VALENCIA, Spain (World-Track) — Watch live stream and broadcast of the 2026 Valencia Half Marathon Trinidad Alfonso Zurich, which takes place on Sunday, Oct. 25, bringing an outstanding international field to the fast streets of Valencia, Spain. Several Americans, including Emily Venters and Allie Ostrander, will take on the world-class fields, seeking fast times and a potential big payday.

The 35th edition of the World Athletics Gold Label road race is scheduled to start at 8:25 a.m. local time / 3:10 a.m. EDT, and the race is expected to be streamed live for free worldwide on YouTube and A Punt Media. Coverage begins at 8:10 a.m. local time (CET) on race day.

Read More: Valencia Half Marathon 2026: Gibbens, Ostrander, Venters lead USA entries

How to Watch Valencia Half Marathon Trinidad Alfonso Zurich 2026 Live:

Broadcast: À Punt Media (Valencia’s regional broadcaster), Teledeporte, YouTube free worldwide stream

À Punt Media (Valencia’s regional broadcaster), Teledeporte, YouTube free worldwide stream Race Day: Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026

Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 Coverage Start: 8:10 a.m. CET / 3:10 a.m. EST

8:10 a.m. CET / 3:10 a.m. EST Race Start: 8:25 a.m. local time

8:25 a.m. local time Location: Valencia, Spain

Organizers have confirmed a loaded elite field for the race recognized as the fastest in the world. The fastest women’s half marathon time in the world this year is 1:03:57 by Fotyen Tesfaye of Ethiopia at the Media Maratón Ciudad de Buenos Aires in Argentina, according to World Athletics stats and information, while the fastest time in 2026 on the men’s side is held by Ethiopian Yomif Kejelcha, who set the world record of 56:51 at the same competition on August 23, 2026.

Top Contenders:

Men’s race: Rodrigue Kwizera of Burundi leads the men’s field with a personal best of 58:16 and will chase a breakthrough Spanish victory. Ethiopian distance-running legend Kenenisa Bekele is entered in the men’s race. Jemal Yimer is among the top contenders for the men’s race.

Rodrigue Kwizera of Burundi leads the men’s field with a personal best of 58:16 and will chase a breakthrough Spanish victory. Ethiopian distance-running legend Kenenisa Bekele is entered in the men’s race. Jemal Yimer is among the top contenders for the men’s race. Women’s race: The elite women’s field is built for fast times following the World Road Running Championships, with organizers targeting rematches and personal bests.

Why Valencia Is Considered The Fastest:

The Valencia Half Marathon Trinidad Alfonso Zurich is the fastest in the world. It holds the women’s world record, 1:02:52, set by the Ethiopian Letesenbet Gidey in 2021.

Gidey smashed the world half marathon record clocking 1:02:52 on her debut at the distance at the World Athletics Elite Label road race.

Seven of the ten best men’s times in history for the distance and the five best women’s times have been achieved here. The course has also seen eight of the ten fastest half marathon times in history recorded.

Accolades: