 Skip to content
Marathon News

USA women’s top finishers at the 2026 Bank of America Chicago Marathon: Emma Grace Hurley leads the way

By World Track
Emma Grace Hurley after the Bank of America Chicago Marathon
Emma Grace Hurley after the Bank of America Chicago Marathon

CHICAGO — Emma Grace Hurley led the American women at the 2026 Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Sunday, finishing seventh overall in the women’s race in 2 hours, 20 minutes, 47 seconds, as Hawi Feysa successfully defended her title.

Hurley reached halfway in 1:09:50 and finished nine seconds behind sixth-place Isobel Batt-Doyle of Australia at the World Athletics Platinum Road Race, which produced several outstanding performances across multiple disciplines. This performance for Hurley was the fastest women’s debut in U.S. history.

Read More: Amos Kipruto wins Bank of America Chicago Marathon in 2:01:09, Jacob Kiplimo finishes 4th

Meanwhile, Dakotah Popehn was the second American woman across the finish line, placing 13th in 2:24:00, improving on the PB she set on this same course in 2025. Elena Hayday was also quick, as she followed in 14th in 2:24:57, giving the United States three women among the top 14.

Natosha Rogers finished 15th in 2:27:22, and Amanda Mosborg placed 16th in 2:29:30 to complete the top five American women.

Ethiopia’s Hawi Feysa successfully defended her title, winning in a personal-best 2:13:33. Kenya’s Sharon Lokedi finished second in 2:14:07, followed by fellow Kenyan Brigid Kosgei in 2:14:55.

Elsewhere, Sara Hall was the sixth American woman, finishing 20th in 2:32:35, Maria Lindberg placed 21st in 2:34:18, and Kelby Laughner finished 22nd in 2:35:41.

Alli Sefanov and Carter Norbo completed the top 10 American women, placing 23rd and 24th in 2:35:50 and 2:35:55, respectively.

American women’s results

2026 Bank of America Chicago Marathon — Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 — Chicago, Illinois

U.S. women’s placeWomen’s placeOverall placeNameCountryTimeRaceYear
1768Emma Grace HurleyUSA2:20:47Chicago Marathon2026
213107Dakotah PopehnUSA2:24:00Chicago Marathon2026
314116Elena HaydayUSA2:24:57Chicago Marathon2026
415151Natosha RogersUSA2:27:22Chicago Marathon2026
516192Amanda MosborgUSA2:29:30Chicago Marathon2026
620283Sara HallUSA2:32:35Chicago Marathon2026
721348Maria LindbergUSA2:34:18Chicago Marathon2026
822399Kelby LaughnerUSA2:35:41Chicago Marathon2026
923403Alli SefanovUSA2:35:50Chicago Marathon2026
1024406Carter NorboUSA2:35:55Chicago Marathon2026
1125416Sarah ChandlerUSA2:36:06Chicago Marathon2026
1227540Olivia TaberUSA2:38:24Chicago Marathon2026
1329619Alex WangUSA2:39:31Chicago Marathon2026
1431672Emily AkinUSA2:40:07Chicago Marathon2026
1532690Lynsie GramUSA2:40:25Chicago Marathon2026
1633697Marit Ross-SonnesynUSA2:40:34Chicago Marathon2026
1735753Mary JosephUSA2:41:19Chicago Marathon2026
1837792Annelise Gill-WiehlUSA2:41:51Chicago Marathon2026
1938808Chelsea OdaUSA2:42:06Chicago Marathon2026
2039867Anna LowryUSA2:42:57Chicago Marathon2026
2140895Hope StarkUSA2:43:21Chicago Marathon2026
2242912Rachel MiuraUSA2:43:34Chicago Marathon2026
2343938Melanie GriffithUSA2:43:51Chicago Marathon2026
2445947Linnaea KavulichUSA2:43:58Chicago Marathon2026
25501037Courtney HawkinsUSA2:44:57Chicago Marathon2026

Click for complete results

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.