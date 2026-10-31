When and how to watch the 2026 Istanbul Marathon: Preview, live results, stream

The Istanbul Marathon 2026 returns Nov. 1 with elite fields, $50,000 top prizes and you can watch live free live stream on YouTube. See contenders, start times and how to watch live on Sunday.

ISTANBUL — Defending women’s champion Bizuager Aderra faces three rivals who have broken 2 hours, 20 minutes, while former men’s winner Dejene Debela returns seeking another title at Sunday’s Istanbul Marathon 2026.

How to watch the 2026 Istanbul Marathon

According to the broadcast information supplied for the event, European Athletics will offer a free worldwide livestream on its YouTube channel with English-language commentary. U.S. coverage is advertised to begin at 1:45 a.m. Eastern time Sunday.

U.S. viewers should note the overnight clock change. The advertised 1:45 a.m. broadcast opening falls during Eastern daylight time, before clocks move back. The 9 a.m. Istanbul start corresponds to 1 a.m. Eastern Standard Time — 15 minutes later in elapsed time, even though the clock reads earlier. Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. local time Sunday.

Read More: Rodenfels and Kemboi lead elite field for 2026 Abbott Dash to the Finish Line 5K

The 48th edition, scheduled for Nov. 1 in Turkey, brings a strong international field to the World Athletics Gold Label road race, with $50,000 available to each winner. Organizers expect more than 45,000 participants from 143 countries across the marathon and shorter-distance events.

The race takes runners from Asia to Europe, crossing the Bosporus on a course that has become the event’s defining feature. But the depth of this year’s elite fields gives the competition another distinction: Four men have personal bests faster than 2:06, and three women have run under 2:20.

Aderra’s title defense faces a faster field

Aderra won last year’s women’s race in 2:26:19. That remains her personal best, leaving the Ethiopian ninth-fastest on this year’s entry list despite her status as defending champion. Kenya’s Judith Korir leads the field on personal bests with 2:18:20. The 2022 world championships silver medalist is followed by Ethiopia’s Azmera Abreha at 2:18:33 and Kasanesh Baze at 2:19:39.

Korir’s recent results have not matched her strongest seasons. A hamstring injury disrupted her racing for about two years, and she finished eighth at April’s Milan Marathon in 2:26:48. She subsequently moved her training base from Iten to Kaptagat in Kenya.

Eritrea’s Dolshi Tesfu, with a best of 2:20:40, adds another contender. Turkish record-holder Sultan Haydar also returns, bringing a 2:21:27 personal best and experience that includes a third-place finish in Istanbul in 2013.

Aderra’s advantage is more immediate: She knows how to win on this course, including its demanding closing section. Her title defense will test whether that experience can offset the faster credentials of her challengers.

Debela and Woliyi return after podium finishes

Debela won Istanbul in 2024 and finished second last year behind Kenya’s Rhonzas Lokitam Kilimo. Fellow Ethiopian Sufaro Woliyi, third in 2025, also returns.worldathletics+1

Woliyi has since improved his personal best to 2:04:35 in Seoul, making him the fastest entrant on the men’s start list. Ethiopia’s Amdework Walelegn follows at 2:04:50, with Kenya’s Philimon Kipchumba at 2:05:35 and Debela at 2:05:46.

For Debela, Sunday also marks a return from an injury-interrupted season. He has not raced this year after a muscle injury required an extended recovery.

Turkey’s Hüseyin Can will carry home hopes after improving his personal best to 2:10:03. He finished fifth in Istanbul last year in 2:10:58 after helping push the pace.

Equal prize money and course-record bonuses

The announced overall prize schedule pays men and women equally through eighth place. Each division offers $95,000, for a combined $190,000 before course-record bonuses.

Finish Men Women First $50,000 $50,000 Second $20,000 $20,000 Third $10,000 $10,000 Fourth $5,000 $5,000 Fifth $4,000 $4,000 Sixth $3,000 $3,000 Seventh $2,000 $2,000 Eighth $1,000 $1,000

The schedule also provides a $5,000 bonus for a winning performance faster than the men’s course record of 2:09:44 or the women’s mark of 2:18:35. Only the winner of the respective race can collect that bonus.