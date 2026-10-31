Rodenfels and Kemboi lead elite field for 2026 Abbott Dash to the Finish Line 5K

NEW YORK (World-Track) — Three-time defending champion Annie Rodenfels and defending men’s champion Amon Kemboi will headline a deep professional field for the 2026 Abbott Dash to the Finish Line 5K, a World Athletics Label Road Race, on Saturday, Oct. 31.

Kicking off the 2026 TCS New York City Marathon weekend

The race, which serves as the traditional kickoff to TCS New York City Marathon weekend, will feature more than 11,000 runners racing from the United Nations to Central Park one day before the marathon on Sunday, Nov. 1. The professional athlete fields will be livestreamed on NYRR’s YouTube channel.

Read More: How to watch the 2026 Abbott Dash to the Finish Line 5K

New York Road Runners said this year’s professional field includes three Olympians, eight NCAA champions, four U.S. national champions and both defending champions. American Annie Rodenfels is seeking a fourth consecutive title in the women’s race. Beside Rodenfels, Olympian Whittni Morgan and U.S. champions Josette Andrews, Ednah Kurgat and Rachael Rudel are also featured in the women’s field.

Andrews enters with the fastest 5,000-meter credential in the field at 14:25.37 from Rome in 2025. Rodenfels, who has dominated the event since 2023, owns a road 5K best of 15:08 from Boston in 2024 and an indoor 5,000-meter best of 15:00.64.

The men’s race will pit returning champion Amon Kemboi against Olympic finalist Edwin Kurgat of Kenya, Australian Olympian Morgan McDonald and Eritrea’s five-time NCAA champion Habtom Samuel.

Kurgat, who finished fourth in the 10,000 meters at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, returns to NYRR racing for the first time since the 2024 New Balance 5th Avenue Mile. He brings a 12:57.52 indoor personal best for 5,000 meters. Samuel holds the Eritrean national record at 12:57.22 from Los Angeles this year.

In addition to the professional fields, former New York City Marathon champions Franca Fiacconi, Meb Keflezighi, Uta Pippig, Paula Radcliffe and Hendrick Ramaala will participate in Saturday’s events as part of marathon weekend festivities, organizers said, noting that Abbott is sponsoring the race for the 10th year.

Abbott Dash to the Finish Line 5K

At New York

World Athletics Label Road Race

Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026 – 11,000 entrants

Professional Athlete Fields

WOMEN’S PROFESSIONAL FIELD

Josette Andrews, USA, 15:06 (Indianapolis, 2025), 14:25.37 (Rome, 2025)

Annie Rodenfels, USA, 15:08 (Boston, 2024), 15:00.64i (Boston, 2025)

Bailey Hertenstein, USA, 15:16 (Indianapolis, 2025), 14:48.91 (Los Angeles, 2025)

Elly Henes, USA, 15:22 (Boston, 2022), 14:47.15 (London, 2023)

Alex Millard, GBR, 15:27 (London, 2025), 15:02.64 (Oordegem, Belgium, 2025)

Whittni Morgan, USA, 15:49 (Atlanta, 2022), 14:48.41i (Boston, 2025)

Ednah Kurgat, USA, 15:51+ (Canton, Ohio, 2025), 15:11.30 (Walnut, Calif., 2023)

Katelyn Tuohy, USA, 15:53 (Boston, 2026), 15:03.12 (Walnut, Calif., 2023)

Rachael Rudel, USA, 16:15 (Fort Collins, Colo., 2024), N/A

Madie Boreman, USA, N/A, 15:24.89 (Palo Alto, Calif., 2023)

Ella Donaghu, USA, N/A, 14:50.89i (Boston, 2025)

Hilda Olemomoi, KEN, N/A, 14:52.84i (Boston, 2025)

MEN’S PROFESSIONAL FIELD

Edwin Kurgat, KEN, 13:23 (Boston, 2026), 12:57.52i (Boston, 2024)

Morgan McDonald, AUS, 13:26 (Riga, Latvia, 2023), 13:00.48 (Los Angeles, 2024)

Anthony Camerieri, USA, 13:30 (Boston, 2026), 13:04.07 (Oordegem, Belgium, 2026)

Arturs Medveds, LAT, 13:30 (Copenhagen, Denmark, 2026), 13:43.16 (Azusa, Calif., 2025)

Bob Liking, USA, 13:35 (Indianapolis, 2026), 13:09.31 (Los Angeles, 2024)

Amon Kemboi, KEN, 13:37 (Boston, 2025), 12:58.51 (Oordegem, Belgium, 2025)

Reid Buchanan, USA, 13:45 (Carlsbad, Calif., 2022), 13:27.03 (Los Angeles, 2023)

Habtom Samuel, ERI, N/A, 12:57.22 NR (Los Angeles, 2026)

Jackson Sharp, AUS, N/A, 13:05.22 (Los Angeles, 2026)

Luke Tewalt, USA, N/A, 13:19.82 (Palo Alto, Calif., 2026)

i-indoor, NR-national record, + – en route