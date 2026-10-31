U.S. champions Rodenfels, Andrews and Rudel lead American field for Abbott Dash 5K

U.S. champions Annie Rodenfels, Josette Andrews and Rachael Rudel headline American elite field for 2026 Abbott Dash to the Finish Line 5K in New York

NEW YORK (World-Track) — The 2026 Abbott Dash to the Finish Line 5K elite field is loaded with professional runners, but who are the leading American athletes slated to battle for podium spots this weekend? Three-time defending champion Annie Rodenfels, 2025 USATF 5K national champion Josette Andrews and newly crowned USATF 20K national champion Rachael Rudel will headline the American women contingent for the 2026 Abbott Dash to the Finish Line 5K, a World Athletics Label Road Race, on Saturday, Oct. 31.

The women’s American field is led by three U.S. champions. Rodenfels returns seeking a fourth straight title. She owns a road 5K best of 15:08 from Boston in 2024 and an indoor 5,000-meter best of 15:00.64.

Read More: How to watch the 2026 Abbott Dash to the Finish Line 5K

Andrews, the 2025 USATF 5K national champion, brings the fastest 5,000-meter credential among American women at 14:25.37 from Rome in 2025 and a road 5K best of 15:06 from Indianapolis.

Rudel enters off a breakthrough season. The newly crowned USATF 20K national champion also made history at the Bolder Boulder 10K in July, running 32:46 — the fastest time ever recorded by an American woman at the event.

The American group also includes Olympian Whittni Morgan, former NCAA champions Katelyn Tuohy, Elly Henes, Madie Boreman and Ella Donaghu, veteran Ednah Kurgat and Bailey Hertenstein.

On the men’s side, four Americans will line up in the professional race. Anthony Camerieri leads with a 13:30 road 5K from Boston this year and a 13:04.07 track best from Belgium. He is joined by Bob Liking, Reid Buchanan and Luke Tewalt.

New York Road Runners announced a professional field that includes more than 11,000 runners racing from the United Nations to Central Park, one day before the TCS New York City Marathon. The race is sponsored by Abbott for the 10th year and the professional fields will be livestreamed on NYRR’s YouTube channel.

Abbott Dash to the Finish Line 5K

At New York

World Athletics Label Road Race

Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026 – U.S. Professional Athletes Only

WOMEN’S U.S. PROFESSIONAL FIELD

Josette Andrews, USA, 15:06 (Indianapolis, 2025), 14:25.37 (Rome, 2025) — 2025 USATF 5K national champion

Annie Rodenfels, USA, 15:08 (Boston, 2024), 15:00.64i (Boston, 2025) — three-time defending champion

Bailey Hertenstein, USA, 15:16 (Indianapolis, 2025), 14:48.91 (Los Angeles, 2025)

Elly Henes, USA, 15:22 (Boston, 2022), 14:47.15 (London, 2023)

Whittni Morgan, USA, 15:49 (Atlanta, 2022), 14:48.41i (Boston, 2025) — Olympian

Ednah Kurgat, USA, 15:51+ (Canton, Ohio, 2025), 15:11.30 (Walnut, Calif., 2023) — U.S. champion

Katelyn Tuohy, USA, 15:53 (Boston, 2026), 15:03.12 (Walnut, Calif., 2023)

Rachael Rudel, USA, 16:15 (Fort Collins, Colo., 2024), N/A — USATF 20K national champion; 32:46 Bolder Boulder 10K

Madie Boreman, USA, N/A, 15:24.89 (Palo Alto, Calif., 2023)

Ella Donaghu, USA, N/A, 14:50.89i (Boston, 2025)

MEN’S U.S. PROFESSIONAL FIELD

Anthony Camerieri, USA, 13:30 (Boston, 2026), 13:04.07 (Oordegem, Belgium, 2026)

Bob Liking, USA, 13:35 (Indianapolis, 2026), 13:09.31 (Los Angeles, 2024)

Reid Buchanan, USA, 13:45 (Carlsbad, Calif., 2022), 13:27.03 (Los Angeles, 2023)

Luke Tewalt, USA, N/A, 13:19.82 (Palo Alto, Calif., 2026)