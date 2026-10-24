Valencia Half Marathon 2026: Connor, Harrison lead GBR entries

VALENCIA, Spain (World-Track) Ben Connor and Samantha Harrison lead Great Britain’s entries for the 2026 Valencia Half Marathon Trinidad Alfonso Zurich on Sunday, Oct. 25, on one of the world’s fastest half-marathon courses.

The elite race is scheduled to begin at 8:25 a.m. local time, 7:25 a.m. UK time, as clocks go back in both countries that morning. The race carries World Athletics Label Road Races – Gold status and will be streamed live from 8 a.m. local time.

Valencia’s flat course has twice produced a half-marathon world record. Course records stand at 57:30 for men and 1:02:52 for women.

Connor, Wheeler head British men

Connor, 33, heads the British men on paper with a personal best of 1:00:55, making him the quickest Briton on the elite list. Charles Wheeler follows at 1:01:28. Wheeler ran 1:01:28 here last year when Connor clocked 1:01:32, and placed 47th in 1:02:18 at last month’s World Road Running Championships in Copenhagen.

They are joined in the elite entries by Finley Proffitt at 1:03:19, Andrew Fyfe at 1:03:29 and Edward Buck at 1:04:04, among others.

Harrison leads British women

Harrison has a best of 1:07:10 and is the leading British woman on the elite list, ahead of Clara Evans at 1:09:00 and Lily Partridge at 1:09:12. Partridge was the leading Briton here last year in 1:09:52. The next group is headed by Rose Harvey at 1:10:02, Louise Small at 1:10:23 and Charlotte Dannatt at 1:10:42.

The women’s international field is headed by Ethiopia’s Yalemzerf Yehualaw, returning after maternity leave, with a PB of 1:03:51 from Valencia in 2021.

Read Also: Valencia Half Marathon 2026: Gibbens, Ostrander, Venters lead USA entries

Great Britain elite entries – Bib numbers and personal bests

Men – GBR, listed half-marathon personal bests

Ben Connor (Bib 25) : PB 1:00:55

: PB 1:00:55 Charles Wheeler (Bib 28) : PB 1:01:28

: PB 1:01:28 Finley Proffitt (Bib 74) : PB 1:03:19

: PB 1:03:19 Andrew Fyfe (Bib 82) : PB 1:03:29

: PB 1:03:29 Edward Buck (Bib 95) : PB 1:04:04

: PB 1:04:04 Ben Felton (Bib 114) : PB 1:04:52

: PB 1:04:52 Max Abernethy (Bib 138) : PB 1:05:13

: PB 1:05:13 Carl Avery (Bib 143) : PB 1:05:27

: PB 1:05:27 Christopher Coulson (Bib 152) : PB 1:05:40

: PB 1:05:40 Sam Griffiths (Bib 160) : PB 1:05:51

: PB 1:05:51 Ugur Altan (Bib 163): PB 1:05:58

Men – GBR, other performance marks (NOT HALF MARATHON TIMES) published in entry list

Jack O’Leary (Bib 35) : Listed mark 27:41

: Listed mark 27:41 Freddy Richardson (Bib 46) : Listed mark 28:57

: Listed mark 28:57 Lawrence McCourt (Bib 122) : Listed mark 29:19

: Listed mark 29:19 Thomas Butler (Bib 164) : Listed mark 29:31

: Listed mark 29:31 Finn Brodie (Bib 165) : Listed mark 29:39

: Listed mark 29:39 Oliver Way (Bib 176) : Listed mark 2:17:28 – marathon

: Listed mark 2:17:28 – marathon

Women – GBR, listed half-marathon personal bests