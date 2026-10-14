Teshome Mekonen, Fatima Alanis Win Rainy 2026 NYRR Staten Island Half-Marathon

Teshome Mekonen and Fatima Alanis won the 2026 NYRR Staten Island Half-Marathon in New York on Sunday. Full men’s and women’s results.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Teshome Mekonen and Fatima Alanis won the 2026 NYRR Staten Island Half Marathon on Sunday, October 11, with comfortable runs in the end. The race returned after last year’s edition was canceled because of regional flooding. More than 10,000 runners competed in the race this past weekend, despite steady rain, which did nothing to dampen the spirits of the participants.

Mekonen of the United States won the men’s division, covering 13.1 miles in 1 hour, 4 minutes, and 36 seconds. Fatima Alanis of Mexico, meanwhile, took the women’s title in 1:14:58.

Mekonen finished more than two minutes ahead of runner-up Owen Ritz, also of the United States, who ran 1:06:51 for second place, while Max Jaffe completed the American sweep of the men’s podium in 1:06:57.

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Meanwhile, Alanis led Melissa Reed and Roberta Groner, both of the United States, in the women’s race. Reed was second behind the winner with 1:15:24, while Groner took third in 1:15:32.

The NYRR Staten Island Half-Marathon, put on by the nonprofit New York Road Runners, took place just three weeks before the 50th annual TCS New York City Marathon, slated for November 1.

2026 NYRR Staten Island Half-Marathon

Men’s Results

Teshome Mekonen, United States, 1:04:36 Owen Ritz, United States, 1:06:51 Max Jaffe, United States, 1:06:57 Jawad El Jazouli, Morocco, 1:07:28 Justin Morris, United States, 1:07:48 Joe Ewing, Great Britain, 1:07:56 Sean Grossman, United States, 1:08:01 John Bleday, United States, 1:08:17 William Whelan, United States, 1:08:25 Andrew Thompson, United States, 1:09:03 Alfredo Mazzuca, United States, 1:09:48 Abelino Alatorre, Mexico, 1:09:56 Gabriel Rodriguez, United States, 1:10:05 Anton Saleh, United States, 1:10:09 Michael Ryan, United States, 1:10:14 Ferdinand Airault, France, 1:10:28 Diego Arantes, United States, 1:10:37 Ryan Cutter, United States, 1:10:47 Dmytro Molchanov, Ukraine, 1:10:50 Chris Barrientos, United States, 1:11:05 Aidan Ward, United States, 1:11:14 Johnny Sokoll, United States, 1:11:20 Phillip Duncan, United States, 1:11:22 Michael Watts, United States, 1:11:45 William Haden, United States, 1:11:48 Nathan Wang, United States, 1:11:51

Women’s Results

Fatima Alanis, Mexico, 1:14:58 Melissa Reed, United States, 1:15:24 Roberta Groner, United States, 1:15:32 Insa Mannstadt, United States, 1:16:17 Kate Maccary, United States, 1:16:39 Alana Levy, United States, 1:16:59 Abigail Shoemaker, United States, 1:17:55 Alosha Southern, United States, 1:17:58 Victoria Sivco, United States, 1:18:02 Molly Humes, United States, 1:18:05 Kate Cochran, United States, 1:18:37 Brooke Starn, United States, 1:19:40 Anna George, United States, 1:19:42 Lucy Gott, United States, 1:19:44 Dana Scott, United States, 1:20:49 Lily Murphy, United States, 1:21:03 Laurel Fisher, United States, 1:21:44 Maggie Noble, United States, 1:22:16 Nicolette Reilly, United States, 1:22:34 Laura Barreca, United States, 1:22:40 Phoebe Ward, United States, 1:22:47 Olivia DeJonghe, Belgium, 1:23:09 Sarah Ann Sibert, United States, 1:24:14 Yuri Tanaka, Japan, 1:24:14 Evelyn Tan, United States, 1:24:20 Marguerite Salamone, United States, 1:24:23 Catherine Pollack, United States, 1:24:43 Carter Hamill, United States, 1:24:50 Gemma Nuttall, United States, 1:24:56 Jodie Pierce, United States, 1:25:00

Complete results here