southern, 24:43.2

Women’s team scores

Liberty, 115 Penn, 144 Yale, 144 UMass Amherst, 148 Army West Point, 193 Pittsburgh, 208 LSU, 225 Wingate, 242 Bowling Green, 278 Monmouth, 306 Charlotte, 312 Brown, 322 Navy, 370 Bucknell, 422 Rutgers, 437 Mercer, 454 Maryland, 496 Cornell, 506 Delaware, 542 Lehigh, 551 Quinnipiac, 567 Dartmouth, 610 Rider, 661 Ohio State, 682 UMass Lowell, 690 La Salle, 751 Colgate, 758 Temple, 765 Maine, 785 Rhode Island, 809 Charleston Southern, 817 UMBC, 833 Fordham, 834 Longwood, 882 East Stroudsburg, 927 Fairfield, 955 Howard, 1,136

Men’s team scores

Wingate, 58 Penn State, 129 Pittsburgh, 151 Navy, 193 Penn, 222 Stony Brook, 227 Army West Point, 243 Liberty, 269 Charleston (W.V.), 280 Charleston Southern, 292 Norfolk State, 305 UMass Lowell, 379 Saint Joseph’s University, 440 Rhode Island, 450 Dartmouth, 459 UMass Amherst, 472 Charlotte, 494 UMBC, 510 Temple, 552 Fordham, 585 Brown, 606 Stonehill, 626 Fayetteville State, 635 Siena, 660 Bucknell, 660 Rutgers, 683 Lehigh, 717 West Chester, 729 Delaware State, 743 Yale, 755 Shippensburg, 759 Maine, 784 Colgate, 787 Bowling Green, 877 Mercer, 1,037

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