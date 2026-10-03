Watch the 2026 Chile Pepper Cross Country live stream, results

The 2026 Chile Pepper Cross Country Festival will be streaming live from Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Saturday, October 3, on RunnerSpace.com, featuring live results and team scores. Don't miss the action today!

The 2026 Chile Pepper Cross Country Festival will be broadcast live from Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Saturday, October 3, live on RunnerSpace.com, with live, up-to-date results and team scores also available during and after the competition. The action began on Friday with several high school races and will continue this weekend as several top collegiate programs compete on the Agri Park course.

The live streaming broadcast will get underway on Saturday at 7:15 a.m. Central Time, with the first race starting at 8:45 a.m. Viewers can also watch on-demand videos after the races, but the videos will require a RunnerSpace+ account. Sign up here.

Host Arkansas, which is coming off a strong performance at the eighth annual Gans Creek Classic. The Razorbacks are expected to suit up a strong team with the likes of Paityn Noe and newcomer Emmaculate Chepngetich slated to race on the women’s side.

Toeing the starting line alongside Arkansas will be Memphis, Mississippi State, North Texas, Tulsa, Texas, Oral Roberts, Oklahoma Baptist, and UTEP, among others.

Schedule – Saturday, October 3rd