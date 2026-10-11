USA women’s top finishers at the 2026 Bank of America Chicago Marathon: Emma Grace Hurley leads the way

CHICAGO — Emma Grace Hurley led the American women at the 2026 Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Sunday, finishing seventh overall in the women’s race in 2 hours, 20 minutes, 47 seconds, as Hawi Feysa successfully defended her title.
Hurley reached halfway in 1:09:50 and finished nine seconds behind sixth-place Isobel Batt-Doyle of Australia at the World Athletics Platinum Road Race, which produced several outstanding performances across multiple disciplines. This performance for Hurley was the fastest women’s debut in U.S. history.
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Meanwhile, Dakotah Popehn was the second American woman across the finish line, placing 13th in 2:24:00, improving on the PB she set on this same course in 2025. Elena Hayday was also quick, as she followed in 14th in 2:24:57, giving the United States three women among the top 14.
Natosha Rogers finished 15th in 2:27:22, and Amanda Mosborg placed 16th in 2:29:30 to complete the top five American women.
Ethiopia’s Hawi Feysa successfully defended her title, winning in a personal-best 2:13:33. Kenya’s Sharon Lokedi finished second in 2:14:07, followed by fellow Kenyan Brigid Kosgei in 2:14:55.
Elsewhere, Sara Hall was the sixth American woman, finishing 20th in 2:32:35, Maria Lindberg placed 21st in 2:34:18, and Kelby Laughner finished 22nd in 2:35:41.
Alli Sefanov and Carter Norbo completed the top 10 American women, placing 23rd and 24th in 2:35:50 and 2:35:55, respectively.
American women’s results
2026 Bank of America Chicago Marathon — Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 — Chicago, Illinois
|U.S. women’s place
|Women’s place
|Overall place
|Name
|Country
|Time
|Race
|Year
|1
|7
|68
|Emma Grace Hurley
|USA
|2:20:47
|Chicago Marathon
|2026
|2
|13
|107
|Dakotah Popehn
|USA
|2:24:00
|Chicago Marathon
|2026
|3
|14
|116
|Elena Hayday
|USA
|2:24:57
|Chicago Marathon
|2026
|4
|15
|151
|Natosha Rogers
|USA
|2:27:22
|Chicago Marathon
|2026
|5
|16
|192
|Amanda Mosborg
|USA
|2:29:30
|Chicago Marathon
|2026
|6
|20
|283
|Sara Hall
|USA
|2:32:35
|Chicago Marathon
|2026
|7
|21
|348
|Maria Lindberg
|USA
|2:34:18
|Chicago Marathon
|2026
|8
|22
|399
|Kelby Laughner
|USA
|2:35:41
|Chicago Marathon
|2026
|9
|23
|403
|Alli Sefanov
|USA
|2:35:50
|Chicago Marathon
|2026
|10
|24
|406
|Carter Norbo
|USA
|2:35:55
|Chicago Marathon
|2026
|11
|25
|416
|Sarah Chandler
|USA
|2:36:06
|Chicago Marathon
|2026
|12
|27
|540
|Olivia Taber
|USA
|2:38:24
|Chicago Marathon
|2026
|13
|29
|619
|Alex Wang
|USA
|2:39:31
|Chicago Marathon
|2026
|14
|31
|672
|Emily Akin
|USA
|2:40:07
|Chicago Marathon
|2026
|15
|32
|690
|Lynsie Gram
|USA
|2:40:25
|Chicago Marathon
|2026
|16
|33
|697
|Marit Ross-Sonnesyn
|USA
|2:40:34
|Chicago Marathon
|2026
|17
|35
|753
|Mary Joseph
|USA
|2:41:19
|Chicago Marathon
|2026
|18
|37
|792
|Annelise Gill-Wiehl
|USA
|2:41:51
|Chicago Marathon
|2026
|19
|38
|808
|Chelsea Oda
|USA
|2:42:06
|Chicago Marathon
|2026
|20
|39
|867
|Anna Lowry
|USA
|2:42:57
|Chicago Marathon
|2026
|21
|40
|895
|Hope Stark
|USA
|2:43:21
|Chicago Marathon
|2026
|22
|42
|912
|Rachel Miura
|USA
|2:43:34
|Chicago Marathon
|2026
|23
|43
|938
|Melanie Griffith
|USA
|2:43:51
|Chicago Marathon
|2026
|24
|45
|947
|Linnaea Kavulich
|USA
|2:43:58
|Chicago Marathon
|2026
|25
|50
|1037
|Courtney Hawkins
|USA
|2:44:57
|Chicago Marathon
|2026
Click for complete results