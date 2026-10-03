The 2026 Chile Pepper Festival 2026 complete schedule, live results

The complete schedule, live stream and live results for the second day of competition at the 38th annual Chile Pepper Festival 2026, taking place on Saturday, October 3. Follow all the action today with Arkansas looking to sweep the team competition.

The following is the complete schedule and live results for the second day of competition at the 38th annual Chile Pepper Festival 2026 on Saturday, October 3. Several top teams across multiple divisions will be among a strong lineup at Agri Park.

Day 2 competition will get underway at 7:30 a.m. Central Time with the Godpepper 4K races, followed by a series of Girls “El Caliente” 5k races, starting at 8:45 a.m. The action will steam up with the men’s McDonnell Memorial 8,000m race, starting at 10:25 a.m., while the women’s Harter’s Habanero 5k event will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Read Also: Watch the 2026 Chile Pepper Cross Country live stream, results

You can watch a live stream of the meet, which will be available through the runnerspace.com subscription service. Live results will be available through Flashresults.com. Below you will find Information on the schedule and live results for Saturday’s second day.

