USA men’s Chicago Marathon 2026 results: Clayton Young runs 2:05:23

Clayton Young leads U.S. men at the 2026 Chicago Marathon in 2:05:23, finishing seventh overall ahead of Charles Hicks. Full American results and times.

CHICAGO — Clayton Young led the American men at the 2026 Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Sunday, finishing seventh overall in a personal-best 2 hours, 5 minutes, 23 seconds. Amos Kipruto of Kenya won the overall title with a strong performance against a very deep international field.

Young, a 2024 Olympian, finished 12 seconds ahead of fellow American Charles Hicks, who placed eighth in a personal-best 2:05:35, with Vincent Mauri finishing as the third American to cross the line, taking 10th overall in 2:06:45. – Read More: USA women’s top finishers at the 2026 Bank of America Chicago Marathon: Emma Grace Hurley leads the way

Young reached halfway in 1:02:32 alongside Hicks before pulling ahead over the second half. His finish lowered his previous personal best of 2:08:00, set in 2023. Two-time Olympic medalist Galen Rupp also had a very strong performance, finishing fourth among Americans and 11th overall in 2:06:55. CJ Albertson rounded out the top five U.S. finishers, placing 13th overall in 2:07:19.

Shuaib Aljabaly was sixth among Americans and 19th overall in 2:10:04. Afewerki Zeru followed in 21st overall in 2:10:12, while Abbabiya Simbassa placed 24th in 2:11:22.

Murphy Smith, 27th overall in 2:12:15, and Ethan Gregg, 29th in 2:12:55, completed the top 10 American finishers.

Kenya’s Amos Kipruto won the World Athletics Platinum Label road race in 2:01:09. Ethiopia’s Tadese Bikila finished second in 2:02:56, followed by compatriot Milkesa Mengesha in 2:03:46.

American men’s results

2026 Bank of America Chicago Marathon

Chicago, Illinois — Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026

Overall places below reflect the supplied overall standings, not the separate men’s standings. U.S. places rank the American men included in the supplied results.

U.S. place Overall place Name Country Time Race Year 1 7 Clayton Young USA 2:05:23 Chicago Marathon 2026 2 8 Charles Hicks USA 2:05:35 Chicago Marathon 2026 3 10 Vincent Mauri USA 2:06:45 Chicago Marathon 2026 4 11 Galen Rupp USA 2:06:55 Chicago Marathon 2026 5 13 CJ Albertson USA 2:07:19 Chicago Marathon 2026 6 19 Shuaib Aljabaly USA 2:10:04 Chicago Marathon 2026 7 21 Afewerki Zeru USA 2:10:12 Chicago Marathon 2026 8 24 Abbabiya Simbassa USA 2:11:22 Chicago Marathon 2026 9 27 Murphy Smith USA 2:12:15 Chicago Marathon 2026 10 29 Ethan Gregg USA 2:12:55 Chicago Marathon 2026 11 30 Frank Lara USA 2:13:17 Chicago Marathon 2026 12 33 Reed Fischer USA 2:14:32 Chicago Marathon 2026 13 39 Alex Maier USA 2:16:29 Chicago Marathon 2026 14 41 Nathan Martin USA 2:16:56 Chicago Marathon 2026 15 42 Patrick Cullen USA 2:17:17 Chicago Marathon 2026 16 43 Brian Shrader USA 2:17:22 Chicago Marathon 2026 17 45 Jaime Marcos USA 2:17:27 Chicago Marathon 2026 18 49 Alex White USA 2:17:51 Chicago Marathon 2026 19 51 Cody Baele USA 2:18:08 Chicago Marathon 2026 20 53 Benjamin Hardy USA 2:18:15 Chicago Marathon 2026 21 54 Tom Brady USA 2:18:34 Chicago Marathon 2026

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