SWAC Cross Country results and team scores: Alabama A&M and Jackson State take championships

Alabama A&M women win first SWAC cross country championship behind Laura Avila; Jackson State men reclaim SWAC title led by Ryan Achau in Tallahassee.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (World-Track) — Laura Avila claimed the individual crown and Alabama A&M placed three runners among the top five to capture the program’s first Southwestern Athletic Conference women’s cross country championship Tuesday (27) at Apalachee Regional Park. The men’s title was won by Jackson State.

In the women’s race, Avila, a senior, won the women’s 5-kilometer in 18 minutes, 16.4 seconds to lead the Bulldogs to 37 points. The championship is the first in program history for Alabama A&M. Defending champion Alabama State, which was chasing a third successive team title, finished fourth.

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“This championship reflects the work our student-athletes have put in throughout the season,” Alabama A&M head coach Andrew Murphy said on the school’s website. “We knew every position would matter, and our runners competed for each other from start to finish. Having three runners in the top five gave us a strong foundation, and Iyndia and Mariana delivered the finishes we needed to secure the championship.”

Host Florida A&M finished second with 41 points behind junior Rose Muturi, who was runner-up in 18:27.9. Alabama State senior Aliyah Williams was third in 18:31.4.

Alabama A&M’s Sanyae Gibson finished fourth in 18:36.0, and Minka Isom was fifth in 18:37.2 to secure the team title. Florida A&M placed four runners in the top 10.

For the first time since 2022, Jackson State captured the SWAC men’s cross country championship behind four top-10 finishes and individual champion Ryan Achau.

Achau, a freshman, won the men’s 8-kilometer in 25:09.5. Bethune-Cookman’s Jayden Santos-Gonzales was second in 25:12.2 and teammate Andrew Kiplagat was third in 25:17.0.

Jackson State scored 41 points to win the team title. Texas Southern was second with 51 points and defending champion Bethune-Cookman was third with 64.

Jackson State’s Godfrey Kimutai was seventh in 26:06.3, Collins Kipruto was ninth in 26:11.5 and Eric Lagat was 10th in 26:15.0.

2026 SWAC Cross Country Championship Results

WOMEN’S TEAM SCORES

Alabama A&M 37; 2. Florida A&M 41; 3. Texas Southern 93; 4. Alabama State 120; 5. Jackson State 131; 6. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 153; 7. Bethune-Cookman 155; 8. Prairie View A&M 228; 9. Southern 243; 10. Alcorn State 262; 11. Grambling State 272; 12. Mississippi Valley State 314.

WOMEN’S INDIVIDUAL RESULTS – Name, School, Time

Laura Avila, Alabama A&M, 18:16.4 Rose Muturi, Florida A&M, 18:27.9 Aliyah Williams, Alabama State, 18:31.4 Sanyae Gibson, Alabama A&M, 18:36.0 Minka Isom, Alabama A&M, 18:37.2 Alyvia Brown, Texas Southern, 18:38.3 Christina Fitzpatrick, Florida A&M, 18:50.2 Lisel Ndlovu, Bethune-Cookman, 18:51.9 Leandra Ferrell, Florida A&M, 18:59.1 Niya Coleman, Florida A&M, 18:59.7 Iyndia Bey, Alabama A&M, 19:04.4 Stacy Guerrero, Texas Southern, 19:09.0 Crystal Malaykhan, Florida A&M, 19:13.5 Katherine Canchola, Texas Southern, 19:14.7 Glorie Kabuin, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 19:15.4 Mariana Bentancourt-Dennard, Alabama A&M, 19:15.7 Lea Murphy, Prairie View A&M, 19:26.5 Jaade McBride, Florida A&M, 19:36.3 Valencia Butler, Bethune-Cookman, 19:46.6 Alisha Boyer, Alabama State, 19:47.7 Lorine Jelagat, Jackson State, 19:51.9 Joan Koech, Jackson State, 19:54.8 McKenna Duty, Texas Southern, 19:59.1 Malaya Johnson, Alabama State, 20:08.4 Serena Douglas, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 20:16.4 Sya Bolden, Jackson State, 20:20.7 Shelvany Goin, Bethune-Cookman, 20:32.1 Karina Griffin, Jackson State, 20:37.1 Silvia Jepkorir, Grambling State, 20:41.8 Tanesia Gardiner, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 20:54.9

MEN’S TEAM SCORES

Jackson State 41; 2. Texas Southern 51; 3. Bethune-Cookman 64; 4. Prairie View A&M 93; 5. Alabama A&M 134; 6. Alabama State 165; 7. Southern 182; 8. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 184; 9. Alcorn State 271; 10. Grambling State 282; 11. Mississippi Valley State 320.

MEN’S INDIVIDUAL RESULTS – Name, School, Time