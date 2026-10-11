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USA men’s Chicago Marathon 2026 results: Clayton Young runs 2:05:23

Clayton Young leads U.S. men at the 2026 Chicago Marathon in 2:05:23, finishing seventh overall ahead of Charles Hicks. Full American results and times.

By Ato Stephens
Charles Hicks and Clayton Young at the Bank of America Chicago Marathon results
Charles Hicks and Clayton Young at the Bank of America Chicago Marathon. (Captured Image)

CHICAGO — Clayton Young led the American men at the 2026 Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Sunday, finishing seventh overall in a personal-best 2 hours, 5 minutes, 23 seconds. Amos Kipruto of Kenya won the overall title with a strong performance against a very deep international field.

Young, a 2024 Olympian, finished 12 seconds ahead of fellow American Charles Hicks, who placed eighth in a personal-best 2:05:35, with Vincent Mauri finishing as the third American to cross the line, taking 10th overall in 2:06:45. – Read More: USA women’s top finishers at the 2026 Bank of America Chicago Marathon: Emma Grace Hurley leads the way

Young reached halfway in 1:02:32 alongside Hicks before pulling ahead over the second half. His finish lowered his previous personal best of 2:08:00, set in 2023. Two-time Olympic medalist Galen Rupp also had a very strong performance, finishing fourth among Americans and 11th overall in 2:06:55. CJ Albertson rounded out the top five U.S. finishers, placing 13th overall in 2:07:19.

Shuaib Aljabaly was sixth among Americans and 19th overall in 2:10:04. Afewerki Zeru followed in 21st overall in 2:10:12, while Abbabiya Simbassa placed 24th in 2:11:22.

Murphy Smith, 27th overall in 2:12:15, and Ethan Gregg, 29th in 2:12:55, completed the top 10 American finishers.

Kenya’s Amos Kipruto won the World Athletics Platinum Label road race in 2:01:09. Ethiopia’s Tadese Bikila finished second in 2:02:56, followed by compatriot Milkesa Mengesha in 2:03:46.

American men’s results

2026 Bank of America Chicago Marathon
Chicago, Illinois — Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026

Overall places below reflect the supplied overall standings, not the separate men’s standings. U.S. places rank the American men included in the supplied results.

U.S. placeOverall placeNameCountryTimeRaceYear
17Clayton YoungUSA2:05:23Chicago Marathon2026
28Charles HicksUSA2:05:35Chicago Marathon2026
310Vincent MauriUSA2:06:45Chicago Marathon2026
411Galen RuppUSA2:06:55Chicago Marathon2026
513CJ AlbertsonUSA2:07:19Chicago Marathon2026
619Shuaib AljabalyUSA2:10:04Chicago Marathon2026
721Afewerki ZeruUSA2:10:12Chicago Marathon2026
824Abbabiya SimbassaUSA2:11:22Chicago Marathon2026
927Murphy SmithUSA2:12:15Chicago Marathon2026
1029Ethan GreggUSA2:12:55Chicago Marathon2026
1130Frank LaraUSA2:13:17Chicago Marathon2026
1233Reed FischerUSA2:14:32Chicago Marathon2026
1339Alex MaierUSA2:16:29Chicago Marathon2026
1441Nathan MartinUSA2:16:56Chicago Marathon2026
1542Patrick CullenUSA2:17:17Chicago Marathon2026
1643Brian ShraderUSA2:17:22Chicago Marathon2026
1745Jaime MarcosUSA2:17:27Chicago Marathon2026
1849Alex WhiteUSA2:17:51Chicago Marathon2026
1951Cody BaeleUSA2:18:08Chicago Marathon2026
2053Benjamin HardyUSA2:18:15Chicago Marathon2026
2154Tom BradyUSA2:18:34Chicago Marathon2026

Click for complete results

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