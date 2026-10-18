TCS Amsterdam Marathon 2026 Results: Diriba Breaks Course Record, Berhanu Wins in 2:03:33

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands — Buze Diriba ran a course record of 2:16:12 and Lemi Berhanu flirted with the men’s mark after clocking 2:03:33 to win the 2026 TCS Amsterdam Marathon, a World Athletics Platinum Label road race, on Sunday (18).

Diriba, who entered with a best of 2:19:34, shattered the course record and Dutch all-comers’ record of 2:16:52 set by Yalemzerf Yehualaw in 2024. She broke away in the wet conditions after 30 kilometers and ran alone to the finish on the Olympic Stadium track. – Read Also: 2026 Rome Half Marathon Results: Kibet Record, Desta Wins

Her compatriot Berhanu, the 2016 Boston Marathon champion, improved on his fourth-place finish from 2023 while taking a full minute off his personal best of 2:04:33, set in January. The 32-year-old missed the men’s course record of 2:03:30 held by defending champion Geofry Toroitich Kipchumba by just three seconds.

Buze Diriba Leads Ethiopian Sweep

Buze Diriba, who has five top-five finishes in her last five outings, was again impressive this weekend as she forged clear in the closing parts of the race to dominate her rivals en route to breaking 2:20 for a marathon in three marathons during the past 12 months. The 32-year-old Ethiopian was followed by defending women’s champion Aynalem Desta, who ran a personal best of 2:17:06 for second. Meseret Belete completed an Ethiopian podium sweep in 2:18:06, also a personal best.

The depth in the women’s race was noteworthy, with four women under 2:21 and seven under 2:23 despite steady rain.

Berhanu Holds Off Kipkorir in Men’s Thriller

In the men’s race, Nicholas Kipkorir, who claimed world half marathon silver in Copenhagen last month, was hoping to add the TCS Amsterdam Marathon title to his. Though he fell just short, the Kenyan chased Berhanu to the line to secure runner-up and was rewarded with a big personal best of 2:03:39. His Kenyan compatriot Patrick Mosin was third in a personal best of 2:03:58.

The race saw the top eight men all dipping under 2:05 in the wet conditions, while Noah Schutte secured the Netherlands national title with a very strong performance of 2:09:35 for 25th overall.

Defending men’s champion and course record holder Geofry Toroitich Kipchumba failed to keep pace with the front group after halfway and was unable to defend his title.

2026 TCS Amsterdam Marathon Results

WOMEN – 2026 TCS Amsterdam Marathon

Top 30 Women Results

Buze Diriba (Ethiopia) 2:16:12 [2:16:10 net] – course record Aynalem Desta (Ethiopia) 2:17:06 Meseret Belete (Ethiopia) 2:18:06 [2:18:05 net] Tiringo Mulu (Ethiopia) 2:20:36 [2:20:35 net] Mestawut Fikir (Ethiopia) 2:21:32 [2:21:31 net] Girmawit Gebrzihair (Ethiopia) 2:22:28 [2:22:27 net] Rabecca Chepkwemoi (Kenya) 2:22:48 [2:22:47 net] Desi Mokonin (Bahrain) 2:22:49 Selamawit Teferi (Israel) 2:22:58 Kena Girma (Ethiopia) 2:24:28 [2:24:27 net] Adanech Anbesa (Ethiopia) 2:26:45 [2:26:43 net] Kiara Nahen (Germany) 2:27:24 [2:27:21 net] Stacy Ndiwa (Kenya) 2:27:53 Mikky Keetels (Netherlands) 2:30:36 [2:30:35 net] Bregje Smits (Netherlands) 2:30:57 [2:30:55 net] Chelsea Stokes (United States) 2:31:51 [2:31:49 net] Warkine Abdeta (Ethiopia) 2:35:21 [2:35:20 net] Sabrina Baftiri (United States) 2:36:11 [2:36:08 net] Britt Ummels (Netherlands) 2:36:48 [2:36:46 net] Anaïs Quemener (France) 2:38:53 [2:38:51 net] Hannah Viner (Great Britain) 2:41:43 [2:41:40 net] Silke van der Meijden (Netherlands) 2:41:56 [2:41:53 net] Tineke Heuveling (Netherlands) 2:42:34 [2:42:32 net] Ingrid Klaassen (Netherlands) 2:42:50 [2:42:46 net] Florence Papougnot (France) 2:43:25 [2:43:18 net] Loes Rönne (Belgium) 2:43:52 [2:42:43 net] Ti Vande (Belgium) 2:44:37 [2:44:17 net] Andrea Aza Villamor (Spain) 2:46:41 [2:45:16 net] Maria Noordam (Netherlands) 2:46:56 [2:46:45 net] Maud Janssen (Netherlands) 2:47:05 [2:44:32 net]

MEN – 2026 TCS Amsterdam Marathon

Top 30 Men Results

Lemi Berhanu (Ethiopia) 2:03:33 Nicholas Kipkorir (Kenya) 2:03:39 Patrick Mosin (Kenya) 2:03:58 Kalipus Lomwai (Kenya) 2:04:09 [2:04:08 net] Sila Kiptoo (Kenya) 2:04:13 [2:04:12 net] Justus Kangogo (Kenya) 2:04:24 Jonathan Korir (Kenya) 2:04:53 [2:04:52 net] Isaia Lasoi (Kenya) 2:04:57 Yohei Ikeda (Japan) 2:05:16 Yihunilign Adane (Ethiopia) 2:05:16 Victor Kipchirchir (Kenya) 2:05:40 [2:05:38 net] Godwin Katakura (Zimbabwe) 2:06:23 [2:06:22 net] Gerba Beyata (Ethiopia) 2:06:42 [2:06:41 net] Justus Limo (Kenya) 2:06:42 Mehdi Frère (France) 2:06:48 Bastien Augusto (France) 2:06:48 Bazezew Asmare (Ethiopia) 2:07:06 Henok Tesfay (Eritrea) 2:07:19 [2:07:18 net] Merhawi Kesete (Eritrea) 2:07:21 [2:07:20 net] Maru Teferi (Israel) 2:07:22 Alfred Barkach (Kenya) 2:07:27 [2:07:26 net] Getachew Kene (Ethiopia) 2:08:34 Cwenga Nose (South Africa) 2:09:15 [2:09:13 net] Bayelign Teshager (Ethiopia) 2:09:26 [2:09:25 net] Noah Schutte (Netherlands) 2:09:35 George Kusche (South Africa) 2:10:09 [2:10:08 net] Marc Scott (Great Britain) 2:10:14 Amos Kirui (Kenya) 2:11:09 [2:11:07 net] Samuel Cijimpi Moloi (South Africa) 2:11:13 [2:11:10 net] Jonathan Escalante-Phillips (Great Britain) 2:13:20 [2:13:19 net]

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