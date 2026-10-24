Valencia Half Marathon 2026: Connor, Harrison lead GBR entries

VALENCIA, Spain (World-Track) Ben Connor and Samantha Harrison lead Great Britain’s entries for the 2026 Valencia Half Marathon Trinidad Alfonso Zurich on Sunday, Oct. 25, on one of the world’s fastest half-marathon courses.
The elite race is scheduled to begin at 8:25 a.m. local time, 7:25 a.m. UK time, as clocks go back in both countries that morning. The race carries World Athletics Label Road Races – Gold status and will be streamed live from 8 a.m. local time.
Valencia’s flat course has twice produced a half-marathon world record. Course records stand at 57:30 for men and 1:02:52 for women.
Connor, Wheeler head British men
Connor, 33, heads the British men on paper with a personal best of 1:00:55, making him the quickest Briton on the elite list. Charles Wheeler follows at 1:01:28. Wheeler ran 1:01:28 here last year when Connor clocked 1:01:32, and placed 47th in 1:02:18 at last month’s World Road Running Championships in Copenhagen.
They are joined in the elite entries by Finley Proffitt at 1:03:19, Andrew Fyfe at 1:03:29 and Edward Buck at 1:04:04, among others.
Harrison leads British women
Harrison has a best of 1:07:10 and is the leading British woman on the elite list, ahead of Clara Evans at 1:09:00 and Lily Partridge at 1:09:12. Partridge was the leading Briton here last year in 1:09:52. The next group is headed by Rose Harvey at 1:10:02, Louise Small at 1:10:23 and Charlotte Dannatt at 1:10:42.
The women’s international field is headed by Ethiopia’s Yalemzerf Yehualaw, returning after maternity leave, with a PB of 1:03:51 from Valencia in 2021.
Read Also: Valencia Half Marathon 2026: Gibbens, Ostrander, Venters lead USA entries
Great Britain elite entries – Bib numbers and personal bests
Men – GBR, listed half-marathon personal bests
- Ben Connor (Bib 25): PB 1:00:55
- Charles Wheeler (Bib 28): PB 1:01:28
- Finley Proffitt (Bib 74): PB 1:03:19
- Andrew Fyfe (Bib 82): PB 1:03:29
- Edward Buck (Bib 95): PB 1:04:04
- Ben Felton (Bib 114): PB 1:04:52
- Max Abernethy (Bib 138): PB 1:05:13
- Carl Avery (Bib 143): PB 1:05:27
- Christopher Coulson (Bib 152): PB 1:05:40
- Sam Griffiths (Bib 160): PB 1:05:51
- Ugur Altan (Bib 163): PB 1:05:58
Men – GBR, other performance marks (NOT HALF MARATHON TIMES) published in entry list
- Jack O’Leary (Bib 35): Listed mark 27:41
- Freddy Richardson (Bib 46): Listed mark 28:57
- Lawrence McCourt (Bib 122): Listed mark 29:19
- Thomas Butler (Bib 164): Listed mark 29:31
- Finn Brodie (Bib 165): Listed mark 29:39
- Oliver Way (Bib 176): Listed mark 2:17:28 – marathon
Women – GBR, listed half-marathon personal bests
- Samantha Harrison (Bib 222): PB 1:07:10
- Clara Evans (Bib 236): PB 1:09:00
- Lily Partridge (Bib 238): PB 1:09:12
- Rose Harvey (Bib 244): PB 1:10:02
- Louise Small (Bib 247): PB 1:10:23
- Charlotte Dannatt (Bib 252): PB 1:10:42
- Nancy Scott (Bib 269): PB 1:13:01
- Yvette Lock (Bib 270): PB 1:13:03
- Alice Wright (Bib 273): PB 1:13:17
- Sarah Forbes-Smith (Bib 293): PB 1:17:26