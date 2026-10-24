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Valencia Half Marathon 2026: Connor, Harrison lead GBR entries

Ben Connor and Samantha Harrison lead GBR entries for 2026 Valencia Half Marathon Trinidad Alfonso Zurich on Oct. 25. Bibs, PBs, start times, preview.

By World Track
Ben Connor Great Britain runner
Ben Connor Great Britain runner. (Athletics Weekly captured image)

VALENCIA, Spain (World-Track) Ben Connor and Samantha Harrison lead Great Britain’s entries for the 2026 Valencia Half Marathon Trinidad Alfonso Zurich on Sunday, Oct. 25, on one of the world’s fastest half-marathon courses.

The elite race is scheduled to begin at 8:25 a.m. local time, 7:25 a.m. UK time, as clocks go back in both countries that morning. The race carries World Athletics Label Road Races – Gold status and will be streamed live from 8 a.m. local time.

Valencia’s flat course has twice produced a half-marathon world record. Course records stand at 57:30 for men and 1:02:52 for women.

Connor, Wheeler head British men

Connor, 33, heads the British men on paper with a personal best of 1:00:55, making him the quickest Briton on the elite list. Charles Wheeler follows at 1:01:28. Wheeler ran 1:01:28 here last year when Connor clocked 1:01:32, and placed 47th in 1:02:18 at last month’s World Road Running Championships in Copenhagen.

They are joined in the elite entries by Finley Proffitt at 1:03:19, Andrew Fyfe at 1:03:29 and Edward Buck at 1:04:04, among others.

Harrison leads British women

Harrison has a best of 1:07:10 and is the leading British woman on the elite list, ahead of Clara Evans at 1:09:00 and Lily Partridge at 1:09:12. Partridge was the leading Briton here last year in 1:09:52. The next group is headed by Rose Harvey at 1:10:02, Louise Small at 1:10:23 and Charlotte Dannatt at 1:10:42.

The women’s international field is headed by Ethiopia’s Yalemzerf Yehualaw, returning after maternity leave, with a PB of 1:03:51 from Valencia in 2021.

Read Also: Valencia Half Marathon 2026: Gibbens, Ostrander, Venters lead USA entries

Great Britain elite entries – Bib numbers and personal bests

Men – GBR, listed half-marathon personal bests

  • Ben Connor (Bib 25): PB 1:00:55
  • Charles Wheeler (Bib 28): PB 1:01:28
  • Finley Proffitt (Bib 74): PB 1:03:19
  • Andrew Fyfe (Bib 82): PB 1:03:29
  • Edward Buck (Bib 95): PB 1:04:04
  • Ben Felton (Bib 114): PB 1:04:52
  • Max Abernethy (Bib 138): PB 1:05:13
  • Carl Avery (Bib 143): PB 1:05:27
  • Christopher Coulson (Bib 152): PB 1:05:40
  • Sam Griffiths (Bib 160): PB 1:05:51
  • Ugur Altan (Bib 163): PB 1:05:58

Men – GBR, other performance marks (NOT HALF MARATHON TIMES) published in entry list

  • Jack O’Leary (Bib 35): Listed mark 27:41
  • Freddy Richardson (Bib 46): Listed mark 28:57
  • Lawrence McCourt (Bib 122): Listed mark 29:19
  • Thomas Butler (Bib 164): Listed mark 29:31
  • Finn Brodie (Bib 165): Listed mark 29:39
  • Oliver Way (Bib 176): Listed mark 2:17:28 – marathon

Women – GBR, listed half-marathon personal bests

  • Samantha Harrison (Bib 222): PB 1:07:10
  • Clara Evans (Bib 236): PB 1:09:00
  • Lily Partridge (Bib 238): PB 1:09:12
  • Rose Harvey (Bib 244): PB 1:10:02
  • Louise Small (Bib 247): PB 1:10:23
  • Charlotte Dannatt (Bib 252): PB 1:10:42
  • Nancy Scott (Bib 269): PB 1:13:01
  • Yvette Lock (Bib 270): PB 1:13:03
  • Alice Wright (Bib 273): PB 1:13:17
  • Sarah Forbes-Smith (Bib 293): PB 1:17:26

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