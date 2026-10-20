BEIJING — Olympic champion Tamirat Tola won the 2026 Bank of China Beijing Marathon on Sunday in 2 hours, 3 minutes, 10 seconds, breaking the course record by nearly four minutes and recording the fastest marathon ever run in China.

The Ethiopian who won at the Paris Games in 2024 finished almost 90 seconds ahead of compatriot Muktar Edris, who clocked 2:04:34. Adane Kebede completed an Ethiopian sweep of the men’s podium with a personal-best 2:05:10, as all three podium finishers completed the race inside the previous course record.

Read More: 2026 TCS Amsterdam Marathon elite fields: Kipchumba and Desta to defend titles

Ethiopia also took the women’s title, with Anchinalu Dessie Genaneh successfully defending her Beijing crown in 2:20:36. China’s Ciren Cuomu finished second in a personal-best 2:23:48, followed by compatriot Lu Ying in a personal-best 2:24:24.

Tola takes nearly four minutes off Beijing course record

Tola lowered the previous Beijing Marathon record of 2:07:06, set by Kenya’s Mathew Kisorio in 2019, by 3:56. His winning performance also bettered the previous fastest marathon on Chinese soil, the 2:05:35 run by Kenya’s Philimon Kiptoo Kipchumba at the 2023 Shanghai Marathon.

The result added another major victory to Tola’s championship record. The 35-year-old won the world marathon title in 2022 before taking Olympic gold in Paris in 2024 with a time of 2:06:26.

Behind the Ethiopian medalists on Sunday, Li Dalin led the Chinese men in fourth place, running a personal-best 2:08:30 to claim the domestic championship. The Beijing race also served as China’s National Marathon Championships.

Tianyu Chen finished fifth in 2:09:09, followed by Fakun Jiang in a personal-best 2:09:29. Yunce Xie also improved his best, finishing seventh in 2:09:47.

Dessie retains women’s title

Dessie finished 3:12 clear of Asian Games silver medalist Ciren, securing a second consecutive women’s victory in Beijing. Her winning time was 59 seconds outside the women’s course record of 2:19:39, set by China’s Sun Yingjie in 2003.

China filled the next four places behind Dessie. After Ciren and Lu, Zhu Qing finished fourth in a personal-best 2:27:26, while Xia Yuyu placed fifth in 2:27:33.

The men’s and women’s champions each earned $50,000. Tola’s course record also qualified for an additional 60,000-yuan bonus under the event’s prize policy.

Route connects Tiananmen Square with Beijing Olympic Park

The 44th edition of the World Athletics Gold Label road race covered 42.195 kilometers, starting at Tiananmen Square and finishing on Landscape Avenue in the central area of Beijing Olympic Park. The event drew 32,000 runners.

Beijing Marathon 2026 Results

Men’s Results

Top 40 from the supplied results. All times are gun times. PB indicates a personal best; CR indicates a course record. – Tilastopaja results and RRW

Tamirat Tola, Ethiopia, 2:03:10, CR and fastest marathon on Chinese soil — $50,000 plus 60,000-yuan course-record bonus. Muktar Edris, Ethiopia, 2:04:34 Adane Kebede, Ethiopia, 2:05:10, PB Dalin Li, China, 2:08:30, PB Tianyu Chen, China, 2:09:09 Fakun Jiang, China, 2:09:29, PB Yunce Xie, China, 2:09:47, PB Jinhu Mao, China, 2:10:39 Shaohui Yang, China, 2:10:42. Ciren Zhaxi, China, 2:11:13. Hu Tian, China, 2:11:37, PB. Dongzhibu Renqing, China, 2:11:51. Chaochuan Zhao, China, 2:11:55. Yujie Ma, China, 2:12:06. Zengbiao Mei, China, 2:12:20. Yongzheng Huang, China, 2:12:31. Wenhao Xu, China, 2:12:35. Kaiwen Wang, China, 2:12:45. Yongjie Li, China, 2:12:47. Zhangxing Yang, China, 2:12:51. Natsagdorj Orkhon, Mongolia, 2:12:52. Rui Ma, China, 2:13:09. Erenjia Jia, China, 2:13:10. Hongwei Wang, China, 2:13:11. Yuejie Se, China, 2:13:13. Jiawei Wang, China, 2:13:13. Jie Wang, China, 2:13:23. Olonbayar Jamsran, Mongolia, 2:13:29. Yujin Chen, China, 2:13:32. Caidan Puriwa, China, 2:13:32. Youfa Zhou, China, 2:13:44. Peng Gao, China, 2:13:51. Cairen Suolang, China, 2:14:03. Kegu Yang, China, 2:14:08. Zongmao Liu, China, 2:14:10. Lianzheng Wang, China, 2:14:18. Tao Wang, China, 2:14:22. Asefa Mengstu, Ethiopia, 2:14:37. Yufan Chen, China, 2:14:58. Tianfan Luo, China, 2:15:08.

Beijing Marathon 2026 women’s results