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The 2026 Chile Pepper Festival 2026 complete schedule, live results

The complete schedule, live stream and live results for the second day of competition at the 38th annual Chile Pepper Festival 2026, taking place on Saturday, October 3. Follow all the action today with Arkansas looking to sweep the team competition.

By Mellissa Henry
Chile Pepper Cross Country Festival 2026
Chile Pepper Cross Country Festival 2026

The following is the complete schedule and live results for the second day of competition at the 38th annual Chile Pepper Festival 2026 on Saturday, October 3. Several top teams across multiple divisions will be among a strong lineup at Agri Park.

Day 2 competition will get underway at 7:30 a.m. Central Time with the Godpepper 4K races, followed by a series of Girls “El Caliente” 5k races, starting at 8:45 a.m. The action will steam up with the men’s McDonnell Memorial 8,000m race, starting at 10:25 a.m., while the women’s Harter’s Habanero 5k event will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Read Also: Watch the 2026 Chile Pepper Cross Country live stream, results

You can watch a live stream of the meet, which will be available through the runnerspace.com subscription service. Live results will be available through Flashresults.com. Below you will find Information on the schedule and live results for Saturday’s second day.

DayStartSaturday EventsResult
Saturday7:30 AMGodpepper 4kResult
Saturday7:30 AMGodpepper 8kResult
Saturday8:45 AMGirls “El Caliente” 5k (Combined)Result
Saturday8:45 AMGirls “El Caliente” 5k (Heat 1)Result
Saturday9:10 AMGirls “El Caliente” 5k (Heat 2)Result
Saturday9:40 AMBoys “El Caliente” 5k (Combined)Result
Saturday9:40 AMBoys “El Caliente” 5k (Heat 1)Result
Saturday10:00 AMBoys “El Caliente” 5k (Heat 2)Result
Saturday10:25 AMMen McDonnell Memorial 8kResult
Saturday11:00 AMWomen Harter’s Habanero 5kResult
Saturday11:25 AMMen Prairie Fire Pepper 8kResult
Saturday12:10 PMWomen Prairie Fire Pepper 5kResult
Saturday12:45 PMGirls Open 5kResult
Saturday1:25 PMBoys Open 5kResult

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