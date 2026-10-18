British finishers at the 2026 TCS Amsterdam Marathon results

Marc Scott and Chelsea Stokes lead Great Britain's 2026 Amsterdam Marathon results. The following are the top finishers and results from British runners at the 2026 TCS Amsterdam Marathon on Sunday, Oct. 18.

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands (World-Track) — Marc Scott ran 2 hours, 10 minutes, 14 seconds for a personal best, and Chelsea Stokes finished in 2:31:51 to lead the British athletes at the 2026 TCS Amsterdam Marathon on Sunday, Oct. 18, in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The 50th edition of the TCS Amsterdam Marathon drew elite fields through the streets of the Dutch capital on a fast, flat course known for producing personal bests. Among the international field, Great Britain fielded one of the leading European contingents outside the Netherlands.

Scott finished 27th overall in the men’s race, while Stokes placed 16th among the women racing in wet conditions at the World Athletics Platinum Label road race in Amsterdam.

In the men’s race, former NCAA champion and Olympian Marc Scott led the British charge with a strong personal best performance. Cambridge’s Jonathan Escalante-Phillips ran 2:13:20 to take second among the British finishers, while Huntingdon’s Dominic Jones ran 2:16:01. George Grassly recorded 2:18:58, and Andrew Davies finished in 2:19:06.

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On the women’s side, Chelsea Stokes topped the British women in 2:31:51, with London’s Hannah Viner next in 2:41:43 for 21st overall, and Florence Papougnot crossed at 25th overall with a time of 2:43:25 to lead a London-heavy British women’s pack.

2026 TCS Amsterdam Marathon Results

British Men’s Results – 2026 TCS Amsterdam Marathon:

Marc Scott (Great Britain) 2:10:14; Jonathan Escalante-Phillips (Great Britain) 2:13:20; Dominic Jones (Great Britain) 2:16:01; George Grassly (Great Britain) 2:18:58; Andrew Davies (Great Britain) 2:19:06; Jack Bromley (Great Britain) 2:19:57; Benjamin Alcock (Great Britain) 2:19:59; Sam O’Neill (Great Britain) 2:21:03; Charles Sandison (Great Britain) 2:21:18; David Long (Great Britain) 2:22:30; Kevin Quinn (Great Britain) 2:22:56; Kieran Walker (Great Britain) 2:25:23; Pablo Burns-Roa (Great Britain) 2:25:37.

British Women’s Results – 2026 TCS Amsterdam Marathon:

Chelsea Stokes (Great Britain) 2:31:51; Hannah Viner (Great Britain) 2:41:43; Florence Papougnot (Great Britain) 2:43:25; Sherene Wilshere (Great Britain) 2:53:44; Victoria Primmer (Great Britain) 2:57:45; Alex Forrest (Great Britain) 2:58:20; Caroline Guest (Great Britain) 2:59:04; Isabel Brinsden (Great Britain) 2:59:40; Lydia Callan (Great Britain) 3:01:10; Madeleine Barnes (Great Britain) 3:01:42; Holly Newton-Day (Great Britain) 3:02:03; Lydia Randles (Great Britain) 3:03:56; Nicole Allan (Great Britain) 3:03:58; Anna Blake (Great Britain) 3:04:15; Harpreet Hansra (Great Britain) 3:06:05; Jennifer Charlton (Great Britain) 3:06:20; Treena Johnson (Great Britain) 3:06:25; Claire Curtin (Great Britain) 3:06:39; Jess Lovell (Great Britain) 3:06:42.

Complete results here