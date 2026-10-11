USA men’s Chicago Marathon 2026 results: Clayton Young runs 2:05:23

CHICAGO — Clayton Young led the American men at the 2026 Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Sunday, finishing seventh overall in a personal-best 2 hours, 5 minutes, 23 seconds. Amos Kipruto of Kenya won the overall title with a strong performance against a very deep international field.
Young, a 2024 Olympian, finished 12 seconds ahead of fellow American Charles Hicks, who placed eighth in a personal-best 2:05:35, with Vincent Mauri finishing as the third American to cross the line, taking 10th overall in 2:06:45. – Read More: USA women’s top finishers at the 2026 Bank of America Chicago Marathon: Emma Grace Hurley leads the way
Young reached halfway in 1:02:32 alongside Hicks before pulling ahead over the second half. His finish lowered his previous personal best of 2:08:00, set in 2023. Two-time Olympic medalist Galen Rupp also had a very strong performance, finishing fourth among Americans and 11th overall in 2:06:55. CJ Albertson rounded out the top five U.S. finishers, placing 13th overall in 2:07:19.
Shuaib Aljabaly was sixth among Americans and 19th overall in 2:10:04. Afewerki Zeru followed in 21st overall in 2:10:12, while Abbabiya Simbassa placed 24th in 2:11:22.
Murphy Smith, 27th overall in 2:12:15, and Ethan Gregg, 29th in 2:12:55, completed the top 10 American finishers.
Kenya’s Amos Kipruto won the World Athletics Platinum Label road race in 2:01:09. Ethiopia’s Tadese Bikila finished second in 2:02:56, followed by compatriot Milkesa Mengesha in 2:03:46.
American men’s results
2026 Bank of America Chicago Marathon
Chicago, Illinois — Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026
Overall places below reflect the supplied overall standings, not the separate men’s standings. U.S. places rank the American men included in the supplied results.
|U.S. place
|Overall place
|Name
|Country
|Time
|Race
|Year
|1
|7
|Clayton Young
|USA
|2:05:23
|Chicago Marathon
|2026
|2
|8
|Charles Hicks
|USA
|2:05:35
|Chicago Marathon
|2026
|3
|10
|Vincent Mauri
|USA
|2:06:45
|Chicago Marathon
|2026
|4
|11
|Galen Rupp
|USA
|2:06:55
|Chicago Marathon
|2026
|5
|13
|CJ Albertson
|USA
|2:07:19
|Chicago Marathon
|2026
|6
|19
|Shuaib Aljabaly
|USA
|2:10:04
|Chicago Marathon
|2026
|7
|21
|Afewerki Zeru
|USA
|2:10:12
|Chicago Marathon
|2026
|8
|24
|Abbabiya Simbassa
|USA
|2:11:22
|Chicago Marathon
|2026
|9
|27
|Murphy Smith
|USA
|2:12:15
|Chicago Marathon
|2026
|10
|29
|Ethan Gregg
|USA
|2:12:55
|Chicago Marathon
|2026
|11
|30
|Frank Lara
|USA
|2:13:17
|Chicago Marathon
|2026
|12
|33
|Reed Fischer
|USA
|2:14:32
|Chicago Marathon
|2026
|13
|39
|Alex Maier
|USA
|2:16:29
|Chicago Marathon
|2026
|14
|41
|Nathan Martin
|USA
|2:16:56
|Chicago Marathon
|2026
|15
|42
|Patrick Cullen
|USA
|2:17:17
|Chicago Marathon
|2026
|16
|43
|Brian Shrader
|USA
|2:17:22
|Chicago Marathon
|2026
|17
|45
|Jaime Marcos
|USA
|2:17:27
|Chicago Marathon
|2026
|18
|49
|Alex White
|USA
|2:17:51
|Chicago Marathon
|2026
|19
|51
|Cody Baele
|USA
|2:18:08
|Chicago Marathon
|2026
|20
|53
|Benjamin Hardy
|USA
|2:18:15
|Chicago Marathon
|2026
|21
|54
|Tom Brady
|USA
|2:18:34
|Chicago Marathon
|2026
Click for complete results