USA women’s top finishers at the 2026 Bank of America Chicago Marathon: Emma Grace Hurley leads the way

CHICAGO — Emma Grace Hurley led the American women at the 2026 Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Sunday, finishing seventh overall in the women’s race in 2 hours, 20 minutes, 47 seconds, as Hawi Feysa successfully defended her title.

Hurley reached halfway in 1:09:50 and finished nine seconds behind sixth-place Isobel Batt-Doyle of Australia at the World Athletics Platinum Road Race, which produced several outstanding performances across multiple disciplines. This performance for Hurley was the fastest women’s debut in U.S. history.

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Meanwhile, Dakotah Popehn was the second American woman across the finish line, placing 13th in 2:24:00, improving on the PB she set on this same course in 2025. Elena Hayday was also quick, as she followed in 14th in 2:24:57, giving the United States three women among the top 14.

Natosha Rogers finished 15th in 2:27:22, and Amanda Mosborg placed 16th in 2:29:30 to complete the top five American women.

Ethiopia’s Hawi Feysa successfully defended her title, winning in a personal-best 2:13:33. Kenya’s Sharon Lokedi finished second in 2:14:07, followed by fellow Kenyan Brigid Kosgei in 2:14:55.

Elsewhere, Sara Hall was the sixth American woman, finishing 20th in 2:32:35, Maria Lindberg placed 21st in 2:34:18, and Kelby Laughner finished 22nd in 2:35:41.

Alli Sefanov and Carter Norbo completed the top 10 American women, placing 23rd and 24th in 2:35:50 and 2:35:55, respectively.

American women’s results

2026 Bank of America Chicago Marathon — Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 — Chicago, Illinois

U.S. women’s place Women’s place Overall place Name Country Time Race Year 1 7 68 Emma Grace Hurley USA 2:20:47 Chicago Marathon 2026 2 13 107 Dakotah Popehn USA 2:24:00 Chicago Marathon 2026 3 14 116 Elena Hayday USA 2:24:57 Chicago Marathon 2026 4 15 151 Natosha Rogers USA 2:27:22 Chicago Marathon 2026 5 16 192 Amanda Mosborg USA 2:29:30 Chicago Marathon 2026 6 20 283 Sara Hall USA 2:32:35 Chicago Marathon 2026 7 21 348 Maria Lindberg USA 2:34:18 Chicago Marathon 2026 8 22 399 Kelby Laughner USA 2:35:41 Chicago Marathon 2026 9 23 403 Alli Sefanov USA 2:35:50 Chicago Marathon 2026 10 24 406 Carter Norbo USA 2:35:55 Chicago Marathon 2026 11 25 416 Sarah Chandler USA 2:36:06 Chicago Marathon 2026 12 27 540 Olivia Taber USA 2:38:24 Chicago Marathon 2026 13 29 619 Alex Wang USA 2:39:31 Chicago Marathon 2026 14 31 672 Emily Akin USA 2:40:07 Chicago Marathon 2026 15 32 690 Lynsie Gram USA 2:40:25 Chicago Marathon 2026 16 33 697 Marit Ross-Sonnesyn USA 2:40:34 Chicago Marathon 2026 17 35 753 Mary Joseph USA 2:41:19 Chicago Marathon 2026 18 37 792 Annelise Gill-Wiehl USA 2:41:51 Chicago Marathon 2026 19 38 808 Chelsea Oda USA 2:42:06 Chicago Marathon 2026 20 39 867 Anna Lowry USA 2:42:57 Chicago Marathon 2026 21 40 895 Hope Stark USA 2:43:21 Chicago Marathon 2026 22 42 912 Rachel Miura USA 2:43:34 Chicago Marathon 2026 23 43 938 Melanie Griffith USA 2:43:51 Chicago Marathon 2026 24 45 947 Linnaea Kavulich USA 2:43:58 Chicago Marathon 2026 25 50 1037 Courtney Hawkins USA 2:44:57 Chicago Marathon 2026

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